Met Police: Ex-officers sentenced over racist WhatsApp posts

Breaking News image

Six former Metropolitan Police officers have been given suspended prison sentences for sending racist, sexist and homophobic messages on WhatsApp, after a BBC Newsnight investigation.

Deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikran said they had harmed public confidence in the police.

He did not accept a suggestion that their views were merely "antiquated".

They were not serving officers during their participation in the group, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard.

Mr Ikran said the messages were "offensive to many good people in this country and not only people who might be directly offended".

The former officers were all convicted of improper use of a public electronic communications network.