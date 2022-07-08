U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,892.58
    -10.04 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,322.09
    -62.46 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,589.26
    -32.09 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,758.78
    -10.82 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.86
    +2.13 (+2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.20
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    +0.06 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0170
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0930
    +0.0850 (+2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2022
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1400
    +0.1310 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,764.98
    +889.54 (+4.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.96
    -8.71 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.24
    +7.16 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,517.19
    +26.66 (+0.10%)
     

An ex-employee at a crypto-lender that's holding customer deposits hostage has sued the company, calling it a 'Ponzi scheme'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Katie Canales
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CEL-USD
alex mashinsky celsius
Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky.Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images

  • A new lawsuit alleges that embattled crypto platform Celsius is a Ponzi scheme.

  • Jason Stone, the CEO of a firm Celsius acquired, says it failed to hedge risk and manipulated the market.

  • The suit comes after Celsius stopped allowing users to withdraw their holdings.

A former investment manager at Celsius is suing the crypto lending platform, alleging it committed fraud and calling it a Ponzi scheme.

Jason Stone, the CEO and co-founder of the Defi firm KeyFi, later Celsius acquired in 2020, filed the complaint in New York on Thursday. His team was tasked with receiving "hundreds of millions of dollars of customer deposits" from Celsius to invest — but the acquisition came with no formal written agreement, according to the lawsuit.

Stone accuses Celsius of lacking basic security and risk management systems in place, and says the firm now owes money to his company and hundreds of thousands of customers.

Celsius did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Celsius offerered users interest in exchange for their crypto holdings that it then lent out to others. According to the lawsuit, it also used those customers' holdings to artificially raise the price of its own coin, the "Celsius token" or CEL, and failed to account for certain payments that it owed to its users, resulting in a $200 million hole.

The platform viewed those funds as its property, the lawsuit alleges, as is displayed in the terms of service: "Celsius does not hold any Digital Assets on your behalf" but instead are "owned, held and/or controlled by Celsius."

The company then lured in new crypto holders with higher interest rates to try to repay initial depositors and creditors, per the lawsuit.

"The recent revelation that Celsius does not have the assets on hand to meet its withdrawal obligations shows that Defendants were, in fact, operating a Ponzi-scheme," reads the complaint. Crypto critics have long compared the market to Ponzi schemes, which rely on new investments to repay early ones, all while being a fraud.

Stone — who left Celsius in March 2021 — also took to Twitter to describe the timeline of events, starting in early 2021 when he and his team discovered Celsius had lied about properly hedging potential losses that KeyFi may have seen, he said.

Celsius also hadn't been hedging against the fluctuations crypto markets are known for, Stone said. When Stone told Celsius it wished to cease partnership and detached its Defi tools, he said the lending platform saw "impermanent loss," which it blamed on Stone.

"Given the public speculation about the company's solvency, and my observation of Celsius' loose relationship with the truth, I feel it is only prudent to finally set the record straight," Stone wrote on Twitter. "I have brought legal action against Celsius to settle this issue once and for all."

The news comes after Celsius was one of a handful of companies that have stopped allowing customers to withdraw their money, amid a huge selloff in cryptocurrencies.

Celsius customers previously told Insider they have no idea what will happen to their money that's now been trapped on the platform for nearly a month.

In June, FTX was seeking to buy Celsius but abandoned those plans when it noticed a $2 billion hole in its balance sheet, The Block reported. FTX and its founder, billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, have been deploying cash to floundering firms as the crypto winter rages on.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-college football player sold guns used in shootings, feds say. ‘I sell to anybody’

    “Because of the unintended consequences of his actions — it can be argued that people are dead because of firearms he purchased and sold,” prosecutors said of the man from Virginia.

  • Exxon, Shell may pursue part of $1.8 billion Nigerian award--US appeals court

    A U.S. appeals court on Friday said Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell Plc affiliates may try to enforce part of a $1.8 billion arbitration award against Nigeria's state-run oil company, in a dispute concerning oil extraction near the African country's coastline. In a 3-0 decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a lower court judge erred in rejecting the entire October 2011 award, which by 2018 had grown to $2.67 billion including interest, against Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. It said the judge should have determined which parts of the award had been deemed enforceable by a Nigerian appeals court.

  • Google Offers Concessions to Fend Off U.S. Antitrust Lawsuit

    As part of one offer, Google has proposed splitting up its ad-tech business. The tech giant’s proposals stop short of the asset sales preferred by the Justice Department’s antitrust enforcers.

  • Qatar Airways' Boeing 737 deal has lapsed, UK court told

    LONDON (Reuters) -Qatar Airways has indicated that a provisional agreement to buy up to 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets has lapsed, Boeing's rival Airbus said in a court document released on Thursday. The deal, signed in Washington in January, is part of a series of inter-locking agreements caught up in a London court dispute between Airbus and the Gulf carrier over a larger jet. Airbus requested a copy of the Boeing 737 MAX agreement after the airline brought it up as part of its bid for compensation for damage to the A350, now worth $1.4 billion.

