Ex-Citi Trader’s ‘Scapegoat’ Suit Against Bank Tossed by Judge

(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. won dismissal of a suit by a former foreign-exchange trader who claimed the bank falsely implicated him in a US criminal probe of price-fixing.

Rohan Ramchandani, who was charged but found not guilty at a 2018 trial, accused Citi of lying to regulators and leaking false information about him to the press to make him a “scapegoat.” In his 2019 suit, which sought $112 million in damages, Ramchandani said Citi made him a target to limit damage to itself and protect more senior executives from charges.

US District Judge Victor Marrero in New York on Thursday threw out the former trader’s suit. The ruling was noted in a court docket for the case, but the reasoning for the judge’s decision wasn’t immediately available. A written opinion will likely be filed after the parties submit suggestions for redacting confidential information, according to the docket notation.

Ramchandani was charged along with former JPMorgan Chase & Co. trader Richard Usher and former Barclays Plc spot FX trading head Chris Ashton. Manhattan federal prosecutors accused the three of using online chatrooms to coordinate trades and manipulate prices. The three men, dubbed “the Cartel” by the government, were acquitted by jurors.

Citi in 2015 pleaded guilty to a single criminal charge of conspiring to fix prices and rig bids on trading of US dollars and euros, paying a $925 million fine to resolve its part in a sprawling price-fixing scandal.

The case is Ramchandani v. Citigroup Inc., 19-cv-09124, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

