EWU School of Business launches speaker series

The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
·1 min read

Mar. 7—The Eastern Washington University School of Business is hosting a speaker series called the "Future of Work and Entrepreneurship in Spokane" over the next few months.

The events are designed to engage and connect students with large businesses in our area, providing an opportunity to foster relationships with key industry players and meet some of the people who are shaping the workforce, according to a news release.

The inaugural event will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Catalyst Building, 601 E. Riverside Ave.

Rand Miller, co-founder and CEO of Cyan, will be the first presenter, along with Hannah Gamiel, a computer science graduate of Whitworth University and stepdaughter to Miller, who is now the company's development director.

