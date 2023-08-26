EVZ's (ASX:EVZ) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, EVZ (ASX:EVZ) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for EVZ, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = AU$1.7m ÷ (AU$61m - AU$29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, EVZ has an ROCE of 5.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 14%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for EVZ's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how EVZ has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For EVZ Tell Us?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 5.4%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 48% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Another thing to note, EVZ has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 48%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

Our Take On EVZ's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that EVZ can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 59% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

EVZ does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for EVZ that you might be interested in.