  • Google offers concessions to avoid U.S. antitrust lawsuit - WSJ

    Google has proposed spinning off parts of its business that auctions and places ads on websites and apps into a separate company under Alphabet that could be valued at tens of billions of dollars, the report added. Alphabet in a statement to Reuters said that it was engaging with regulators to address their concerns, adding that it has no plans to sell or exit the ad-tech business. The U.S. Department for Justice sued Google in October 2020, accusing the company of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals, in the biggest challenge to the power and influence of Big Tech in decades.

  • Food distributor Sysco accuses 4 largest beef processors of price fixing

    The nation's largest food distributor has joined the other businesses accusing the four largest meat processors of working together to inflate beef prices.

  • Crypto Lender Celsius Accused of Being ‘Ponzi Scheme’

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarStocks Push Lower as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets WrapNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesCelsius Network, the crypto lender that froze assets last month, used customer funds to manipulate the price of its proprietary token and lost hundreds of millions of d

  • IONQ LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies IonQ, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

    IONQ LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies IonQ, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming DeadlinePR NewswireNEW YORK, July 7, 2022NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in IonQ, Inc.

  • Bayer, BASF win new trial on $60 million damage award in U.S. weedkiller lawsuit

    (Reuters) -Bayer AG and BASF have won a new trial on $60 million in punitive damages they were ordered to pay a Missouri peach farmer who said dicamba, a herbicide they produced, drifted onto his orchard and harmed his crops. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that a federal jury was wrongly told to assess punitive damages for Bayer and BASF together, rather than separately. It said a new trial was needed to determine punitive damages for each company.

  • Google in talks with regulators to head off potential antitrust lawsuit: report

    Alphabet Inc.'s Google is in talks with regulators to stave off an imminent U.S. antitrust lawsuit targeting its dominant ad-tech business.

  • Lawsuit accuses troubled crypto lender Celsius Network of fraud

    A former investment manager at Celsius Network sued the crypto lender on Thursday, saying it used customer deposits to rig the price of its own crypto token and failed to properly hedge risk, causing it to freeze customer assets. The complaint said Celsius ran a Ponzi scheme to benefit itself through "gross mismanagement of customer deposits," and defrauded the plaintiff KeyFi Inc, run by the former manager Jason Stone, into providing services worth millions of dollars and refusing to pay for them. Celsius had no immediate comment on the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages and was filed in New York state court in Manhattan.

  • Brokers Get Unfair Profits From Lending Stock, Pension Funds Say

    Three pension funds are accusing Wall Street banks of wringing unfair profits from stock lending. The borrowed shares are used in short sales and options trades.

  • Chicken Industry Officials Acquitted in Price-Fixing Case

    The Justice Department’s third run at convicting poultry executives ended in a not-guilty verdict, a blow to the department’s antitrust division and its efforts to rein in the meat industry.

  • Solana Labs Faces Lawsuit; US Bans Crypto Holders From Writing Government Policies

    A class action suit filed in California federal court accuses key players in the Solana ecosystem of illegally profiting from SOL. Separately, U.S. officials who invest in crypto are now banned from working on crypto-related policy that could affect the value of their assets. CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De discusses the details.

  • Wisconsin Court of Appeals rules for former Racine alderperson in open records lawsuit

    In the latest turn of a long, strange open-records lawsuit, the Court of Appeals says a former Racine alderperson should get a PowerPoint from 2017

  • Kenya freezes $52 million linked to Flutterwave over money laundering claims

    Kenyan authorities claim there was a deliberate attempt to conceal the source, location, disposition and movement of the funds.

  • AT&T Asks Judge to Throw Out SEC Suit Over Disclosures to Analysts

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. and three of its employees asked a judge to throw out a lawsuit by a federal regulator claiming they selectively disclosed nonpublic information about the company’s finances to certain analysts.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a

  • Justice Department Urges Judge Not to Dismiss College Financial Aid Antitrust Case

    According to the suit, 17 colleges and universities engaged in price fixing and unfairly limited aid by using a shared methodology to calculate applicants’ financial need.

  • Abortion ruling ‘a wake-up call’ for tech companies collecting location data: Expert

    Center for Democracy & Technology President Alexandra Reeve Givens joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss data protection in a post-Roe era, Google's vow to wipe user data at abortion clinics, and the outlook for tech companies.

  • Criminal complaint filed against UBS over DRC-linked funds

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Three organisations have filed a criminal complaint to federal prosecutors in Switzerland, alleging a failure to exercise due diligence at UBS in relation to funds they say were received by an alleged associate of former Congolese president Joseph Kabila. The complaint, filed by Swiss campaign group Public Eye, alongside two other groups, relates to a possible failure to exercise due diligence regarding financial transactions within the largest Swiss bank. The criminal complaint, filed to Switzerland's Office of the Attorney General, centres on transactions totalling $19 million they say were sent to the alleged associate's UBS accounts in Zurich and Geneva in 2012 and 2013.