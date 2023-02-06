U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,109.22
    -27.26 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,870.95
    -55.06 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,892.57
    -114.39 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.74
    -27.79 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.96
    +0.57 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.20
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.24
    -0.17 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0726
    -0.0071 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6340
    +0.1020 (+2.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2024
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6570
    +1.5070 (+1.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,986.85
    +77.90 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.24
    +3.10 (+0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,836.71
    -65.09 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.65
    +184.19 (+0.67%)
     

Ex-SoFi Boss Cuts Funding Targets for Blockchain Startup; Mulls Spin Offs

Lizette Chapman
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Mike Cagney, the former chief executive officer of lending giant SoFi, is searching for investors for his latest startup, Figure Technologies Inc. The company, which builds financial products on a blockchain, is also seeking to spin off some product lines as it navigates a dramatic industry downturn.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Two years ago, when investors’ fintech frenzy was at its peak, Cagney raised $200 million for Figure. The company at the time was valued at $3.2 billion, gaining it entrance into a rarified club of multibillion-dollar startups. The culture among employees was known to be hard-charging, and at least occasionally, hard-partying too.

But recently, things have gotten tougher. In the last few months, several senior leaders have left Figure, including the president and chief financial officer; it scrapped an attempt to take its lending business public through a special purpose acquisition company; and executives slashed their targets on an ambitious fundraising effort.

The company is currently seeking to raise $100 million, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the discussions were private. That’s one-third the sum it initially planned. Figure is not in any serious deal talks at the moment, the people said, and the startup is likely to delay raising money rather than agree to a down round at a lower valuation.

“We’re just dealing with a lot of headwinds in the industry right now,” Cagney said in an interview. “It’s a very hard market.” Figure and Cagney declined to comment on the funding efforts, which have not been previously reported.

Figure is one of countless once-hot startups now suddenly forced to contend with an icy environment for venture capital, particularly in the world of crypto. But the company is higher-profile and better funded than most.

Cagney left Social Finance Inc. in 2017, under a cloud of allegations over a toxic and “sexually charged corporate culture” at the company, according to a lawsuit. Cagney also admitted that he had had consensual sexual relationships with female subordinates. Cagney said at the time he would not tolerate harassment at SoFi and said he resigned to avoid “distraction from the company’s core mission.” Despite the scandal, Cagney was quickly able to raise money for his next venture, and Figure brought in more than $400 million from investors including Peter Thiel’s Mithril Capital and crypto firms like Digital Currency Group, according to PitchBook data.

Figure builds lending, payment and other traditional financial products on Provenance, a blockchain it created, promising to offer faster and cheaper options than the status quo. The company said it gained traction with its lending product, and that it’s also brought on big customers for other offerings. For example, Apollo Global Management is using Figure’s blockchain to sell stakes in a fund.

Last year, Figure appeared to be on track to raise $300 million, according to people familiar with the matter. But by September, as the market cooled on crypto, the startup was struggling to hit its fundraising goals. Figure cut its target by two-thirds.

Last month, in another setback to Figure’s endeavors to access more cash, the startup abandoned efforts to take its lending product public via a reverse merger with a mid-sized mortgage bank. The transaction was supposed to serve as a major milestone and strategic inflection point for the startup.

Cagney said that the company is not currently planning layoffs. But he also said that if it’s able to, Figure would complete a significant restructuring. “We are looking at spinning our markets business and potentially our payments business out from our lending business,” he said. Cagney said that Figure was financially well-positioned: The startup was profitable on an adjusted basis during the third quarter of last year and lost about $1 million during the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, dozens of employees have left Figure over the last year, including the chief marketing officer and the vice president of communications. In December, President Asiff Hirji and Chief Financial Officer Sean Sievers also both quietly exited.

Asked about his departure in an interview with Bloomberg, Hirji spoke highly of Figure. He described the startup as a holding company for blockchain businesses that “quite honestly shouldn’t be together” but all represent what he thinks could be “trillion-dollar” opportunities. Hirji said high turnover was related to this diffuse structure because people, including himself, would often leave Figure once a product was built and their work on it was accomplished. “Lots of people have come in and out as the company has evolved,” Hirji said.

Figure is known among employees to have a high-pressure corporate culture. Some former staffers also complained about the at times high spending that went along with it. Last May, Figure co-founder June Ou, who is married to Cagney, led a company offsite for engineers to Las Vegas, flying out roughly 200 people for a long weekend packed with activities, company meetings at the Venetian hotel and a party at Tao nightclub, which Figure rented. While perhaps not unusual by previous eras’ standards of crypto excess, a few former employees who did not attend took umbrage when their full bonuses didn’t materialize that summer, said people familiar with the matter. The company declined to comment on the characterization of its culture, the offsite or the bonuses.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Carlyle to Name Banking Veteran Harvey Schwartz as CEO

    Carlyle Group Inc. plans to name investment-banking veteran Harvey Schwartz its new chief executive, as the private-equity firm’s founders seek a fresh start after a botched succession plan.

