Ex-Dividend Date

Amber Grid
Amber Grid
Amber Grid

AB Amber Grid, hereby informs that April 24th 2023, is an ex-dividend date of AB Amber Grid. Shares acquired on this day and thereafter by transactions concluded on Nasdaq Baltic will not give the right to receive dividend allocated by the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 11th April 2023.

The individual authorised by AB Amber Grid (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event:

Milda Januškevičienė
Communications project manager
ph. +370 659 53661

e-mail: M.Januskeviciene@ambergrid.lt