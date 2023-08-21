Ex-Bank of England governor Mark Carney to chair billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s media empire

Mark Carney has previously worked with the company on climate finance initiatives and risk to financial institutions - REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Mark Carney has been hired by billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg to chair his financial data and media empire.

The former governor of the Bank of England will lead a new board of directors tasked with taking a “fresh look at where we are and where we should be”, according to a memo sent by Mr Bloomberg to staff on Monday.

The 58-year-old Canadian has joined as part of a shake-up that has seen Mr Bloomberg step down as chief executive.

Despite the change, Mr Bloomberg, 81, insisted he was “not going anywhere” and will continue to work with co-founder Tom Secunda on “priorities” for the company.

“I’ve never used a title in the company, so I won’t change what I’ll be called – just “Mike,” he said.

Mr Carney is expected to carry out his duties as Bloomberg chairman in addition to his current roles as chairman of Brookfield Asset Management and co-chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), a global group of financial institutions committed to net zero.

GFANZ is already based inside Bloomberg’s offices in London and New York.

Mark Carney also currently serves as UN special envoy for climate action and finance and advised former prime minister Boris Johnson for the UK presidency of the Cop26 climate change conference in Glasgow.

Despite the reshuffle at the top of his empire Michael Bloomberg says he’s ‘not going anywhere’ - Bryan van der Beek/Bloomberg

Mr Bloomberg said Mr Carney will be joined by “the best and brightest”, praising Mr Carney’s work with the company on “climate finance initiatives” and the risk to financial institutions.

Vlad Kliatchko, Bloomberg’s chief product officer, has been promoted to chief executive. A 20-year veteran of the company, Mr Kliatchko studied maths and computer science at St Petersburg University according to his LinkedIn profile.

JP Zammitt, currently chief operating officer, will also become Bloomberg’s president as part of the reshuffle.

Mr Bloomberg said in a memo seen by the Telegraph: “Doing the same thing with the same people in the same way doesn’t work forever.”

The billionaire, who is estimated to be worth more than $90bn, founded his eponymous company in New York in 1981, providing financial data.

It has become best-known for its computer “terminal”, which provides a wide range of financial market data from interest rate bets to bond prices as well as news for investors.

The company generates around $12bn (£9.5bn) a year in revenues, most from its terminals which cost $24,000 a year.

Mr Bloomberg, who is the majority owner of the business, has left the company in the past when he served as Mayor of New York between 2002 and 2013.

He made a failed US presidential bid in 2020, subsequently endorsing Joe Biden.

Bloomberg declined to comment.

