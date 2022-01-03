EVs made up 65 percent of car sales in Norway last year

Electric vehicles accounted for nearly two-thirds of all new car sales in Norway this past year, according to newly published data from the country’s Road Federation . In 2021, Norwegian dealerships sold 176,276 cars, 65 percent of which were EVs. That’s an 11 percentage point increase from the year prior when they accounted for 54 percent of all new car sales.

The Tesla Model 3 was the most popular choice among new buyers followed by Toyota’s hybrid RAV4, the only car with an internal combustion engine to make the country’s top-ten best-selling list. Other notable cars to make the list include the Volkswagen ID.4 in third place and the Polestar 2 in the number 10 spot.