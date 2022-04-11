U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,412.53
    -75.75 (-1.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,308.08
    -413.04 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,411.96
    -299.04 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.85
    -14.71 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.89
    -3.37 (-3.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.80
    +12.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    25.21
    +0.39 (+1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0886
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    +0.0670 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3024
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3950
    +1.0750 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,748.87
    -3,605.00 (-8.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    929.34
    -56.83 (-5.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Ex-Apple employee takes Face ID privacy complaint to Europe

Natasha Lomas
·8 min read

Privacy watchdogs in Europe are considering a complaint against Apple made by a former employee, Ashley Gjøvik, who alleges the company fired her after she raised a number of concerns, internally and publicly, including over the safety of the workplace.

Gjøvik, a former senior engineering program manager at Apple, was fired from the company last September after she raised concerns about her employer's approach toward staff privacy, some of which were covered by The Verge in a report in August 2021.

At the time, Gjøvik had been placed on administrative leave by Apple after raising concerns about sexism in the workplace, and a hostile and unsafe working environment which it had said it was investigating. She subsequently filed complaints against Apple with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board.

Those earlier complaints link to the privacy complaint she's sent to international oversight bodies now because Gjøvik says she wants scrutiny of Apple's privacy practices after it formally told the U.S. government its reasons for firing her -- and "felt comfortable admitting they'd fire employees for protesting invasions of privacy", as she puts it -- accusing Apple of using her concerns over its approach to staff privacy as a pretext to terminate her for reporting wider safety concerns and organizing with other employees about labor concerns.

The U.K.'s Information Commissioner's Offie (ICO) and France's CNIL both confirmed receipt of Gjøvik's privacy complaint against Apple.

A spokesperson for the ICO told TechCrunch: “We are aware of this matter and we will assess the information provided.”

France's CNIL also sent confirmation that it's looking at Gjøvik's complaint.

"We have received this complaint which it is currently being investigated," a CNIL spokesperson told us, adding: "I cannot communicate any further details at this time."

The development was first covered by the Telegraph -- which reported yesterday that it's thought to be the first time Gjøvik has sought to press her privacy complaint against Apple in the U.K.

Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC), which is Apple's main data protection regulator in the European Union for the pan-EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) -- and which would, under the regulation's one-stop-shop mechanism, likely take a lead role on any inquiry related to a GDPR complaint that's also been lodged with other EU privacy regulators (such as France's CNIL) -- declined to comment. Nor would the DPC confirm or deny receiving Gjøvik's complaint.

A spokesperson for the DPC said: "The DPC cannot comment on individual cases. All queries that come before the DPC are assessed and progressed in line with the DPC’s complaint-handling functions, where it is appropriate to do so."

Ireland has a number of GDPR probes ongoing into Apple data processing practices -- including into the company's privacy policies -- but the DPC has not yet issued any decisions in relation to those multi-year-long investigations.

Were the DPC to decide this complaint merits opening a fresh investigation into Apple, it would likely take years to reach a public outcome given the Irish regulator's extensive GDPR case file backlog.

In a conclusion to the complaint, Gjøvik urges the regulators to "investigate the matters I raised and open a larger investigation into these topics within Apple’s corporate offices globally", further alleging: "Apple claims that human rights do not differ based on geographic location, yet Apple also admits that French and German governments would never allow it to do what it is doing in Cupertino, California and elsewhere."

Face ID Gobbler app

The 54-page "privacy invasion complaint", which Gjøvik says was submitted to European regulators earlier this month, takes issues with the company's approach to employee privacy -- raising concerns about a number of practices including an internal program by Apple to gather biometrics data from staff using an app called "Gobbler" (later "Glimmer"), apparently as part of the product development process for Face ID.

More broadly, the complaint centers on the breadth of Apple's secrecy and "anti-employee privacy" policies, as well as what Gjøvik alleges to be "unlawfully restrictive" NDAs.

Apple was contacted for comment on the complaint but at the time of writing the company had not responded.

The tech giant's approach to inviting employees to engage in product testing, which involved capturing biometrics at times, left Gjøvik feeling that her participation was mandatory, per the complaint, and -- in one instance that she details -- she describes responding to what she thought was a "mandatory social event" which turned out to involve manually testing Face ID using the Gobbler app while being penned into a secure outdoor compound in full sunshine.

