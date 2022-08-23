U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,138.33
    +0.34 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,957.72
    -105.89 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,410.63
    +29.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,926.55
    +10.81 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.59
    +3.23 (+3.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.40
    +16.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    19.08
    +0.20 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9983
    +0.0036 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    -0.0410 (-1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1850
    +0.0086 (+0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3100
    -1.1750 (-0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,520.39
    +173.46 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    505.63
    +6.73 (+1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,480.68
    -53.11 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

EVs reigned during Monterey Car Week

Jaclyn Trop, Kirsten Korosec and Roberto Baldwin
·10 min read

Monterey Car Week — still the most exclusive automotive event on the calendar — concluded Sunday with the 71st running of its pinnacle display, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

But as antique Duesenbergs and Jaguars, backlit by the Pacific Ocean, rolled onto the famed course’s 18th fairway to vie for "Best of Show," the Concept Lawn hosted on the terrace above felt like a land of make believe.

Futuristic EVs from Acura, Lincoln, Lucid, Polestar Rimac, DeLorean and other startups, dueled it out on the green.

More car companies are opting out of the traditional auto event circuit in Detroit, New York and the fourth-time cancelled Geneva shows and instead using the annual gathering in Northern California to bring media, well-heeled customers and their forthcoming models in one place.

This year, 19 companies hosted press conferences at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, the Friday prelude to the main event, making Monterey the place to glimpse where the industry is heading.

Here’s are some of the highlights:

Acura

Acura EV concept
Acura EV concept

Image Credits: Roberto Baldwin

Acura revealed its vision for future EVs with the Acura Precision EV Concept, a sleek SUV inspired by luxury Italian boats and F1.

The design language of the Acura Precision EV Concept does give us a good glimpse of what to expect in 2024 when Acura begins building its production electric SUV.

Acura, the brand under Honda, also revealed that its future production EV — so the electric vehicle that will actually make it to market — will be called the ZDX (the Z stands for Zero Emissions). In addition to a regular version, Acura will release a Type S variant.

Notably, the first production EV from Acura will use GM's Ultium platform beginning in 2026.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin joined the electrified fray at Monterey Car Week with an updated version of its forthcoming Valhalla supercar, the brand’s first plug-in hybrid performance vehicle. Limited to 999 units, the mid-engine two-seater will feature significant infotainment upgrades and seating ergonomics inspired by the brand’s Formula 1 learnings when it reaches customers in 2024.

The Valhalla is a precursor to the brand’s first fully electric vehicle expected in 2025 as it strives to electrify its core portfolio by 2030. Executives said its 937-horsepower hybrid powertrain, which combines a twin-turbo V8 with two e-motors, is designed for racetrack-ready performance that can challenge any contender.

Audi

Audi Grand Sphere concept
Audi Grand Sphere concept

Image Credits: Roberto Baldwin

Audi brought to The Quail its trio of electric, autonomous “sphere” concepts for future metropolitan mobility. The Audi skysphere, grandsphere and urbansphere concepts represent the brand’s solution to traveling within congested megacities.

The urbansphere concept features a long wheelbase, 24-inch wheels and Audi’s largest ever interior, with a four plus two seating configuration. The private jet-like grandsphere concept showcases Audi’s vision for the executive sedan of the future. The smallest of the three is the skysphere roadster concept, a self-driving grand tourer with a retractable steering wheel.

The brand announced on Friday a fourth concept, the “activesphere,” set to debut early next year.

Bentley Motors

Bentley Mulliner Batur - 1
Bentley Mulliner Batur - 1

Image Credits: Bentley

Bentley Motors unveiled the Bentley Mulliner Batur, a hello and goodbye for the automaker. The Bentley Mulliner Batur is a new two-door grand touring coupe limited that marks the last of its vehicles to be equipped with a W12 engine. It is also meant to "embody the start of a design revolution at Bentley," the company said.

Cadillac

Image Credits: Cadillac

Cadillac revealed a prototype of the eagerly-anticipated Celestiq, the $300,000 halo car designed to take on the Tesla Model X Plaid, as well as other high-performance all-electric variants such as the Lucid Air Dream Edition and Porsche Taycan Turbo S. The brand hasn’t provided details on its battery range or performance but showed an interior featuring four red leather-upholstered seats resembling gaming chairs and several high-definition screens.

