U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,430.77
    -15.82 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,702.87
    +138.28 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,490.07
    -153.52 (-1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,017.72
    -7.38 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.08
    -1.17 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.20
    -10.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    25.68
    -0.35 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0805
    -0.0091 (-0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7760
    +0.0890 (+3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3064
    -0.0053 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.8370
    +0.1490 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,503.29
    -316.82 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    948.54
    -20.89 (-2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,610.44
    +29.64 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims held near multi-decade lows

Another 185,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Ex-Cardano Exec Eva Oberholzer Joins DFINITY as Chief Growth Officer

·3 min read

Oberholzer joins The DFINITY Foundation from the Cardano Foundation to drive mainstream adoption of the Internet Computer protocol.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / The DFINITY Foundation, a major contributor to the Internet Computer (IC), a blockchain that runs at web speed and provides an infinitely scalable and complete Web3 platform for smart contracts, today announces the appointment of Eva Oberholzer as Chief Growth Officer. Eva joins DFINITY's leadership team after previously acting as Chief Growth Officer, and Member of the Management Board at the Cardano Foundation during its most significant adoption phase.

As the DFINITY Foundation's new CGO, Eva will drive the evolution of the Internet Computer ecosystem, bringing its potential as a novel blockchain solution designed to replace the Internet's legacy tech stack and host high-speed smart contracts to end users and the broader public. Now that the technology behind the protocol has been fully conceptualized, built and deployed, the DFINITY Foundation looks forward to driving mainstream adoption under Oberholzer's charge.

Eva's appointment ushers a realignment of marketing and communications to help DFINITY and the Internet Computer enter a new phase of growth.

Oberholzer, who hails from Switzerland and Austria, brings over 15 years of experience in PR and marketing, brand building and scaling, and growth acquisition to DFINITY. As a big believer in a digital-first approach to finance and in DLT, she climbed the ranks quickly, having begun her career as banking establishments started to turn their attention to digital strategies.

After a slew of senior management roles in marketing and communications at multinational corporations such as Statestreet, SIX Group and PwC, in 2019, Oberholzer made her blockchain industry debut as CMO of SEBA Bank. There, she formed part of the team that globally obtained the first banking licence for crypto banking services and successfully positioned the company in the international blockchain industry. In addition, she acted as a Strategic Advisor to CFC St. Moritz, a renowned and exclusive blockchain conference for sophisticated investors.

Eva Oberholzer, CGO at DFINITY, said: "I'm thrilled to join the DFINITY Foundation at such an exciting time in their development. The technology and the team behind the Internet Computer is groundbreaking. I have no doubt that a value driven and data-first approach will form a sturdy foundation to long-term, sustainable growth and to showcasing the possibilities of the protocol."

Josh Drake, COO at DFINITY Foundation says: "I'm confident that Eva will make a great addition to our leadership team to drive our growth strategy. Not only has she shown her capabilities in broader marketing roles, she also shown success in understanding the blockchain ecosystem and driving growth in blockchain adoption and communities. Eva's expertise and proven track record for innovative strategies and leading a decentralized team and community to success makes her the perfect person for the job and we look forward to having her onboard."

For more information, please contact:

Cryptoland PR
dfinity@cryptolandpr.com

About the Internet Computer

The Internet Computer (ticker name ‘ICP') is the world's most powerful general-purpose blockchain and Web3 platform based on transaction speed and on-chain data storage. Its protocols apply advanced cryptography and computer science to host and scale smart contracts and enable computation without limit. For the first time, developers can build decentralized applications at web-speed and run smart contracts with breakthrough levels of efficiency. Dapps and DAOs are run entirely from the blockchain allowing a new cloud-less user experience - users can push into emerging areas such as SocialFi and GameFi, which blend social media and game functionality with DeFi, and build out the fully decentralized metaverse. The Internet Computer blockchain acts as a complete alternative technology stack, which has been designed to replace the centralized IT stack that is mostly controlled by Big Tech, and it can even be used to build secure and unstoppable websites and enterprise systems. It was incubated and launched by the DFINITY Foundation.

DFINITY: TwitterRedditYouTubeGitHubDeveloper Center

SOURCE: DFINITY



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697516/Ex-Cardano-Exec-Eva-Oberholzer-Joins-DFINITY-as-Chief-Growth-Officer

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through any Recession

    Some economists are forecasting a recession in the near term, but that shouldn't stop you from investing.

  • Synopsys Probed on Allegations It Gave Tech to Huawei, SMIC

    (Bloomberg) -- Synopsys Inc., the biggest supplier of software used to design semiconductors, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce for possibly passing key technology to banned Chinese companies, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask t

  • Why Zoom Stock Zoomed Nearly 8% Higher on Wednesday

    Who says Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is a pandemic-era stock with its best times behind it? In a presentation during an annual gathering of large employers, Zoom unveiled a new service and several additions to its existing platforms it will start offering users. One is Zoom IQ for Sales, an add-on for the company's base online video conferencing service that in its words "turns customer interactions into meaningful and actionable insights, helping teams across marketing, sales, and competitive intelligence improve crucial interactions with customers."

  • Meta May Already Be Set Up to Fail in the Metaverse

    Meta has made the right statements publicly to be a metaverse leader, but its actions leave a lot to be desired.