According to the complaint, information Apple provided internally to staff about Gobbler urged employees to upload data from the app captured in their homes.

"Apple was pressuring employees to upload their 'faceprint data' to Apple internal servers, capturing secret photographs and videos of employees, and told employees that face-related logs were automatically uploaded from their iPhones daily," Gjøvik alleges.

"It was extraordinarily unclear what data was being automatically uploaded, how and when," she also claims. "My open questions included whether my personal data was being backed up on employee iCloud backups, synced via iCloud, and/or accessed/copied by Apple’s corporate MDM profiles – or other Global Security surveillance of employee phones. It also disturbed me that the app was taking photos/videos without any notification (sound, signal, etc), which made me think that Apple, if it wanted to, could activate my device cameras and watch me without me knowing at any time as well. I talked to other employees, including managers, with similar concerns."

Gjøvik cites a public statement by Apple that more than one billion images were used in the development of its Face ID algorithm -- claiming the company never answered questions raised by Senator Al Franken who had asked it where those images came from following the launch of Face ID. "What [Apple VP Craig] Federighi did not say is that those images came from employees just like me, whether I wanted to share them or not," she suggests.

Per the complaint, Apple informed staff of restrictions on employees uploading data to Gobbler in countries outside the U.S. -- although the complaint also cites an email from an Apple manager which states that one such study was being conducted in “the USA, Brazil, Tel Aviv,” and the EU “but not France or Germany”.

"I also saw in notes that the app was forbidden to be used in Japan and China, but then at some point, Apple decided to gather some logs there anyways," Gjøvik further suggests.

Apple does have offices in Europe -- including in the U.K., France, Ireland and elsewhere in the region -- so it's at least possible that employees at those locations used the Gobbler app to upload their biometric data. If that happened, it could engage data protection considerations, such as over the legal ground Apple would be able to rely on for processing this data. But whether or not the European regulators who have received her complaint decide there's something here for them to investigate remains to be seen.

Under the GDPR, consent is one of several possible legal grounds for processing personal data. However for consent to be a valid legal basis, it must be informed, specific and freely given -- and, even setting aside questions over whether staff were provided with adequate information on what would be done with their biometric data, an employer-employee power dynamic might undermine their ability to freely consent (i.e. versus feeling they must participate in such testing because it's their employer asking). So there could be reasons for closer scrutiny.

Gjøvik's complaint has also been addressed to the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS), although a spokesman for the body confirmed the EDPS would not investigate such a matter as its oversight function is focused on the EU's own institutions, bodies or agencies.

The complaint also lists the Canada's Office of the Privacy Commissioner as another body to which it has been submitted, along with digital rights groups EFF and Big Brother Watch.

Beyond the Gobbler/Glimmer app, Gjøvik raises concerns about the potential for Apple's software development ticket/bug reporting system to harvest personal data without staff being properly aware -- claiming that the system defaults to sharing reports to all of the company's software engineering function (potentially tens of thousands of people). It also says these tickets could ask employees to include diagnostic files -- which Gjøvik suggests could result in additional personal data from an employee's personal device, such as their iMessages for example, being passed to Apple without the employee fully realizing it.

In The Verge's article last year, which quoted Gjøvik and a number of other Apple employees, it was reported that staffers at the company were routinely told to link their personal Apple ID to their work account.

"The blurring of personal and work accounts has resulted in some unusual situations, including Gjøvik allegedly being forced to hand compromising photos of herself to Apple lawyers when her team became involved in an unrelated legal dispute," The Verge reported, before referencing what it described as a "stringent employment agreement that gives Apple the right to conduct extensive employee surveillance, including 'physical, video, or electronic surveillance' as well as the ability to 'search your workspace such as file cabinets, desks, and offices (even if locked), review phone records, or search any non-Apple property (such as backpacks, purses) on company premises'".

Another Apple policy The Verge's report highlighted was a ban on staff wiping any devices before returning them to the company, including if/when they leave Apple -- suggesting employees who have linked their personal Apple ID to their work accounts are potentially exposing privacy data to the company when they hand back corporate devices.

