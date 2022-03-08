U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

Ex-Better.com CFO raises $10.8M to build Glean AI, or 'accounts payable with a brain'

Mary Ann Azevedo
·5 min read

Having held the positions of CFO at digital lenders OnDeck and Better.com, Howard Katzenberg experienced firsthand just what a lack of visibility into company spend could cost an organization.

After spending three weeks analyzing spreadsheets at one point, Katzenberg and his team were able to identify $1.5 million in potential savings on about $12 million to $15 million of revenue run rate. That was money, he said, that could have gone toward one or two months of marketing to grow the business or hiring several engineers.

“After 10 years of being a CFO, I got fed up with my constant lack of visibility into vendor spend,” he told TechCrunch, “and recurring challenges my finance teams had in identifying where we were overspending.”

“Most of my time as a CFO was spent on the growth and revenue side of business, but once a year, I’d gather my finance team to do a manual audit of our vendor spend,” Katzenberg recalls. “We’d print out several months of invoices, and go vendor by vendor, and invoice by invoice to identify line items. Inevitably, we would find lots of what I call spend leakage. And that is just cash that is silently walking out the door that no one realizes.”

So, months after leaving his role at Better.com in 2019, Katzenberg set about coming up with automation technology that would help address those challenges for CFOs everywhere. In early 2020, he launched Glean AI, a startup which aims to help businesses save money by using machine learning to analyze things like deal terms, line-item data, redundant offerings and negotiation opportunities.

And today the startup is emerging from stealth with $10.8 million in pre-seed and seed financing from Contour Venture Partners, Infinity Ventures (from the team that led PayPal Ventures), B Capital, Portage Ventures, Amex Ventures and other prominent venture funds and fintech angels, it tells TechCrunch exclusively. About $3 million of those funds were raised in February of 2020, according to Katzenberg, with “just a team and a PowerPoint presentation.” Contour led both its rounds.

Corporate spend has been an increasingly crowded space as of late, with players such as Brex and Ramp introducing cards to help companies keep up with expenses. Also, Bill.com exists to help companies well, pay bills. Glean AI says it wants to take things a step further with automation that it says will give companies a way to pay invoices faster and reduce manual work while also analyzing line-item data. That analysis, according to Katzenberg, can provide companies with valuable insights and provide more context around their spend.

For example, he said, it can uncover when a company is subscribing to a service it no longer uses or was provided a trial subscription for but doesn’t need and identify missed opportunities to cancel a relationship or negotiate a renewal to get better pricing. It also picks up on redundant vendors or incorrect pricing on bills.

“By breaking invoices down by what was purchased and how much it cost – rather than just the total amount spent – we can understand trends, purchasing behavior and the opportunity for savings,” Katzenberg added. “With this information, we use algorithms to proactively identify areas where money is being misspent – such as excess licenses or incorrect pricing – as well as opportunities to help negotiate better deals with vendors based on our aggregated benchmarking data.”

As such, he describes Glean AI as a “strategic Accounts Payable (AP) platform.”

“We’re building not just a front end product to support these finance teams, but also an accounts payable product that can manage payments,” Katzenberg told TechCrunch. And as part of its emerging from stealth, the company is also launching international payments.

Image Credits: Glean AI

So far, Glean has customers such as Orum and Alloy, among others.

Its typical client is a Series B and Series C company that is growing 100% year over year, with a small finance team, Katzenberg noted.

“They are maybe getting increasing pressure from their board to put better financial controls in place for more visibility and performance,” he said. “And now especially, I think there's a lot of scrutiny just around burn rates and extending runway given market volatility.”

While some of Glean’s first customers are in the fintech community, largely because of Katzenberg’s network, he believes that “any business can benefit from Glean, especially those focused on cash flow rather than driving top line growth.”

Early in the company’s life, Katzenberg enlisted Ankur Patel to serve as its co-founder and head of data science and Alexander Jia as a co-founder and head of product. Presently, the company has about 30 employees located in eight countries. It does have an office in New York City.

Glean plans to use its new capital to continue to focus on product and engineering as well as build out its go-to-market strategy.

Investors are naturally bullish.

“”We invested in Glean because they make it easy for businesses to dig into their invoiced spend and uncover potentially wasteful spend,” said Amex Ventures Managing Director Margaret Lim. “Using Glean, businesses can optimize their vendor spending in a way that has not been possible before.”

Matt Gorin of Contour Venture Partners said he worked closely with Katzenberg when he was CFO at OnDeck, which he helped take public in 2014 and thus, his confidence in the founding team is “extremely strong.”

“There are many businesses in the accounts payable space, and they are largely focused on making payments faster and easier, but not intelligent,” he told TechCrunch. “Glean AI considers fast and easy table stakes. The magic is that they are able to surface insights through their technology that actually saves customers money and the platform enables finance teams to play a more strategic role within their businesses.”

