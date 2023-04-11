Ex-Barclays chief Jes Staley accused of ‘whining’ in Epstein case

Jes Staley - Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Former Barclays chief Jes Staley has been accused of whining by the judge overseeing multiple lawsuits relating to his relationship with the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Mr Staley had launched a bid to separate a lawsuit against him filed by his former employer JP Morgan from two others alleging the bank knowingly benefited from Epstein’s sex trafficking.

JP Morgan is trying to claw back more than $80m of compensation from Mr Staley in an effort to make him pay for any costs the bank incurs because of its relationship with Epstein.

Mr Staley wanted the clawback case separated from two legal claims against JP Morgan, brought by a victim of Mr Epstein and the US Virgin Islands.

The former banking executive also asked for the trial date to be delayed until March 2024, arguing he needed more time to prepare his defence.

However, US District Judge Jed Rakoff rejected the bid, writing: “None of Staley’s whines remotely warrants either a severance or a change in the joint trial date.”

The judge said the trial date of October 23 for the “closely related” claims will not be moved. However, he did give Mr Staley seven more weeks for discovery, including witness depositions.

Mr Rakoff said this was more than enough time for Mr Staley’s lawyer, Brendan Sullivan, and his “400-attorney law firm” to get ready for trial.

JP Morgan sued Mr Staley, the former head of the Wall Street giant’s private bank, in March in an effort to hold him personally liable for any penalties it may face, amid claims the bank enabled Epstein’s crimes.

The bank is facing a class action suit filed by a victim of Epstein and one brought by the US Virgin Islands.

The latter lawsuit claimed that Epstein’s behaviour was so widely known at JP Morgan that senior bankers joked about his interest in young girls.

Jeffrey Epstein died in jail in 2019 awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges - New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via REUTERS

Mr Staley had a personal relationship with Epstein when he was a client of the bank and visited the late paedophile on his Caribbean island.

Unsealed emails allege that Mr Staley drank white wine in a hot tub on Epstein’s private Caribbean island while the paedophile financier was under house arrest for child sex offences.

Although both legal claims cite Mr Staley’s relationship with the disgraced financier to argue that JP Morgan knew about the sex trafficking, neither names Mr Staley as a defendant.

In his first legal filings last week, Mr Staley described the allegations against him as “slanderous and baseless”.

Separately, JP Morgan has also demanded that Mr Staley return more than $80m of compensation he received from the bank between 2006 and 2013.