Ex-Jane Street Traders Deny Stealing Secrets for Millennium

Chris Dolmetsch
3 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- Two former Jane Street Group traders denied the firm’s allegation that they stole a confidential and “immensely valuable” proprietary trading strategy to use in their new jobs at Millennium Management.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Jane Street last week sued Douglas Schadewald and Daniel Spottiswood along with Millennium. According to the Manhattan federal court suit, the traders were “intimately involved” in the development of the strategy and are now using it at Izzy Englander’s hedge fund group.

Schadewald and Spottiswood said in a Thursday letter to the judge in the case that “they have not used any even arguable trading secret of Jane Street in their trading at Millennium.” The letter was submitted as part of the pair’s opposition to Jane Street’s request for an order blocking them from using its trade secrets. Millennium filed a similar letter.

The description of the strategy was heavily redacted in Jane Street’s complaint, and Schadewald and Spottiswood’s opposition was filed under seal. Moreover, Jane Street has requested that a Friday hearing on the matter before US District Judge Paul Engelmayer be closed to the public.

But Schadewald and Spottiswood hinted that they may be arguing that Jane Street’s secret strategy wasn’t all that secret.

Jane Street “has failed to identify any confidential, proprietary, or trade secret information, and in fact information related to the specific market and trading opportunities at issue have been the subject of significant press coverage for over a year,” the two wrote.

In its letter, Millennium said it “disputes that Jane Street’s papers contain any trade-secret information or that Jane Street has articulated a viable trade-secret misappropriation theory.”

Though trade secrets theft suits have become commonplace on Wall Street, Jane Street said in its suit it had never before sued former employees and didn’t require them to sign non-competition agreements. But it said Schadewald and Spottiswood violated confidentialty agreements they signed.

Jane Street also argued that action was necessary in this case due to the “severe and immediate harm” it was suffering. The firm said it had seen a 50% drop in profits from using the strategy in March that could only be attributable to “the entrance of a competitor using the same strategy.”

Schadewald and Spottiswood said Jane Street was trying “to avoid competition from its former employees — who were not subject to a non-compete agreement, who are not using plaintiff’s confidential information, and who are simply practicing their profession.”

Jane Street said it spent “years of time and capital” to identify the strategy. According to the suit, Millennium offered Schadewald millions of dollars in above-market compensation “so it could avoid the risk, time, and expense of independently developing its own successful trading strategy” and gain “an enormous windfall at Jane Street’s expense.”

The case is Jane Street Group LLC v Millennium Management LLC, 24 cv 02783, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Why Badger Meter Stock Is Off the Charts Today

    Badger Meter is not too expensive today -- if it can keep the growth going.

  • Is Reddit Stock A Buy After Hitting New Lows?

    Social media platform Reddit soared more than 120% from its IPO price. Following the IPO, is Reddit stock a buy in today's market?

  • Trump Media Advises ‘Long-Term’ Investors on Thwarting Shorts After Stock Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s social media company, whose meteoric stock gains made the former president billions on paper before a rapid selloff wiped out more than two-thirds of the advance, took the unusual step of advising investors how to prevent bets against the firm.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRed Lobster

  • Some Hedge Funds Too Big to Fail for Bond Market, IMF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A small group of funds has accumulated such large short wagers in the Treasury market that they could destabilize the broader financial system during times of stress, according to the International Monetary Fund.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and L

  • The tweak that made the forced divestment of TikTok much more likely

    House Speaker Mike Johnson is making another run at freeing TikTok from Chinese government influence. He made a tweak that appears to have made it more likely the measure reaches President Biden’s desk.

  • Kentucky governor announces lottery to award initial round of medical cannabis business licenses

    Kentucky will use a lottery system to award an initial round of licenses to businesses competing to participate in the state's startup medical cannabis program, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday. The governor called it a fair way to give each applicant that clears the screening process an opportunity to land a license for the program, which launches statewide at the start of 2025. The lottery, set for October, should remove any temptation to lobby in an effort to “get a leg up in different ways that we don’t want to see,” Beshear said at his weekly news conference.

  • Tech earnings season is coming, and AI is top of mind

    Big Tech earnings are coming up, and Wall Street wants to know how companies are making money on their massive AI investments.

  • CHIPS Act money is starting to move, but it’ll take years to see results

    CHIPS Act money is starting to move, but it's going to take years to get results.

  • Edward Jones Loses $2.3 Million Arbitration Against Wells Fargo

    The company accused a former Edward Jones advisor and Wells Fargo of breach of contract, unfair competition, and other misconduct related to the advisor’s alleged solicitation of Edward Jones clients.

  • Google terminates 28 employees for protest of Israeli cloud contract

    The Alphabet unit said a small number of protesting employees entered and disrupted work at a few unspecified office locations. "Physically impeding other employees' work and preventing them from accessing our facilities is a clear violation of our policies, and completely unacceptable behavior," the company said in a statement. Google said it had concluded individual investigations, resulting in the termination of 28 employees, and would continue to investigate and take action as needed.