Built by hand, the Celestiq is scheduled to enter production late next year and go on sale in 2025. Cadillac said the sedan will offer Ultra Cruise, General Motors’ latest hands-free driver assistance technology.

Czinger

czinger vehicles monterey
czinger vehicles monterey

Image Credits: Jaclyn Trop

Czinger Vehicles revealed the 21C V Max, the second body style of the startup's first 3D printed production hypercar. The vehicle is equipped with a hybrid powertrain that features a 2.88 liter, twin turbo V8 that delivers a combined output of 932kW (1,250hp).

Czinger also showed off the next vehicle that may join its portfolio, a coupe with gullwing doors called the Hyper GT.

Delorean

DeLorean Alpha5 Electric Vehicle
DeLorean Alpha5 Electric Vehicle

The DeLorean Alpha5 EV Images credits:  David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The DeLorean Alpha5 also attracted throngs of onlookers to the Concept Lawn at the Lodge at Pebble Beach. Sleeker than the gull-winged coupe featured in the “Back to the Future” trilogy, the Alpha 5 represents the brand’s intentions for a battery-electric revival under new ownership. The curvy red car no doubt appealed to a sense of nostalgia among a crowd who came of age watching the trilogy in theatres.

The Texas restorer who bought the rights to the brand said that the all-wheel-drive four-seater, expected to go on sale in 2024, will cruise from 0 to 60 mph in less than three seconds and reach a top speed of 155.

Kia

Kia EV6 GT-JT
Kia EV6 GT-JT

Image Credits: Jaclyn Trop

Kia used Monterey Car Week to show off a new powerful version of its new EV6 vehicle. The EV6 GT — not to be confused with its existing GT-Line trim — is a dual-motor performance crossover aimed at consumers who simply want a more than a zippy EV.

The all-wheel drive powertrain with a front-mounted 160kW motor and a rear-mounted 270kW motor produce a combined power output of 430 kW (or 576 hp) and 546 pound-feet of torque.

The EV6 GT can accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 161 mph.

The EV6 GT is outfitted with 21-inch wheels and has a dedicated sport suspension with electronically controlled dampers and front suspension performance components. There's even drift mode, which allows drivers to distribute power to the rear wheels. Two additional sounds unique to the EV6 GT join the roster of customizable "Active Sound Design options."

The EV6 GT will go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2022 and like all EV6 vehicles it is part of the Kia “Plan S” strategy to launch at least two battery-electric vehicles (BEV) per year and build a full line-up of 14 BEVs by 2027.

Kindred Motorworks

Kindred Motorworks Ford Bronco
Kindred Motorworks Ford Bronco

Image Credits: Roberto Baldwin

Kindred Motorworks, a new restomod startup based in Northern California that takes sought-after old vehicles and infuses them with new powertrains, safety features and other modern-day touches, made its public debut at Monterey Car Week.

So far, the company has three vehicles that it will be offering to customers: a Volkswagen microbus that starts at $199,000, a vintage Ford Bronco, which is available with either a V8 or electric powertrain and starts at $169,000, as well as the late 1960s Camaro, which is also available with a V8 or electric powertrain. The Camaro will start at $149,00 for the LS and $199,000 for the LT.

The Northern California-based startup has raised more than $20 million through its first two funding rounds. It raised $5 million at the end of 2020 and another $15.6 million at the end of 2021. It has attracted a number of high-profile investors, including Hagerty, a company known for vintage vehicles and one of the country's largest insurance providers for those vehicles, and Robert Downey, Jr's Footprint Coalition. Other backers include CPMG, Goldcrest and Fifth Down Capital.

Those funds will support the company as it works towards full production in 2024.

Lincoln

lincoln model L concept EV
lincoln model L concept EV

Image Credits: Jaclyn Trop

Some of the largest crowds flocked to the Lincoln Model L 100 concept, an autonomous, battery-electric grand tourer that pays homage to the brand’s first luxury vehicle, the 1922 Model L. Mammoth, 14-foot, reverse-hinged doors swung open to reveal a chessboard-motif center console controlled by a crystal chess piece in lieu of a steering wheel, a dashboard that disappears in autonomous mode, and couch-like seating for five passengers. A digital floor furnished the discomfiting sensation of stepping onto a computer screen.

