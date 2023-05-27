Ex-Bank of England officials say interest rates need to hit 6pc to curb inflation

Jeremy Hunt said he was comfortable with Britain falling into recession if it resulted in inflation falling - Jordan Pettitt/PA

The Bank of England will have to raise interest rates to at least 6 per cent to curb soaring inflation, several of its former rate-setters have warned.

Official data published this week showed core inflation in the UK economy, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, increased to its highest level in 31 years to 6.8 per cent in April.

It prompted investors to price in another percentage point rise in bank rate to 5.5 per cent, a high not seen since before the 2008 financial crisis. The markets also suggest interest rates have a one in three chance of climbing to 5.75 per cent by the end of the year. The Bank rate currently sits at 4.5 per cent.

Willem Buiter, Andrew Sentance and DeAnne Julius, who all worked for the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said steeper rate rises will need to be needed this summer to stamp out inflation.

‘No less than 6pc’

Mr Buiter, known for being a hawk during his time as a rate-setter, predicted that rates will peak at “no less than 6 per cent”.

“They’re going to have to go significantly higher,” the former Citi chief economist told Bloomberg. “There’s no way in which a 4.5 per cent policy rate will do the job.”

Ms Julius, known for having a more dovish view, said the Bank rate will need to hit between 5 and 6 per cent to stave off inflation.

“The second-round effects are definitely embedded in the economy and I think that’s why it’s going to take longer than expected to bring inflation down,” she added.

Mr Sentance, who served on the MPC during the financial crisis and has been more vocal than many in backing higher rates, said a peak of 5.5 per cent was not “unrealistic”.

In July 2022, Jon Cunliffe, the Bank’s deputy governor, said 5 per cent was the level at which mortgage borrowers and companies would run into debt distress.

‘Difficult decisions’

It comes as Jeremy Hunt said he was comfortable with Britain falling into recession if it resulted in inflation falling.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: “In the end inflation is a source of instability.

“If we want to have prosperity, to grow the economy, to reduce the risk of recession, we have to support the Bank of England in the difficult decisions that they take.”

Earlier this week, the IMF admitted it was wrong to predict a UK recession this year, upgrading its growth forecasts for the second time in as many months.

But several City bosses have predicted that Britain will fall into recession in the next 12 months following turmoil in the bond markets.

On Friday, Luke Hickmore, investment director at asset manager Abrdn, said the “real surprise” of rising core inflation in Britain’s economy would force the Bank of England into action on interest rates.

This in turn will lead to surging mortgage costs, which will put people’s incomes “under a lot of pressure”, he warned.

