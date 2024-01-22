EVT (ASX:EVT) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think EVT (ASX:EVT) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for EVT:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.049 = AU$111m ÷ (AU$2.7b - AU$425m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, EVT has an ROCE of 4.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Entertainment industry average of 8.1%.

ASX:EVT Return on Capital Employed January 22nd 2024

In the above chart we have measured EVT's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering EVT here for free.

So How Is EVT's ROCE Trending?

In terms of EVT's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 11%, but since then they've fallen to 4.9%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On EVT's ROCE

While returns have fallen for EVT in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. In light of this, the stock has only gained 3.2% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

