What Is EVT Limited's (ASX:EVT) Share Price Doing?

EVT Limited (ASX:EVT), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to AU$12.75 at one point, and dropping to the lows of AU$10.35. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether EVT's current trading price of AU$11.18 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at EVT’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is EVT Worth?

EVT appears to be overvalued by 24% at the moment, based on our discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at AU$11.18 on the market compared to our intrinsic value of A$9.05. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that EVT’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of EVT look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for EVT. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in EVT’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe EVT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on EVT for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for EVT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing EVT at this point in time. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for EVT and you'll want to know about these.

