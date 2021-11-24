U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,685.00
    -3.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,725.00
    -41.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,316.00
    +4.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,327.10
    -2.20 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.94
    +0.44 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +10.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    +0.23 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1244
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.38
    +0.21 (+1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3375
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9270
    -0.1730 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,701.44
    +760.65 (+1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,422.69
    +11.08 (+0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,294.29
    +27.60 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,302.66
    -471.45 (-1.58%)
     

Ex-Microsoft exec Harry Shum leads 'digital economy' research center in Shenzhen

Rita Liao
·3 min read

The International Digital Economy Academy (IDEA) quietly opened last year, perched among ultramodern office buildings on Shenzhen's side of the river border with Hong Kong.

While geographically separated from Hong Kong, technically, the research institute is located inside a special area straddling the two cities: the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Cooperation Zone. The name is self-explanatory. It's a joint effort by the governments of Shenzhen and Hong Kong, with support from Beijing and favorable policies, to collaborate on scientific and technological research.

IDEA is one of the organizations that have set up inside the 3.89 km² special zone -- which is about the size of 540 football pitches -- and is a brainchild of Harry Shum. The renowned computer scientist was an executive vice president at Microsoft from 2013 to 2019 and also co-founded Microsoft's largest research branch outside the U.S., Microsoft Research Asia.

Like his former colleague at Microsoft, Kai-Fu Lee, Shum was active in both the research and business sides of AI. Now at IDEA, his team aims to "develop disruptive innovative technologies based on social needs and give back to society in a way that allows more people to benefit from the development of the digital economy." Several research directors at IDEA are also Microsoft veterans, including Yutao Xie and Jiaping Wang.

The sweeping regulatory clampdown on China's internet firms has led to headlines saying Beijing has turned against tech. But the government's intent is more nuanced. It's zeroing in on Big Tech deemed harmful to the society and economy, companies that have encouraged financial market risks, gaming addiction, exploitation of gig workers, and other ills.

In the meantime, China remains fixated on its goal to promote fundamental research and reduce reliance on Western technologies. In Shenzhen, home to tech giants like Huawei, DJI and Tencent, the government is recruiting world-class scientists. Harry Shum and his team are among the latest to have joined the raft.

IDEA definitely has a buzzy name (and a great acronym). The term "digital economy" comes up often in President Xi Jinping's speeches on how technology can be a driving force for the economy. The "digital economy has become a key force in restructuring the global economy and transforming the global competitive landscape in recent years," the President said in October. "The internet, big data, cloud computing and other technologies are being increasingly integrated into all sectors of economic and social development."

IDEA is examining how AI can transform industries like finance, manufacturing and medical care. This week, it announced it's partnering with leading Chinese quant trader Ubiquant on a joint lab to work on "risk monitoring and avoidance for financial transaction markets," as well as "basic infrastructure for high-performance computing systems."

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

IDEA is just one of the many research labs that have sprung up across Shenzhen in recent years. The Shenzhen Institute of Data Economy, located on the Shenzhen campus of the Chinese University of Hong Kong with support from the government, is another group working to advance China's digital economy.

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Transition Is Risky for Investors. 13 Picks From Our International Roundtable.

    As China emphasizes broader prosperity over rapid growth, the impact will be felt worldwide. Our international roundtable highlights the dangers and opportunities—and 13 investment picks.

  • This image was doctored to combine unrelated photographs shot at different places

    An image purporting to show top South Korean officials smiling underneath a banner welcoming North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has been shared in multiple Facebook posts in South Korea. The image, however, has been doctored. It was created by combining two photographs taken at different locations.The image was shared here on Facebook on November 17, 2021, alongside Korean-language text that states, "Strange people." Screenshot of the misleading Facebook post. Captured November 18, 2021.The image

  • UK PM Johnson on 'great form' during Peppa Pig speech - deputy

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on "great form" and a speech to business leaders where he appeared to lose his place before talking about a visit to Peppa Pig World does not raise concerns about his leadership, his deputy said. Johnson was briefly left lost for words on Monday when he lost his place in notes during a speech before regaling the Confederation of British Industry with an anecdote about his recent visit to a Peppa Pig theme park. "The Prime Minister is on great form", Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told BBC TV when asked about the speech.