The Model L 100 is not headed for production but serves as an emblem of Lincoln’s long-term vision for its electric vehicle lineup.

Lucid

Lucid Sapphire Air at Quail
Lucid Sapphire Air at Quail

Image Credits: Lucid Group

Lucid Group used Monterey Car Week to launch a new high-performance luxury brand called Sapphire that pushes the bounds of performance and price.

As part of the public debut, the Lucid Air sedan got the Sapphire treatment. This new Lucid Sapphire Air is more than just a new paint color, interior theme with highly bolstered 18-way power sport seats upholstered in black leather and a Sapphire-themed on-screen display — although those are all in the new EV that is priced at $249,000 (excluding taxes and destination fees).

The big notable improvement is a three-motor powertrain with a new twin motor rear-drive unit and a single motor front-drive unit that boosts all-around performance.

Deliveries of the new Lucid Air Sapphire EV sedan are expected to begin next year for customers in the U.S. and Canada.

Maserati

maserati mc20 monterey car week
maserati mc20 monterey car week

Image Credits: Roberto Baldwin

Maserati is known for its beautiful Italian vehicles. The future though is a bit tougher to navigate for those hoping to get by on looks alone. Fortunately, thanks to an influx of investment from the Stellantis merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the French PSA Group, Maserati has the money and vehicles needed to not just survive, but also potentially thrive over the next decade.

Maserati Americas CEO Bill Peffer told TechCrunch at this year’s Quail Automotive Gathering, that last year was about getting the business in order.

This year, they’ve invested in R&D and plan to introduce three new models (which will double their lineup) over the next 18 months. The latest vehicles from the automaker are outfitted with their own engines (previously they were using Ferrari powerplants) and are part of an architecture that supports both gas and electric powertrains.

“We're excited to introduce the internal combustion engine variants quickly,” Peffer said and noted that the fully electric variants will follow closely behind.

Polestar

polestar 6 roadster
polestar 6 roadster

Image Credits: Roberto Baldwin

The big news with Polestar was the announcement that it will expand its lineup to include a 884-horsepower hard-top convertible with recycled polyester upholstery.

The Polestar 6 electric performance roadster will go into production in 2026 based on the Polestar O₂ Concept the company revealed in March. Customers can now begin reserving build slots online.

Contributor Roberto Baldwin talked with Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath on the sidelines of Quail, the motorsports gathering during Monterey Car Week, and he had some interesting views on how the company can provide value to customers even when their EV is parked.

Rimac

rimac nevera-JT
rimac nevera-JT

Image Credits: Jaclyn Trop

Rimac brought to The Quail the production version of its $2.5 million Nevera electric hypercar, a curvy, 1,914-horsepower grand tourer hand-built built in Croatia. Rimac said the Nevera can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 1.85 seconds — faster than any other production car — and that its 50-unit first-year production run is sold out.

 

Recommended Stories

  • Newsom vetoes safe drug injection site bill

    California Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Monday that would allow for the creation of safe drug injection sites in Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco.

  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom Races to Keep State’s Nuclear Plant Running

    Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging lawmakers to consider legislation to extend the operation of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear plant before the legislative session ends next week.

  • Germany and France have driven eurozone into recession, economists warn - live updates

    French tycoon allowed to keep BT stake despite national security concerns Britain's gigafactory champion left struggling to deliver electric car dream FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc Jeremy Warner: By failing to tame inflation, the Bank of England is complicit in today’s wave of strike action Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Ford to suspend Transit Connect van sales in U.S. by end of 2023 - Automotive News

    U.S. sales of the Transit Connect small van have been falling for a while and Ford said last year it could face up to $1.3 billion in penalties in a long-running dispute over import duties paid on the vehicles. Sales were down 15% through July in the United States, after falling about 25% last year. The automaker will stop importing the van for the U.S. market by the end of next year, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the decision.

  • Delta Air Lines uncertain on futuristic planes despite competitors' moves

    Delta's competitors have made big purchases in the futuristic aircraft space, but the airline is not ready to make similar moves.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy With Layoffs And Legal Challenges Ahead?

