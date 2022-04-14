Ex-Cardano Exec Eva Oberholzer Joins DFINITY as Chief Growth Officer

Oberholzer joins The DFINITY Foundation from the Cardano Foundation to drive mainstream adoption of the Internet Computer protocol.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / The DFINITY Foundation , a major contributor to the Internet Computer (IC), a blockchain that runs at web speed and provides an infinitely scalable and complete Web3 platform for smart contracts, today announces the appointment of Eva Oberholzer as Chief Growth Officer. Eva joins DFINITY's leadership team after previously acting as Chief Growth Officer, and Member of the Management Board at the Cardano Foundation during its most significant adoption phase.

As the DFINITY Foundation's new CGO, Eva will drive the evolution of the Internet Computer ecosystem, bringing its potential as a novel blockchain solution designed to replace the Internet's legacy tech stack and host high-speed smart contracts to end users and the broader public. Now that the technology behind the protocol has been fully conceptualized, built and deployed, the DFINITY Foundation looks forward to driving mainstream adoption under Oberholzer's charge.

Eva's appointment ushers a realignment of marketing and communications to help DFINITY and the Internet Computer enter a new phase of growth.

Oberholzer, who hails from Switzerland and Austria, brings over 15 years of experience in PR and marketing, brand building and scaling, and growth acquisition to DFINITY. As a big believer in a digital-first approach to finance and in DLT, she climbed the ranks quickly, having begun her career as banking establishments started to turn their attention to digital strategies.

After a slew of senior management roles in marketing and communications at multinational corporations such as Statestreet, SIX Group and PwC, in 2019, Oberholzer made her blockchain industry debut as CMO of SEBA Bank. There, she formed part of the team that globally obtained the first banking licence for crypto banking services and successfully positioned the company in the international blockchain industry. In addition, she acted as a Strategic Advisor to CFC St. Moritz, a renowned and exclusive blockchain conference for sophisticated investors.

Eva Oberholzer, CGO at DFINITY, said: "I'm thrilled to join the DFINITY Foundation at such an exciting time in their development. The technology and the team behind the Internet Computer is groundbreaking. I have no doubt that a value driven and data-first approach will form a sturdy foundation to long-term, sustainable growth and to showcasing the possibilities of the protocol."

Josh Drake, COO at DFINITY Foundation says: "I'm confident that Eva will make a great addition to our leadership team to drive our growth strategy. Not only has she shown her capabilities in broader marketing roles, she also shown success in understanding the blockchain ecosystem and driving growth in blockchain adoption and communities. Eva's expertise and proven track record for innovative strategies and leading a decentralized team and community to success makes her the perfect person for the job and we look forward to having her onboard."

About the Internet Computer

The Internet Computer (ticker name ‘ICP') is the world's most powerful general-purpose blockchain and Web3 platform based on transaction speed and on-chain data storage. Its protocols apply advanced cryptography and computer science to host and scale smart contracts and enable computation without limit. For the first time, developers can build decentralized applications at web-speed and run smart contracts with breakthrough levels of efficiency. Dapps and DAOs are run entirely from the blockchain allowing a new cloud-less user experience - users can push into emerging areas such as SocialFi and GameFi, which blend social media and game functionality with DeFi, and build out the fully decentralized metaverse. The Internet Computer blockchain acts as a complete alternative technology stack, which has been designed to replace the centralized IT stack that is mostly controlled by Big Tech, and it can even be used to build secure and unstoppable websites and enterprise systems. It was incubated and launched by the DFINITY Foundation .