  • Imperial carpet from Beijing sells for $7.7 mln

    This rare imperial carpet has sold for $7.74 millionLOCATION: PARIS, FRANCE(SOUNDBITE) (English) CHRISTIE'S LONDON'S EXPERT IN ORIENTAL CARPETS, LOUISE BROADHURST, SAYING:"So this is an incredible, magnificent, imperial 16th century Ming dragon throne carpet. And that basically means that this was woven in the 16th century for the emperors in the Forbidden City. There was an imperial workshop that created these carpets solely for the interiors of the halls within the Forbidden City. This particular carpet, due to its shape and its decoration, was woven specifically for the emperor's throne."LOCATION: BEIJING, CHINAA couple from Iowa bought the carpet in 1920 while on their honeymoon in ChinaThey loaned it to the Cleveland Museum of Art then sold it to a private collector in Switzerland(SOUNDBITE) (English) CHRISTIE'S LONDON'S EXPERT IN ORIENTAL CARPETS, LOUISE BROADHURST, SAYING:"This is one of only seven complete dragon throne carpets that remain in Western collections. There are nine other carpets, but these remain within the palace museum in Beijing."Most of China's imperial treasures are in Taiwan's National Palace Museum after defeated Nationalist forces fled there in 1949

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Holo

    Holo (CRYPTO: HOT) is one such potential cryptocurrency. Based on the Holochain, Holo is a relatively new project that seeks to create a peer-to-peer network that hosts decentralized applications. In the last month alone, the native ERC-20 token (which is on the Ethereum blockchain) has appreciated more than 30%, as of last Friday's close.

  • China's AI giant SenseTime readies Hong Kong IPO

    One of China's biggest AI solution providers is a step closer to its initial public offering. SenseTime has received regulatory approval to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, according to media reports. Founded in 2014, SenseTime was christened as one of China's four "AI Dragons" alongside Megvii, CloudWalk and Yitu.

  • China tells Alibaba, Baidu cloud units to better prevent telecoms fraud

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's industry ministry on Tuesday said its cyberspace administration and police had summoned the cloud units of Alibaba and Baidu Inc to urge them to better prevent telecom network fraud. Both tech giants' cloud platforms were found to have allowed access to fraudulent websites, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Weibo, a Twitter-like microblogging service. The statement comes amid a sweeping regulatory crackdown https://www.reuters.com/world/china/education-bitcoin-chinas-season-regulatory-crackdown-2021-07-27 in China whose targets have included the sprawling tech sector and which has dented the market capitalisation of some of the country's largest companies, such as Alibaba.

  • Doc Rivers reacts to Kings firing of Luke Walton, praises Alvin Gentry

    Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers reacts to the Sacramento Kings firing Luke Walton and hiring Alvin Gentry.

  • Why Teladoc Health Was Tumbling on Tuesday

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), to many investors the top stock in the mushrooming telehealth segment, looked a bit sickly on Tuesday. The latest in a series of analyst price target cuts was the primary reason for the slide. Following similar adjustments from several of his peers in the stock forecasting realm, Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close has chopped his price target for Teladoc.

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies That'll Be Worth More Than Shiba Inu in 1 Year

    The real-world appeal of this digital currency duo should vault them past SHIB over the next 12 months.

  • Avalanche becomes 10th most valuable crypto coin with technology that may challenge Ethereum’s dominance

    The token has doubled in value in the last month with technology that positions it as a serious Ethereum rival.

  • Ardana and Near Join Forces to Build a Crosschain Bridge

    Two upstart layer 1s will soon be connected via a new “strategic partnership.”

  • Top Tech Stocks for December 2021

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Ethereum Price Prediction – A Move Through to $4,350 Would Bring $4,500 into Play

    Ethereum recovers from early losses. A move through to $4,350 would be needed, however, to support a run at $4,500 levels on the day.

  • What China’s new data privacy rules mean for foreign companies and the future of regulation

    China's Personal Information Protection Law has come into effect. Foreign companies should tread carefully and onshore user data when possible.

  • Federal Agencies Crafting Rules Around Banks and Cryptocurrencies

    The group plans next year to begin delineating how banks can legally get involved in the growing field.

  • Facebook to delay full E2EE rollout until 'sometime in 2023'

    The company formerly known as Facebook is delaying a rollout of end-to-end encryption across all its services until "sometime in 2023", according to Meta's global head of safety, Antigone Davis, penning an op-ed in the British newspaper, the Telegraph this weekend. While Facebook-owned WhatsApp has had E2EE everywhere since 2016, most of the tech giant's services do not ensure only the user holds keys for decrypting messaging data. Meaning those services can be subpoenaed or hit with a warrant to provide messaging data to public authorities.

  • GoDaddy security breach exposes WordPress users' data

    "We identified suspicious activity in our Managed WordPress hosting environment and immediately began an investigation with the help of an IT forensics firm and contacted law enforcement," Chief Information Security Officer Demetrius Comes said in a filing https://bit.ly/30SIt6r. The company, whose shares fell about 1.6% in early trading, said it had immediately blocked the unauthorized third party, and an investigation was still going on.

  • AWS hires global channel chief as outgoing leader shifts to retail role

    Ruba Borno was senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's customer experience centers. She replaces Doug Yeun, whose departure was announced in an internal email last week.

  • GoDaddy discloses recent security breach that exposed 1.2 million accounts

    The hack relates to GoDaddy's WordPress hosting service.