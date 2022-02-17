U.S. markets open in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,444.25
    -25.75 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,673.00
    -178.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,500.50
    -99.50 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,061.20
    -16.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.83
    -0.83 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,889.00
    +17.50 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.15 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1366
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.03
    +0.33 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0460
    -0.4060 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,460.01
    -697.86 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    998.98
    -15.41 (-1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.61
    -41.17 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     

Ex Dividend USD 0.14 Today

TGS
  • TGSGY
  • TGSNF
TGS
TGS

The shares in TGS ASA will be traded ex dividend USD 0.14 (NOK 1.24) as from today, 17 February 2022.

About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
investor@tgs.com
+47 909 43 673


