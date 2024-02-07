EVs Are In Need Of A Push As Complex Bumps Slow Progress

The EV king, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) entered the new year by missing analyst estimates along with a warning of slower growth this year. But Chinese EV makers Nio (NYSE: NIO), XPeng (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) kicked off 2024 with rising YoY deliveries, with BYD Company Limited (OTC: BYDDY) seeing its best January yet with a 33% YoY rise, although even BYD experienced a MoM drop from December for about a third. BYD also ended 2023 by surpassing Tesla for the first time during the last quarter of the year. But although even the mighty Tesla reported a dismal quarter, a pickup accessory maker Worksport (NASDAQ: WKSP) who is promising to bring game-changing products to the EV front, reported impressive fourth quarter figures on Tuesday.

Tesla reported weak auto revenue during the fourth quarter.

Tesla also warned its vehicle volume growth this year could be notably lowered to 2023.For its fourth quarter, Tesla reported revenue rose 3% to $25.17 billion, coming short of LSEG’s $25.6 billion estimate. Tesla also reported its operating margin almost halved from last year’s comparable quarter when it amounted to 16% to 8.2%. This year, Tesla will be focused on launching its “next-generation” vehicle and therefore, it finds itself between two major growth waves. Tesla ended 2023 by getting the long-anticipated electric pickup to the market but it warned that ramping up the production of the Cybertruck will take longer compared to its other models due to the vehicle’s increased complexity.

Worksport, who specializes in pickup accessories, told a different quarterly story today. Its unaudited revenue for its fourth quarter skyrocketed 2,050% YoY to $839,690, after already reporting an impressive growth of 2,400% in its third quarter.

During the reported quarter, Worksport launched a second production line at its state-of-art U.S. facility as it continues to confidently march ahead to make its mark in the field of sustainable automotive innovation. Both quarters are a reflection of Worksport’s strategic execution as it ramped up production of its “made in the USA’tonneau covers that will be available even on Amazon and Walmart. Besides redefining standards when it comes to light bed tonneau covers, Worksport is preparing for the alpha release of its COR portable battery system, which will be followed by the SOLIS solar-powered tonneau cover. The power duo that Worksport is bringing to the market promises to address range anxiety and bring the opportunity to power remote locations, redefining off-road driving and enhancing camping experiences across the globe.

While some fear the EV progress is slowing down with traditional automakers like General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor (NYSE: F) switching gears and scaling down their efforts in response to challenges that are even slowing down Tesla, companies like Worksport could be the ones to turbocharge EVs back to growth with their innovations.