    Ford saw July sales jump as the automaker looks to unseat Tesla in the EV market. But layoffs and price hikes are on the way. Should you buy Ford stock now?

  • EV Winners and Losers From Inflation Reduction Act. Hint: Tesla Is a Winner.

    Wall Street is still digesting all the beneficiaries from the Inflation Reduction Act. Tesla is a winner, as are GM and Ford.

  • EV Tax Credits: Big Changes For Electric Vehicle Subsidies — What You Need To Know

    EV tax credits are changing due to the Inflation Reduction Act. But which electric vehicles will qualify for subsidies due to complex rules.

  • Lyft co-founder: 'We saw airport trips roar back'

    Ride-sharing giant Lyft continued making strides in its earnings, congruent to certain strengths seen in the travel industry's recovery, even as the U.S. struggles with an inflationary environment.

  • China's emergence as an EV powerhouse has been a long time coming

    American ingenuity may have initially ushered in the EV era, but it’s been China’s relentless commoditization of the technology that has put the asian nation’s automakers at the forefront of the global electric vehicle race.

  • Ford Confirms Layoffs, Says It Is Cutting About 3,000 Jobs

    Ford Motor confirmed Monday it is laying off roughly 3,000 white-collar and contract employees, marking the latest in its efforts to slash costs as it makes a longer-range transition to electric vehicles. Ford sent an internal email Monday to employees, saying it would begin notifying affected salaried and agency workers this week of the cuts. The email was viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

  • Ford cuts 3,000 jobs as it pivots to EVs, software

    (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co said it will cut a total of 3,000 salaried and contract jobs, mostly in North America and India, as it restructures to catch up with Tesla Inc in the race to develop software-driven electric vehicles. Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley has been saying for months that he believed the Dearborn, Mich. automaker had too many people, and that not enough of its workforce had the skills required as the auto industry shifts to electric vehicles and digital services. Ford shares were down 4.8% in midday trading amid broader declines on Wall Street.

  • Toyota doubles down on its hybrid bet in India

    Toyota is rebooting its strategy for India, doubling down on a bet that emerging markets will learn to love its hybrids, as long as the price is right. This time, Toyota is determined to do it differently with lower-cost hybrids, said four company and industry executives and suppliers who provided previously unreported details about the carmaker's sourcing, production and pricing strategy. Central to the strategy is a drive to cut the cost of full hybrid powertrains by making them in India, where the automaker's factories are running well below capacity, and to source key materials within the country.

  • Tesla raises price of full self-driving capability, Elon Musk announces

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Tesla raising the price on its full self-driving capability once it rolls out to $15,000.

  • Nissan to shut Sunderland engine cylinder factory in 2024

    250 staff being redeployed elsewhere.

  • Dramatic video shows 130ft superyacht sinking off Italy coast after being battered in storm

    Nine people rescued before boat went under

  • How Temperature Affects Electric Vehicle Range

    We tested popular EVs from Ford, Hyundai, Tesla, and Volkswagen in cold, mild, and warm weather Ford Mustang Mach-EBy Jeff S. Bartlett, Gabe ShenharIt’s well established that cold weather takes a...

  • Lucid Air Sapphire Targets Tesla Model S Plaid

    Lucid Air Sapphire will set its sights on the Tesla Model S plaid with over 1200 hp on tap, 0 to 60 blasts in under two seconds, and a price tag to match.

  • Some Kia and Hyundai SUVs should be parked outside over fire risk -U.S. Dept. of Transportation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Owners of some Hyundai and Kia SUVs that were recently recalled over fire risks should park their vehicles outside and away from homes until their cars are repaired, the U.S. Department of Transportation said on Tuesday. The South Korean automakers last week recalled thousands of Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride vehicles made between 2020 and 2022, citing a risk of fire while parked or driving due a trailer hitch issue. There are no confirmed fires, crashes or injured related to the issue, and a repair has not yet been identified, the department said in a consumer alert.

  • Rising Gas Prices Got You Thinking Electric? Here’s How Much You’ll Pay for the Most Popular Used EVs

    The rise in gas prices has led to a spike in interest in electric vehicles (EVs). From February 2022 to March 2022, CarMax received 1.5 times the search volume for the term "electric" -- around the...