My weekly fintech newsletter is launching soon! Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • Why Plug, Bloom, and Enphase Stocks Popped Today

    As of 10:10 a.m. ET, shares of solar power play Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) are getting a 5.3% lift. Fuel cell play Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is up an equal 5.3%, while rival fuel cell company Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is gaining 8%. What does the price of oil have to do with the value of solar stocks, and fuel cell stocks?

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The S&P 500 rose 1.3% for the week, so I lost badly last week. The S&P 500 has now outperformed my bearish picks -- meaning that I beat the market, as these are stocks I suggest investors avoid -- in 17 of the past 20 weeks. This week, I see Fossil (NASDAQ: FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA), and Atlria (NYSE: MO) as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.

  • Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Google agreeing to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant.

  • Why are gas prices rising so quickly? And how high are they expected to get?

    Gas prices are dramatically rising across the country. Here's what to know about the causes behind this and how long we can expect them to rise.

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Increasing oil prices are priming the pump for new exploration, and these two stocks should come out on top.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and PayPal Are Falling

    Shares of several banks and financial stocks fell today, as investors brace for a recession that is looking more and more like a possibility considering the rising price of oil and high levels of inflation. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) had fallen nearly 5.7% as of 2:57 p.m. ET today, while shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) traded roughly 5.4% lower. Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation had already been growing at a fast pace and many analysts and investors expected the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, multiple times this year to combat that inflation.

  • Ford Has a Good Problem That Tesla and GM Will Envy

    This is where Ford currently finds itself in in the war for vehicle electrification. Like most dauphins, the company led by Jim Farley is not satisfied with this position and wants to dethrone the big favorite and current champion, Tesla . Farley has just carried out a radical reorganization for the 118-year old company, by creating two distinct divisions: one specialized in electric vehicles, Ford e, and Ford Blue which is devoted to vehicles with internal combustion engine or gasoline cars.

  • Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian May Add an Extra Charge

    Yes, you get a lot for the basic price of your ticket, but the cruise lines put a lot of temptations in front of you, all designed to get you to spend more money. Now, Royal Caribbean , Carnival Cruise Line , and Norwegian Cruise Line face a situation where they may have to add a new fee that customers would not be able to opt out of. Oil prices have been rising, and they're likely to push higher due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.

  • Apple to host its first live product event of 2022

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details the devices expected to be highlighted at Apple's live product event, including the new iPhone SE with 5G capabilities, the company's price adjustments for products, and Apple's latest microchip.

  • Why Annaly Capital Stock Dropped 11.9% in February

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) endured a rocky February as its stock price plummeted 11.9%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) underperformed the S&P 500, which was down 3.2% in February, and the Nasdaq Composite, which was off 3.4%. Annaly Capital is down roughly 10% year to date in 2022 as of March 7, the same as the S&P 500.

  • Why Carnival's Shares Dropped 9.9% on Monday

    Cruise line stocks had a rough start to the week as investors pondered the war between Russia and Ukraine and the economic fallout. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) closed the day down 9.9%, its low for the day.  What happened to cruise lines today  The biggest reason for today's move was oil prices climbing because Russia's supply is more uncertain than ever.

  • CrowdStrike Pulls Back as Earnings Loom: Here's Our Technical Strategy

    Wednesday brings results from CrowdStrike Holdings , the cybersecurity stock that's in high demand as cyber-attacks ramp up. CRWD rebounded above $200 but Monday's decline is making us nervous as our stop was almost reached. In the daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we can see that prices have been more volatile in recent weeks and sometimes this kind of price action can be indicative of prices bottoming.

  • Gilead Sciences Dives As Investors Question Its Latest Cancer Buyout

    Gilead unveiled mixed results for its drug Trodelvy in women with breast cancer on Monday — and GILD stock sank at the close.

  • Is Shopify Stock A Buy? SHOP Stock Makes New Low After E-Commerce Leader's Dramatic Rise And Plunge

    Shopify, an upstart challenging eBay and Amazon.com, saw extraordinary growth during the pandemic but the torrid pace of growth is slowing. Is Shopify stock a buy right now? On Feb. 16, Shopify topped earnings and revenue estimates for the December quarter, which included a record $6.3 billion in global Black Friday-Cyber Monday sales.

  • Uber reports earnings, AMC falls despite ‘The Batman’ ticket sales, PVH shares dip

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo, Emily McCormick, and Brad Smith break down the action surrounding several of today's trending tickers.

  • Steve Wozniak calls Bitcoin ‘pure-gold mathematics’ and the reason shows why crypto could be here to stay

    Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak isn't into other cryptocurrencies and NFTs, telling Insider they might be "ripoffs."