  • The end of one-chip wonders: Why Nvidia, Intel and AMD’s valuations have experienced massive upheaval

    It wasn't that long ago that Intel Corp. was the unquestioned king of U.S. chip makers and the largest semiconductor company by market capitalization. But it's also not that long since most computing was done with a PC.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    It looks like 2022 could turn out to be another landmark year for the semiconductor industry as sales hit $52.5 billion in February, rising 32.4% over the same month in 2021. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) could make the most of the booming demand for semiconductors as they serve fast-growing niches such as data centers, wireless networking, smartphones, and computers. Nvidia finished fiscal 2022 (which ended on Jan. 30) with $26.9 billion in revenue, an increase of 61% over the previous year.

  • ‘Jack Dorsey’s First Tweet’ NFT Went on Sale for $48M. It Ended With a Top Bid of Just $280

    Crypto entrepreneur Sina Estavi bought Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s first-ever tweet as an NFT for $2.9 million last year. He listed the NFT for sale again at $48 million last week.

  • Intel's Smart Move Could Give Rivals a Run for Their Money

    The chip giant has started making a play in a lucrative market currently dominated by Nvidia and AMD.

  • This Is the Simplest Reason to Buy Apple Stock Right Now

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have beaten the broader stock market handsomely over the past decade, gaining 653% thanks to the stupendous success of the company's various product lines and the growth of its services business. The iPhone, however, has been the cornerstone of Apple's terrific growth. The company sold nearly $192 billion worth of iPhones in fiscal 2021, which was 53% of its total sales.

  • Keep an Eye Out for Ampere Computing After It Files for IPO

    Startup chip designer Ampere Computing recently filed for an initial public offering (IPO). The company was founded in 2017 but is experiencing rapid growth as data center operators adopt its cloud-native processors. Founded and led by Silicon Valley native Renée James, this is an exciting computing technologist to follow closely ahead of its public debut.

  • German software maker SAP mulls withdrawal from Russia -Handelsblatt

    German business software maker SAP is looking into closing its business in Russia after the country's invasion of Ukraine, the company's chairman told the Handelsblatt newspaper in an interview published on Thursday. SAP has already stopped sales in Russia but it still offers updates and technical support to existing customers who are not affected by sanctions, Handelsblatt reported.

  • Ethereum Merge No Longer Expected in June

    According to Ethereum core developer Tim Beiko, the network’s much-anticipated shift to proof-of-stake isn’t likely to come until the fall.

  • Why MongoDB Stock Popped on Tuesday

    Shares of cloud-computing database company MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) jumped on Tuesday morning after the company announced it will introduce a new pay-as-you-go subscription offering for its MongoDB Atlas database platform. The program will be accessible via Alphabet's Google Cloud. As of 1 p.m. EDT, MongoDB stock is up 3.5%.

  • Roland-Garros and OPPO proudly announce their extended premium partnership for 2022 and 2023 tournaments

    PARIS, FRANCE - Media OutReach - 13 April 2022 - “The FFT is delighted to renew this agreement with OPPO, a loyal partner with whom we share a desire for innovation. This collaboration with an inte...

  • Publicis prepares for foggy year after organic growth beat

    Home to ad agencies Leo Burnett and Saatchi & Saatchi, the French company posted net revenue of 2.80 billion euros ($3.05 billion), up 10.5% organically, against a 6.3% increase forecast by analysts in a consensus compiled by Publicis. "We started the year very strongly, both financially and commercially," Chief Executive Officer Arthur Sadoun said in a statement as he shared his confidence in coming in at the upper end of an unchanged 4%-5% full-year organic growth target.

  • Tencent to block Chinese gamers' access to foreign, unapproved games

    Tencent Holdings Ltd said it will shut down a service that allowed Chinese gamers to access overseas platforms to play unapproved foreign games, in a sign of tightening compliance as Chinese regulators more closely scrutinize the industry. The country's largest social and gaming firm said late on Wednesday it will on May 31 update its games speed booster mobile and desktop apps to new versions that would only support games operating in China. Tencent first launched the apps in 2018.

  • 1 year after launching Northwest Bank's first local office, commercial lender takes team to Fulton

    A little more than a year after joining Northwest Bank from Wells Fargo Bank, commercial lender Cheryl Brida is bringing a five-person team to Fulton Bank. Brida, who will serve as senior vice president and market leader for Fulton, brings senior relationship managers Anthony DePiano and Shawn Heller and senior commercial relationship specialist Ellen Friel with her from Northwest.

  • Meta is already failing on its promise of a better metaverse

    Meta’s plan to monetize its Facebook Horizon Worlds metaverse platform will include a set of hefty fees for creators of virtual items that add up to 47.5%, roughly half of what users bring in. The specifics of the fees were revealed by CNBC this week following a blog post in which the company discussed helping creators earn money on its virtual platform. The problem is, in recent months Meta has made a point of criticizing Apple for its 30% App Store developer fee.

  • Top Tech Stocks for April 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Meta will take a 48 percent cut from sales in Horizon Worlds

    Meta has confirmed it will take a nearly 48 percent share of all virtual product sales in Horizon Worlds.