Apple’s IDFA gets targeted in strategic EU privacy complaints

Apple’s handling of Siri snippets back in the frame after letter of complaint to EU privacy regulators

Recommended Stories

  • Bigger sound in smaller packages, as Sonos buys Mayht for $100M

    It's only been three months since I wrote about Mayht's cool solar-powered speaker prototypes and interviewed its founding team. It looks like the Dutch startup also caught the eyes of smart speaker company Sonos, because they just went ahead and acquired the company for approximately $100 million in what appears to have been a cash-only deal. Mayht created a new type of speaker technology that makes it possible to pack a lot more oomph into much smaller spaces, with power savings as a nifty side-effect.

  • Why should you care about Unreal Engine 5?

    Epic recently released the first public version of its Unreal Engine 5, a sprawling multi-tool development environment for games and other 3D content... immediately followed by a $2 billion investment from Sony and the Lego family. It may be hard to imagine something looking more awesome than the vistas of the aforementioned games, but more goes into a new generation of gaming than best-case-scenario screenshots.

  • ‘Stranger Things’ fans can explore the Upside Down in new NYC experience

    Hawkins comes to New York City on May 7 in a new “Stranger Things: Experience,” via a partnership with Netflix and Fever. This time they will take on the challenges themselves and work alongside Eleven, Mike, and the rest of the gang to fight the evil monsters plaguing Hawkins.

  • The Vivo X Fold has a fingerprint reader on both screens

    Vivo X Fold is the first foldable phone to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, as well as an under-display fingerprint reader on both its screens.

  • 22 pawsome Mother’s Day gifts for your favorite dog mom

    Find a great Mother's Day gift for your favorite dog mom, including options from Yeti, Harry Barker, The Foggy Dog, and more.

  • Elon Musk Rejects Offer to Join Twitter Board, Fueling Hostile-Takeover Speculation

    Elon Musk, now Twitter's largest shareholder, has rejected an offer to join the platform's board of directors after initially accepting.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russian Oil Exports Are Forced on Longer Voyages to Find Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s crude oil exports, a key source of revenue for Vladimir Putin’s regime, are showing no signs that they are starting to crumble amid the disappearance of European buyers.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineRussian Railways Ruled

  • Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cisco tops Fortune's best places to work. Salesforce, Nvidia in top 10

    The magazine praised Cisco's commitment to its employees as they return to work. The company topped last year's list, too.

  • Apple could be about to reveal first hints of its augmented reality headset, rumour claims

    Apple could soon reveal the first hints at a whole new kind of product, a report has claimed. The company has long been said to be working on an augmented or mixed reality headset, which would allow people to overlay digital information on top of the real world. Rumours and hints have suggested that the project is a major undertaking within Apple, with a view to releasing the product in the next year or so.

  • Intel’s $3 Billion Factory Expansion Opens in Key Comeback Step

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. announced the opening of a $3 billion extension to its D1X plant in Oregon, an investment aimed at speeding up technology development needed to regain leadership of the chip industry. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItRussian Railways Ruled in Default Over Missed Bond PaymentSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineMusk Re

  • Want to Own Microsoft Office Forever With No Annual Fee? Here's How

    To say that the company holds the keys to the kingdom for a large chunk of the business community is not an overstatement.

  • Expert: 'Very few Americans are adequately prepared for retirement'

    More than one-third of Americans say they’ve never had a retirement account, such as a 401(k) or an IRA.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Why Shares of Bilibili Are Rising Today

    Shares of the Chinese video gaming company Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) traded 8.4% higher as of 11:15 a.m. ET today after some positive regulatory news for the video gaming industry in China. Reuters reported this morning that the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA), the agency that licenses video games in China, ended a nine-month freeze on licenses and handed out 45 licenses for games to several Chinese companies. Regulators in China halted video game licenses last July, which led to thousands of companies shutting down.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Acquisitions Pick Up

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Tesla, NIO hit by COVID restrictions in China

    The COVID-19 shutdowns across China are hitting electric-vehicle makers like Tesla and NIO where it hurts - on the factory floor, and potentially the bottom line.

  • AT&T Stock Adjusts For Warner Bros Discovery Debut; JPMorgan Resumes Coverage With 'Overweight' Rating

    Warner Bros Discovery will begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'WBD' following the $43 billion media asset merger between AT&T and Discovery.

  • Nvidia stock stumbles after Baird voices concern about graphics business

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. shares were slipping Monday after an analyst took a more cautious outlook on the company's gaming business.