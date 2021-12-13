U.S. markets close in 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,686.54
    -25.48 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,742.84
    -228.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,507.76
    -122.84 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,185.97
    -25.84 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.31
    -0.36 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.30
    +3.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    +0.14 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1294
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4240
    -0.0650 (-4.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3221
    -0.0042 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5200
    +0.1500 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,699.01
    -3,670.30 (-7.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,178.76
    -69.38 (-5.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,231.44
    -60.34 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,640.49
    +202.72 (+0.71%)
     

Ex-Snap employees raise $4.3M for conversational commerce startup Whym

Sarah Perez
·4 min read

Whym, a conversational commerce startup founded by former Snap employees, wants to make it easier for consumers to shop online via their mobile devices. Instead of filling out long checkout forms and entering in payment card details by hand, Whym's solution offers a single-tap checkout experience where customers can pay via Apple Pay or Google Pay or even over a text message. The startup is now announcing $4.3 million in new seed funding, following its early traction with CPG, wellness, and beauty brands.

The round was led by Deciens Capital and included participation from DNX Ventures, Reciprocal Ventures, Unusual Ventures, Chaos Ventures, Magic Fund, as well as small investments from Sequoia, Lightspeed, and Canaan Partners. Whym also has angel investments from founders and other executives from Stripe, PayPal, Venmo, Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, Uber, Airbnb, Red Bull, and Spotify.

The startup itself was founded in 2017 by CEO Kelly Nyland and COO Rhenee Bartlett, both previously of Snap. Nyland had headed up the consumer products and marketing division of the company, where she created the go-to-market strategy for Snap's Spectacles. Bartlett had served as the head of event marketing and partnerships for Spectacles. In addition, founding team member and Whym's VP of Engineering, Ryan Hornberger, had worked at Snap after the company acquired his startup Scan, Inc. which formed the basis for Snapchat's Snapcode.

Image Credits: Whym

While at Snap, Nyland saw how the DM (direct messaging) screen drove Snapchat's daily usage. She proposed that the company allow brands and consumers to communicate with each other directly through that part of the app.

"I realized through that journey that messaging was going to become a really important part of social shopping in the future," Nyland explains.

Whym's team realized that combining messaging and commerce into a new experience where transactions could take place over a text or even a DM thread, could enable a new form of social shopping. Its first product, launched into beta in June 2018, offered brands a way to let their customers "reply to buy" over a text message.

In the years since, Whym has expanded to offer brands a micro-storefront solution that can be paired with their current texting campaigns, allowing customers to shop a product or small set of products and their variations -- like colors or sizes, for example -- then immediately checkout. Brands can also promote their links in other places across social media and messaging apps, like "link in bio" solutions, swipe-ups (now link stickers on Instagram), messaging apps and more.

Image Credits: Whym

As a consumer, the solution is designed to be quicker and easier than clicking through to a traditional mobile website to check out. Instead, they're sent to the micro-storefront to customize their cart, then can tap on Apple Pay or Google Pay to complete the sale. The company also still offers its original experience that lets customers check out over text, but will soon use consumers' mobile phone numbers in a new way, too. Starting next year, consumers will be able to enter their phone number to signal their interest in a product they may want to buy in the future, as an alternative to sending themselves a website link or taking a screenshot as many do today.

Over time, Whym will be able to offer consumers a universal cart where they can purchase items across brands. It will also enable brands to reach out to their customers again when it's time to repurchase.

"Up and coming direct-to-consumer brands, beauty, wellness, and CPG are our main focus," notes Nyland. "We focus on businesses that have a high repurchase cadence. What Whym can do is actually rebuild each of those customers' carts one-to-one and do a reply-to-buy repurchase experience for those brands," she says. "So we can harness the power of text message on the backend to power repurchase experiences between brands and consumers automatically."

The startup today has a couple of hundred brands using its service, and charges a 3% + 10¢ transaction fee on each order. Now that the company is scaling upmarket to brands between $50 million and $250 million in annual GMV (gross merchandise volume), it's beginning to offer tiered pricing. But these rates aren't yet publicized.

Brand integrations with Whym take around 10 minutes on average, via its self-serve platform. In addition, the startup has a sales team that can demo the product and walk clients through onboarding and strategy, and aid with the creation of their first campaigns.

The startup, a team of under 50, plans to use the funding to reach more brands and further develop its roadmap of product features, many of which have come from customer feedback. To date, Whym has raised a total of $7 million in funding.

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum Price Prediction – Bears Look to Test Support at $3,900…

    It’s been a bearish morning for Ethereum (ETH). Failure to move back through to $4,100 levels would leave the bears in control…

  • 4 Red Flags for Intel's Future

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might initially seem like an attractive investment for value-oriented income investors. Intel's insider sentiment has also improved since Pat Gelsinger took over as its new CEO in February. Over the past 12 months, Intel's insiders bought nearly twice as many shares as they sold. Intel's low valuation and high yield might limit its downside potential, but four red flags could also prevent it from outperforming the market.

