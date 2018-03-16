Ex- NASA astronaut says kids responsible for increasing food supply

Mae Jemison, a former NASA astronaut and the first African-American woman in space, is holding America’s youth accountable for food sustainability.

“By 2050, we will have over 10 billion people in this world,” she told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.” “We are going to need to produce over 60 percent more food sustainably.”

How do we do that? Jemison says educating kids in different areas of science.

She is working with Bayer and the National 4-H Council on “Science Matters,” an initiative to get more kids interested in agricultural technology.

“We have to do that by making sure the kids understand that there are thousands of jobs that are going unfilled in this country in science and technology,” said Jemison.