  • Why Nu Holdings Gained 14% in January

    What happened Shares of Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) gained 14% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The month did not feature any significant news about Nu, but investors' reviving confidence in the economy and the market broadly lifted many stocks.

  • Oracle Eyes Expanding Footprint In Saudi Arabia With Third Data Center

    Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) weighed a $1.5 billion multi-year investment in Saudi Arabia as it built up its cloud footprint in the kingdom and launched its third public cloud region in Riyadh. Oracle would also expand the capacity of its cloud region in Jeddah, which the company first opened in 2020, Reuters reports citing Oracle SVP Nick Redshaw in an interview. Oracle broke the news at a major tech conference in the Saudi capital. Also Read: Google, Oracle, Amazon And Microsoft Jointly Win US DoD

  • Oracle to invest $1.5 billion in Saudi Arabia, open data centre in Riyadh

    Oracle Corp plans to invest $1.5 billion in Saudi Arabia in the coming years as it builds up its cloud footprint in the kingdom and opens its third public cloud region in Riyadh, a company official said. Increased demand for cloud computing has pushed technology companies such as Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet's Google to set up data centres across the world to speed up data transfer. Saudi officials have pressed international companies to invest in the kingdom and move their regional headquarters to Riyadh in order to benefit from government contracts.

  • Goldman Strategists See US Stock Rally Fizzling Amid Growth Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- The brisk rally in US stocks over the past month may be as good as it gets this year, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists.Most Read from BloombergTwin Quakes Kill 2,000 in Turkey and Syria; Millions Lose PowerTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesAfter gaining more than 7

  • Why Omeros Corporation Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) skyrocketed 40.5% higher as of 11:12 a.m. ET on Monday. The huge gain came after the company announced that Rayner Surgical paid a $200 million milestone payment. This payment is related to Omeros' sale of its ophthalmology product Omidria to Rayner in December 2021.

  • Transocean (RIG) Wins 910-Day Drilling Deal Set to Start in Q3

    Transocean (RIG) lands 910-day contract for Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2 in Brazil.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plunge — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • India's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 billion

    The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies have been in free-fall since a Jan. 24 critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion. Opposition parties, who last week called for a parliamentary panel to investigate the saga and disrupted proceedings, have questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closeness with Adani.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Is Falling Today

    Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) were falling 4% in morning trading Monday at 10:37 a.m. on no company-specific news, but the stock has been on a tear so far this year, up 22% year to date. In a notable mention last week, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook told analysts during the tech giant's fiscal first quarter earnings conference call that the company was "all in" on being Taiwan Semiconductor's largest customer at its new Arizona facilities. Although Taiwan Semiconductor has been able to sidestep many of the supply chain snags that have embroiled other leading chipmakers, its own latest earnings report had the world's leading pure-play foundry saying weakening consumer demand could result in first-quarter revenue dropping as much as 5%, leading to cuts in this year's capital expenditures compared to a year ago.

  • Activision Blizzard stock drops ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo discusses stock performance for Activision Blizzard.

  • Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

    Ardelyx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARDX ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • ‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence

    The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.

  • Is Beyond Meat Stock Beyond Saving?

    Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) was one of the hottest initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2019. Investors wanted all they could handle of the plant-based meat craze, and Beyond Meat stock was able to give it to them. Beyond Meat is one of the leading plant-based meat retailers around the world, with a large presence in the United States.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    Fears of a recession and other macro headwinds often drive investors to dump their tech stocks and invest in more defensive sectors. Today I'll take a closer look at three tech companies that should remain promising investments during a recession: the cloud-based services provider ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the diversified chipmaker Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML (NASDAQ: ASML).

  • AI Mania: 3 Rare Pure Plays to Monitor

    AI has been the talk of Wall Street in recent week after the successful debut of OpenAI's ChatGPT. Andrew Rocco alerts you to 3 AI "pure plays" you may not be aware of.

  • 2 Stocks Down 10% to 40% to Buy In 2023 and Hold for at Least Five Years

    From fears about an impending potential recession, to the rampant inflation affecting companies' profitability across a range of sectors, to larger macro trends, the stark fluctuations in investor sentiment have resulted in tremendous volatility for many investors. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) is trading up by about 23% since the beginning of 2023, but is still trading down by 10% from one year ago.

  • Is Trending Stock Ford Motor Company (F) a Buy Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Ford Motor Company (F) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Like Realty Income? Then You'll Love This Dividend Stock

    Realty Income (NYSE: O) has become a poster child for reliable dividend-paying stocks. With more than 117 dividend increases and 631 consecutive monthly dividend payments, its track record is hard to beat. While I love having this real estate investment trust (REIT) in my portfolio, I'm constantly on the hunt for other stocks that mimic its income-generating abilities.

  • Sirius XM Holdings Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

    Sirius XM Holdings ( NASDAQ:SIRI ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$9.00b (up 3.5% from FY...