  • Robinhood Is One Step Closer to Launching Its Crypto Wallet

    The partnership also intends to enable direct crypto deposits and withdrawals from the Robinhood platform -- a critical feature that's currently unavailable.

  • Apple Nears $3 Trillion. The Stock Won’t Stop There, J.P. Morgan Says.

    J.P. Morgan sees the upcoming launch of a 5G iPhone SE model as an additional boon to already strong iPhone demand.

  • Tech Giants Microsoft, Amazon, and Others Warn of Widespread Software Flaw

    Cybersecurity researchers say they have seen thousands of attempts to exploit the bug, The Wall Street Journal reports.

  • Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 5G could help attract billion-plus Android users- J.P.Morgan

    The company is expected to launch the iPhone SE with 5G capabilities in early 2022, according to media reports and the brokerage, with the analysts adding the model will allow Apple to target the mid-range smartphone market dominated by rivals such as Samsung Electronics and Huawei Technologies. "Apple's trade-in program for non-iPhones is admittedly not as attractive as the iPhone trade-in values, it could nonetheless lead to an average starting price range of $269 to $399 for the 5G iPhone SE, which is still very competitive," analyst Samik Chatterjee, rated five stars on Refinitiv Eikon for his estimate accuracy, said.

  • Why Cybersecurity Stocks Could See More Upside From Ransomware Attacks

    Recent sell-offs have taken some of the air out of the sector, but many cybersecurity stocks have turned in a solid 2021.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – December 13th, 2021

    After a mixed week, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) would need to revisit last week’s highs to avoid a week in the deep red.

  • COMCAST COMPLETES MULTI-MILLION-DOLLAR BROADBAND EXPANSION TO MORE THAN 9,100 RURAL HOMES & BUSINESSES IN LAS VEGAS, NM

    Expansion Brings Internet Speeds Faster Than 1 Gig to Homes in Community

  • Apple’s Key Weaknesses

    While it seems that Apple is at the top of its game, several weaknesses have emerged that the company needs to address if it is going to stay on top.

  • Apple Stock Boost Seen From 5G Version Of Low-Cost iPhone SE

    An upcoming 5G version of Apple's iPhone SE aimed at budget-conscious consumers could drive 2022 sales, said a JPMorgan report.

  • Apple's 24-inch 8-core iMac M1 falls to a new all-time low at Amazon

    If you're looking ag getting an 8-core iMac M1 model but found the $1,500 price a tad much, there's good news.

  • Intel shows research for packing more computing power into chips beyond 2025

    Research teams at Intel Corp on Saturday unveiled work that the company believes will help it keep speeding up and shrinking computing chips over the next ten years, with several technologies aimed at stacking parts of chips on top of each other. Intel's Research Components Group introduced the work in papers at an international conference being held in San Francisco. The Silicon Valley company is working to regain a lead in making the smallest, fastest chips that it has lost in recent years to rivals like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

  • Apple's Mac Mini M1 hits new low of $570 on Amazon

    Amazon knocks up to $150 off Apple's Mac Mini M1 desktop computer in new sale.

  • Crypto gaming giant Dapper Labs takes its next shot with Genies NFT platform 'The Warehouse'

    As they near the end of a blockbuster year for NFTs that saw more than $10 billion in transaction volume, today's NFT project developers are finding themselves facing a dilemma -- whether to chase today's dollars or tomorrow's users. Dapper Labs, maker of one of the year's more mainstream breakout NFT hits NBA Top Shot, has been looking to convince investors that it can court developers to bet on the latter. Today, the startup recently valued at $7.6 billion is showcasing some of the fruits of this pursuit, debuting the product of its partnership with avatars-for-the-stars startup Genies -- an ambitious NFT storefront which the startups hope will serve as a hub for web3 digital identity, allowing users to create animated avatars and outfit them with crypto accessories. The new platform, called The Warehouse, is launching today to a small network of invite-only users before gradually going out to a wider audience in the coming months, both startups tell TechCrunch.

  • New IBM and Samsung transistors could be key to super-efficient chips (updated)

    IBM and Samsung claim they’ve made a breakthrough in semiconductor design.

  • 15 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas

    Treat the tech-head in your life to something special from our round-up packed with the latest launches

  • Samsung Names New Phone, Appliance Business ‘DX Division’

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. named its newly merged mobile-phone and home-appliances businesses “DX Division” as the tech giant moves to strengthen its corporate structure.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseAnatomy of a Bad RoadChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearDX, which stands for Device eXperience, refl

  • Dremel's first smart rotary tool comes with Bluetooth and a brushless motor

    Dremel claims the 8260 outputs 20 percent more power than the 4300, its most powerful corded model.

  • Analyst Report: Oracle Corp.

    Oracle Corp. is the world's largest independent enterprise software company, with annual revenues of $40 billion. Its software products include database, middleware, application and cloud-based software designed for general business purposes and for specific industries. In addition, Oracle provides product upgrades, maintenance releases, and patches through license update agreements, as well as extensive product support. Oracle also provides server hardware through its acquisition of Sun Microsystems in 2010. The company has over 100,000 employees. About 48% of revenue comes from overseas.