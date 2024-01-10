From EVs and SUVs to pickups, these are the most important new vehicles arriving in 2024

What will be 2024’s first hit new vehicle? Which billion-dollar dog will cost some hapless exec their job? Will mainstream buyers welcome electric vehicles when prices fall into the $30s?

Those are just a few of the questions that will be answered as dozens of new vehicles go on sale this year.

Electric vehicle sales continue to rise, but vast numbers of buyers still want hybrid or internal combustion power. Automakers will have to navigate that mosaic of demand, technology, features and price.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia midsize SUV

Who wins, who loses?

Here’s a look at some of the most interesting new contenders:

Acura ZDX

2024 Acura ZX Type S electric SUV

Reviving the name, but not the daring styling of Acura’s short-lived (2009 to 2013) flagship, this new electric SUV uses the platform, drivetrain and software GM developed for its new line of EVs. Due for sale early in 2024, the ZDX gets a renamed version of GM’s Super Cruise hands-free driving system, and up to 500 horsepower. Given GM’s difficulty launching EVs under its own brands, the quality and pace of the ZDX’s arrival will be must-see automaking.

Audi Q6 E-tron and Q6 E-tron Sportback

Audi is desperately trying to regain momentum for its E-tron electric vehicles, which hit the market early but have languished in the face of newer models with longer ranges and more features. The midsize Q6 EV will play in the heart of the market when it reaches dealerships in the second half of 2024. The Q6 E-tron Sportback has a sportier profile than the more traditional Q6 E-tron.

BMW X3 and X2

New versions of the brand’s compact and subcompact SUVs, respectively, the X3 and X2 get new looks and stick with the automaker’s legendary gasoline engines. The X3 is also expected to spin off electric and hybrid versions.

Cadillac Escalade IQ, Optiq

The 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ electric SUV promises up to 750 hp, ultra-luxe accommodations and a base price around $130,000 that will go up to 450 miles driving range on a charge . The windshield and tailgate are both more sharply angled than the current Escalade, for appearance and aerodynamics.

Cadillac’s stumbling move into the electric-vehicle market should accelerate in 2024. The Escalade IQ SUV brings Caddy’s flagship SUV into the EV age with up to 750 hp and prices starting around $130,000. At the other end of the lineup, the compact Optiq SUV is smaller than Cadillac’s midsize Lyriq.

A front three-quarter view of the 2025 Cadillac Optiq compact SUV in Monarch Orange.

Cadillac’s internal combustion CT5 sport sedan gets an update in the second quarter.

Chevrolet Equinox EV, Tahoe and Suburban

Chevrolet’s long-awaited Equinox EV is expected midyear, after a delay to sort out the manufacturing and quality issues that slowed the launch of Chevy’s midsize Blazer EV and Silverado EV pickup. Equinox EV prices will start at $34,995, but don’t expect that front-wheel-drive model in dealerships until after pricier versions launch.

Expect the Silverado EV lineup to grow beyond the $79,800 “work truck” currently available to a $100K-plus RST sport model, and eventually mainstream models from $50,000.

More realistic, and more important to Chevy and GM’s immediate future, significantly updated versions of the Tahoe and Suburban large SUVs are coming late this year. New versions of the mechanically similar GMC Yukon and Yukon XL also are expected.

Dodge Charger EV

Dodge revealed its Charger Daytona SRT concept, "the future of electrified muscle," before the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise.

An electric version of the Charger performance sedan is expected in 2024, though Stellantis’ recent cost-cutting and inexperience building EVs throws everything into question. The muscle-car brand has promised the EV’s performance, style and sound will live up to fans’ expectations.

Ford Ranger

The new 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor was revealed during an event on May 8, 2023, at Camp Woodbury in Dexter.

Delayed from fall 2023, expect loads of new technology and off-road capability from Ford’s midsize Ranger pickup. Performance fans are looking forward to the powerful Raptor R.

The arrival of new versions of the Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon and Toyota Tacoma last year have supercharged the sleepy midsize pickup market. Expect furious competition, particularly over off-road capability.

Honda Prologue

The 2024 Honda Prologue electric midsize SUV is expected to go on sale in early 2024 with prieces starting in the upper $40s.

Like the Acura ZDX, Honda’s first modern EV, the Prologue SUV, comes from a GM assembly plant and uses GM technology.

Expected in the first quarter of the year, the Prologue SUV has a wagon-like profile. Like the ZDX, exterior and interior styling come from Honda’s studios. One intriguing difference from the Chevy Blazer EV with which the Prologue shares so much: Honda’s Google voice-enabled infotainment system also offers Apple CarPlay.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Expected in dealerships early this year, the midsize Santa Fe SUV gets one of the year’s most radical restylings, adopting a boxy shape and upright grille. Also new: a third row of seats.

