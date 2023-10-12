Ex-Barclays boss Jes Staley banned from City over ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Mr Staley was forced to resign from the top job at Barclays in 2021 - Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

Barclays’ former chief executive Jes Staley has been banned from holding senior positions in the City of London and fined £1.8m over his ties to late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said that Mr Staley “recklessly misled the FCA” and acted with “a lack of integrity” in how he characterised his relationship with Epstein to the regulator.

The watchdog said Mr Staley “recklessly approved a letter” sent by Barclays to the FCA, which contained two misleading statements about the nature of his relationship with Epstein and the point of their last contact.

Barclays said that Mr Staley would have to forfeit as much as £17.8m in deferred pay following the FCA’s ruling.

Mr Staley was forced to resign from the top job at Barclays in 2021 amid a regulatory investigation into his past ties to Epstein, who was found dead in his US jail cell in 2019.

However, the FCA did not release details or findings of its investigation until Thursday.

Therese Chambers, co-head of enforcement at the FCA, said: “A CEO needs to exercise sound judgement and set an example to staff at their firm. Mr Staley failed to do this.

“We consider that he misled both the FCA and the Barclays board about the nature of his relationship with Mr Epstein.

“Mr Staley is an experienced industry professional and held a prominent position within financial services. It is right to prevent him from holding a senior position in the financial services industry if we cannot rely on him to act with integrity by disclosing uncomfortable truths about his close personal relationship with Mr Epstein.”

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his US jail cell in 2019 - REUTERS

Mr Staley has referred the decision to the regulator’s upper tribunal where he will appeal his case.

In 2018, the former Barclays boss was separately fined more than £600,000 by the City watchdog for trying to unmask a whistleblower at the FTSE 100 lender.

In a statement provided by his lawyers, Mr Staley said: “If I had known who [Jeffrey Epstein] really was, there is absolutely no doubt that I wouldn’t be in the position I am in today. Prior to undertaking my former role, it was known that I had had a relationship with [Jeffrey Epstein].

Story continues

“I have worked tirelessly over the last 43 years and have genuinely supported many people [and] social causes, where others might not have done so.

“I am very disappointed by the FCA’s decision and I will continue to challenge it. I will not comment any further until these proceedings are concluded.”

The decision marks the latest blow to Mr Staley’s once glittering career. The US banker was also plunged into a legal battle with his former employer JP Morgan over Mr Epstein, who was a client of the bank.

The Wall Street giant sued Mr Staley, the former head of its private bank, earlier this year, demanding that he hand back more than $80m (£67m).

The bank sought to hold Mr Staley personally liable for any penalties the bank may face amid claims it enabled Epstein’s sex trafficking crimes.

Earlier this month, JP Morgan struck a deal to end its claims against Mr Staley. It did not provide details of the settlement.

However, documents unsealed in two separate cases against JP Morgan linked to Epstein revealed alleged details of Mr Staley’s close relationship with the late paedophile financier.

Unsealed emails alleged that Mr Staley drank white wine in a hot tub on Epstein’s private Caribbean island while Epstein was under house arrest for child sex offences.

The emails also claimed the two men discussed “Disney princesses” whom Epstein was trying to pursue, while he also shared photos of young women in “seductive poses”.

Mr Staley has repeatedly denied knowledge of Epstein’s sexual abuse.

The FCA’s case against Mr Staley centred around the letter sent by Barclays’ board to the regulator, which it said contained misleading statements about the relationship.

The letter claimed that Mr Staley did not have a close relationship with Epstein.

However, the FCA said that in emails between the two men, Mr Staley described Epstein as one of his “deepest” and “most cherished” friends.

It also claimed that Mr Staley had ceased contact with Epstein well before he joined Barclays in 2015.

However, the watchdog said Mr Staley was in fact in contact with Epstein in the days leading up to his appointment at Barclays being announced in October 2015.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.