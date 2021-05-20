Ex HSBC Executive Joins Roseon Finance as CFO

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Roseon Finance, a mobile multi-chain DeFi yield aggregator and NFT, today announced the appointment of Mr. Francis So as Chief Financial Officer. Francis is a seasoned banking and financial services professional with 25 years experience and brings a broad array of industry and leadership experience to the team at Roseon.

Prior to joining Roseon, Francis was Head of Wholesale Banking and Deputy CEO with HSBC in Macau. Francis has also served as Director in HSBC Vietnam and has held a number of senior roles in Canada, Hong Kong, Macau and Vietnam with the global bank. As Roseon's CFO, Mr. So will be responsible for setting the company's financial strategy and leading as the Company compliance function as it looks to launch its mobile aggregator app in the coming weeks.

The appointment comes following the successful IDO of Roseon Finance on May 10th on the BSCPad and Yellow Road launchpads. The Company had also previously announced the backing from a group of strategic crypto partners to its seed and private rounds including X21 Digital, Alphabit, AU21, Kardia Ventures, Genblock, Moonwhale and Petrock Capital.

Allan Ta, Co-founder and CEO of Roseon, said, "The team and I are extremely excited to welcome Francis onboard. His financial services background and experience is crucial and highly complimentary to the management team in Roseon and we are delighted to have him join as we position for the launch of the mobile aggregator app in the coming weeks."

"I'm thrilled to be joining Roseon to help build a great company to lead the bridging of Cefi and Defi and to make cryptocurrencies more easily accessible to everyone in a compliant and secure manner" Francis said today. "I am excited to be a part of Roseon's roadmap and growth journey and looking forward to working with the team to realize Roseon's strategic ambitions"

About Roseon Finance

Roseon Finance ($ROSN) is a mobile yield aggregator that manages your crypto + NFT portfolio and optimizes yield across DeFi and CeFi networks. Acting as the gateway to DeFi, Roseon Mobile is a crypto finance app, currently available on Android (iOS version will be released soon), that was built to help onboard new users to DeFi with its customer-centric design. Roseon has its own utility token $ROSN, with a total supply of 100 million, which is used for staking, transaction fees, and participating in tiered products and services on its mobile app.