The no plug-in hybrid, which delivered an EPA-rated 31-mile range on battery alone, departs the lineup, but a conventional hybrid remains. Plug-in hybrid devotees can turn to the Kia Sorento. The Santa Fe’s corporate cousin will continue to offer a PHEV.

Jeep’s first US EVs

The electric Jeep® Recon is expected to go on sale in summer, 2024.

Jeep promises to deliver two electric SUVs this year: The midsize Wagoneer S and Wrangler-style Recon off-roader. The Wagoneer S reportedly aims to cover up to 400 miles on a charge and deliver as much as 600 hp. It’s expected in dealerships this summer.

Arriving later, the Recon faces the daunting challenge of delivering Jeep-level off-road capability despite the heavy weight and range limitations usually imposed by electric vehicles’ batteries. Wrangler-style removable doors and windows are expected.

Range Rover EV

If Jeep faces challenges offering its core characteristics in an EV, pity Land Rover. The Range Rover flagship combines expectations of at least minimal off-road capability with demand for sky-high luxury. On the other hand, there’s apparently no limit to what people will pay for a Range Rover. Prices for 2024 run from $107,400 to $234,000.

A huge year for Lincoln

The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus midsize SUV will be available in early 2024.

Lincoln will add a Chinese-made version of the Nautilus midsize SUV in the first half of the year. The three-row Aviator and large Navigator are both due for updates later in the year. Expect new levels of infotainment and seat adjustability, based on recent versions of Lincoln’s big SUVs.

Mazda CX-70

Mazda will add a sporty, five-seat SUV using the same rear wheel drive-based platform as the CX-90. Drivetrain choices are expected to include the automaker’s smooth straight-six engine, a four-cylinder and a plug-in hybrid.

Nissan Kicks

Nissan’s Kicks entry-level SUV will add all-wheel drive, a bigger engine and doubtless higher prices when a new model arrives this summer. Increased ride height and boxy looks will lean into SUV appeal. At the other end of the range, Nissan’s Armada large SUV also gets tougher looks while dropping its 5.6L V8 for a twin-turbo V6.

Ram: Two electric pickups

Stellantis touts the range of its 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger, which uses a battery pack and a gas-powered generator.

Stellantis’ cash-cow pickup brand Ram jumps headfirst into the electric vehicle game with the Ram 1500 REV and 1500 Ramcharger full-size pickups. The REV is is a conventional electric vehicle with a battery promising up to 350 miles on a charge. The Ramcharger adds a gasoline-powered generator for a longer range and towing capacity. The combination of a plug-in battery, and a gasoline generator for longer drives (Ram promises up to 690 miles) confused buyers when it was offered in the Chevrolet Volt. We’ll see how Stellantis addresses it.

Gasoline-only Ram 1500s get their own drivetrain news when the smooth and powerful Hurricane straight-six replaces the beloved Hemi V8 as the top powerplant.

Toyota: New Camry and SUVs

2025 Toyota Camry midsize sedan

The Toyota Camry will switch to an all-hybrid lineup in the first half of the year. America’s longtime top-selling sedan, the 2025 version will also boast dramatic looks with a long hood, deep grille and short rear deck. All-wheel drive and up to 232 hp will be available.

The Crown Signia five-seat midsize SUV will replace the slow-selling Venza late this year. The Crown Signia will also have a hybrid-only lineup, along with standard all-wheel drive and up to 21-inch wheels. Toyota expects the Crown Signia to compete with models like the Chevrolet Blazer, Honda Pilot and Nissan Murano.

Finally, the new Land Cruiser SUV will bring a name long-associated with big, pricey models to an off-road oriented midsize size with retro looks. Expect the Land Cruiser to arrive in late spring, with prices starting around $30,000.

VW ID Buzz

VW's ID Buzz electric minivan was designed to cash in on a combination of modern technology and 1970s nostalgia

Volkswagen’s long-awaited minivan aims to combine modern electric vehicle technology with throwback styling apparently meant to evoke baby boomer nostalgia for the Microbus. Roughly as long as a midsize sedan, the ID Buzz arrives in the second half of the year.

Volvo EX30, EX90

Prices for the 2025 Volvo EX30 electric subcompact SUV will start at $34,950.

One of 2023’s most eagerly awaited vehicles, Volvo’s subcompact EX30 electric SUV was pushed back to this summer. Priced starting at $34,950 and loaded with features, the EX30 has breakthrough potential, though its controls (long on touch screens, short on buttons and dials) may draw pushback.

At the other end of Volvo’s price spectrum, the seven-passenger EX90 three-row large electric SUV should arrive later in the year.

Contact Mark Phelan: 313-222-6731 or mmphelan@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @mark_phelan. Read more on autos and sign up for our autos newsletter. Become a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 2024's most important new vehicles: Which will flop?