U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,723.84
    +45.89 (+1.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,523.87
    +338.05 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,809.77
    +133.96 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.51
    +17.75 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    -2.80 (-3.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.90
    -9.10 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    18.60
    -0.12 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9863
    +0.0018 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0250
    +0.0100 (+0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1332
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.0670
    +0.1110 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,414.55
    -115.43 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.33
    -4.38 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

EW Healthcare Partners Acquires Germfree Laboratories, Inc.

EW Healthcare Partners
·3 min read

Manufacturer positioned to deliver solutions to ease space constraints in the fast-growing cell and gene therapy sector

NEW YORK and ORMAND BEACH, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EW Healthcare Partners announced today that it has acquired Germfree Laboratories, Inc., a leading U.S. manufacturer of turnkey, mobile and modular cleanrooms and biocontainment facilities, as well as the equipment and services required for critical environments.

Founded in 1962, Germfree has continuously provided advanced solutions for healthcare and life science clients. The company has experienced significant growth over the years, with more than 200 facilities deployed on six continents and nearly 200 employees located in its  173,000 ft2 (16,000 m2), environmentally controlled, manufacturing plant in Ormond Beach, Florida. Germfree's mobile and modular solutions are well-suited to service major, highly-regulated market segments in Biopharma, Compounding Pharmacy, and Biocontainment.

"There is an increasing demand for mobile and modular cleanrooms in biopharma to keep pace with new technologies and platforms, capacity constraints and the demand for flexible solutions that are delivered quickly," said Evis Hursever, Managing Director at EW Healthcare Partners. "Germfree is addressing this demand for cleanrooms by designing and manufacturing advanced solutions for specialised and flexible cGMP-compliant manufacturing space. We look forward to working with Kevin and his team to further accelerate the company's growth into the fast-growing ATMP (advanced therapy medicinal products) sector."

"Together with EW, Germfree is positioned to maximize and scale our manufacturing to help fill the biomanufacturing capacity gap facing biopharma," said Kevin Kyle, Germfree's CEO. "EW is the perfect partner to foster and fuel Germfree's growth journey. Our shared mission to deliver innovation in healthcare and biopharma, and their commitment to our next stages of growth and long-term success, makes this a tremendous strategic fit. Further, EW's expertise and experience in advanced therapeutics and their extensive global network add synergy, as we expand our solutions to meet the fast-growing demands in segments such as cell and gene therapy."

Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal adviser, A&M as FDD and tax adviser, and BCG as commercial due diligence adviser for EW Healthcare Partners.  Jefferies LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Holland & Knight LLP acted as legal adviser to Germfree. 

About EW Healthcare Partners ("EW")

With over $4 billion raised since inception, EW Healthcare Partners is one of the largest and oldest private healthcare investment firms and seeks to make growth equity investments in fast-growing commercial-stage healthcare companies in the pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics, and technology-enabled services sectors in the United States and in Europe. Since its founding in 1985, EW Healthcare Partners has maintained its singular commitment to the healthcare industry and has been a long-term investor in over 150 healthcare companies, ranging across sectors, stages and geographies. The team is comprised of over 20 senior investment professionals with offices in New York, London and Houston.  https://www.ewhealthcare.com/

About Germfree Laboratories, Inc.

For six decades, Germfree has been creating environments that serve life science innovation and advance global health. The company designs and manufactures mobile and modular cleanrooms and high-containment laboratories, as well as a comprehensive line of biosafety and aseptic processing equipment. Germfree's bioGO® cleanrooms provide flexible, scalable solutions for biopharma and advanced therapy manufacturing. With over 200 facility installations in 32 countries, Germfree is a global company, committed to enabling its clients to develop new life-saving cures or prevent the next pandemic. The Germfree team provides leading-edge engineering and technology, subject-matter expertise, and a foundation of highly skilled builders, all located at its facility in Ormond Beach, Florida. https://www.germfree.com/.

Contact Information:
Taylor Miller
tmiller@germfree.com
(386) 265 - 4300

Anne DeMaret
ademaret@ewhealthcare.com
(281) 528 - 1956

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Upstart Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Investors extended their optimism in the market Tuesday after pushing stocks higher Monday. As a result, the S&P 500 rose 1.8% this morning, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.9%, and Upstart's stock followed suit by climbing 5.4% as of 10:31 a.m. ET. Yesterday, investors were enthusiastic about the market in general after Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Sailed Higher Today

    If the cruise business is so great, then why does Carnival Corporation have to keep borrowing money?

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) traded roughly 15% lower as of 10:29 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. The headline numbers were very good for Silvergate. The bank has built a real-time payments system called the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which enables crypto exchanges and institutional investors to transact in real time and therefore trade crypto more efficiently.

  • Citi reiterates Sell rating on Tesla stock

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss shares of Tesla after Citi reiterates its Sell rating on the EV maker.

  • Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    IDC reports PC shipments fell 15% year over year in the third quarter of 2022. Aside from Apple, all the major PC original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) saw a big decline in shipments last quarter. Market leader Lenovo, for instance, had a 16% decline in shipments over the prior year, while HP and Dell saw greater declines of 28% and 21%, respectively.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • Mullen Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MULN) market cap dropped US$37m last week; Individual investors bore the brunt

    Every investor in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And...

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    When the curtain closes on 2022 in roughly two and a half months, Wall Street professionals and everyday investors are likely to look back on this year as one of the most trying on record. The first supercharged income stock that's a screaming buy for value-oriented investors is pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA).

  • Ally Financial Q3 Preview: Rebound Quarter Inbound?

    In Ally Financial's latest print, the company fell short of the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by more than 7%.

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • 11 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Jim Cramer stocks, go directly to 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now. High growth names at the stock market have been battered in the past few months as rising rates and soaring […]

  • LG Chem to acquire AVEO Oncology for $566 million

    Yahoo Finance anchor Brad Smith breaks down how markets are trading, plus why AVEO stock is soaring today.

  • BofA Survey ‘Screams’ Capitulation With Rally Set for 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- The sentiment on stocks and global growth among fund managers surveyed by Bank of America Corp. shows full capitulation, opening the way to an equities rally in 2023.The bank’s monthly global fund manager survey “screams macro capitulation, investor capitulation, start of policy capitulation,” strategists led by Michael Hartnett wrote in a note on Tuesday. They expect stocks to bottom in the first half of 2023 after the Federal Reserve finally pivots away from raising interest rat

  • Truist Financial (TFC) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y

    Truist Financial (TFC) records a rise in revenues and lower expenses in the third quarter of 2022.

  • Goldman Sachs stock rises on earnings beat, bank reorganization

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss third-quarter earnings for Goldman Sachs.

  • Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals' Shares Jumped 17.31% on Monday

    Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) rose 17.31% on Monday. The clinical-stage biotech company specializes in developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and prevent infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV (human papillomavirus), the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Inovio has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.77, and is down more than 63% this year.

  • Goldman CEO Frustrated by Stock Price, Says Most Staff in Office Every Day

    Speaking to CNBC, David Solomon says companies raising capital need to recalibrate their expectations.

  • Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -11.72% and 13.11%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • SoFi Stock Could Soar 77% According To Wall Street Analysts

    In this video, I will talk about SoFi's (NASDAQ: SOFI) new analyst upgrades and the recent announcement around Galileo. For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.