U.S. markets close in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.92
    +15.23 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,792.84
    -34.21 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,859.70
    +146.55 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.13
    +12.81 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.45
    -0.77 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,701.50
    -9.20 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    -0.03 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0165
    -0.0066 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0280
    +0.0090 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1964
    -0.0039 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2540
    +0.0840 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,655.04
    +414.54 (+1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.44
    +1.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.31
    -31.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Ex Standard Life Head of Region Joins Wealth Management Firm Chase Buchanan as Head of Global Sales

Chase Buchanan Wealth Management Services
·2 min read
Chase Buchanan Wealth Management Services
Chase Buchanan Wealth Management Services

The Private Wealth Management firm Chase Buchanan has recently appointed ex Standard Life, Paul Lanigan as Head of Global Sales, reporting to Group CEO Lee Eldridge.

Paul Lanigan - New Head of Global Sales - Chase Buchanan

The Private Wealth Management firm Chase Buchanan has recently appointed ex Standard Life, Paul Lanigan as Head of Global Sales, reporting to Group CEO Lee Eldridge.
The Private Wealth Management firm Chase Buchanan has recently appointed ex Standard Life, Paul Lanigan as Head of Global Sales, reporting to Group CEO Lee Eldridge.

Paphos, Cyprus, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chase Buchanan Wealth Management firm has recently appointed Paul Lanigan as Head of Global Sales, reporting to Group CEO Lee Eldridge.

The new position and appointment is a significant step for the company as they increase international presence with a growing number of global offices.

Bringing a wealth of corporate financial experience, including 22 years at Standard Life, Paul will oversee the current 8 offices and Private Wealth Managers across Cyprus, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, USA and Canada.

Group Chief Executive, Lee Eldridge said: “As we move forward into the next stage of our corporate development, the Head of Global Sales position was a key hire. Paul’s experience from large corporate finance, provides Chase Buchanan incredible balance during our continued expansion plans, allowing us to strategically align the wealth management team across the world.”

Newly appointed Paul Lanigan replied: “I am delighted to be at Chase Buchanan and help drive our ambitious growth plans. It is a fantastic business with a great culture and excellent client focus.”

In what is often referred to as changing times, UK and foreign nationals living abroad are looking for local qualified advice on a range of financially related topics from a trusted global brand.

With new locations and expansion planned, the remainder of 2022 promises to be a reassuring time as Chase Buchanan answers the client demand for trusted advice made simple.

Chase Buchanan Wealth Management supports British expats and foreign nationals living abroad with trusted financial advice, made simple.

Media Contact:

c/o Natalie Karr- Woya Digital
Chase Buchanan
Cyprus Head Office
+357 2501 0455


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • Here's What's Concerning About Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Returns On Capital

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • Is IBM Stock a Buy Now?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock dipped 4% during after-hours trading on July 18 following its second-quarter earnings release. The tech giant's revenue rose 9% year over year (16% on a constant-currency basis) to $15.

  • Biogen beats Q2 earnings expectations, stock dips

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Biogen.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Triple Your Money by 2027

    Since hitting their all-time closing highs within the past eight months, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, the benchmark S&P 500, and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have shed as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value, respectively. In one respect, bear market declines like we're witnessing in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq can be scary. While it can be hard to look past the near-term weakness and/or struggles of fast-paced companies during a bear market, there are some true game changers that have the potential to make long-term investors a whole lot richer.

  • Why GameStop Is Beating the Market Yet Again Today

    Some meme-stock traders are hoping to use the retailer's looming stock split to trigger a short squeeze.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Ford Motor Company (F) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • AT&T Q2 Preview: Trouble Ahead?

    Earlier in 2022, in a move that investors didn't appreciate, the company slashed its dividend nearly in half and got kicked out of the elite Dividend Aristocrat group.

  • Is Carnival Cruising Towards Recovery?

    Clear waters appear to be ahead, but investors should beware of sharks

  • Bausch + Lomb Provides Leadership Update

    Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) ("Bausch + Lomb" or the "Company"), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better and subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), announced Joseph C. Papa has stepped down as chair of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board"). The Board has appointed Thomas W. Ross, Sr., to serve as the chair of the Board. The Company also announced today that the Board has begun a s

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • Can Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Climb 35% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The consensus price target hints at a 34.9% upside potential for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • How Much Of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Do Insiders Own?

    The big shareholder groups in Fisker Inc. ( NYSE:FSR ) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in...

  • This Crucial Part of IBM Grew by 77%

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) reported generally positive second-quarter results. Both revenue and adjusted earnings came in ahead of expectations, with double-digit constant currency sales growth in the software, consulting, and infrastructure segments. Changes in currency exchange rates will knock off around 6 percentage points of revenue growth for the full year, and the company trimmed its free cash flow outlook a bit to approximately $10 billion.

  • Got $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks to Buy on the Dip Now

    The consumer price index increased 9.1% year over year in June 2022, which was above the average analyst expectation of 8.8%. This demonstrates that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have yet to tame inflation. With a market capitalization of $75 billion, Altria Group (NYSE: MO) is the largest tobacco company with operations solely in the U.S. market.

  • Will This Horrible Streak Finally End for Pinterest?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) is scheduled to announce fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings after the markets close on Monday, Aug. 1. The image-based social media company is struggling to retain the attention of its users as the economic reopening has gained momentum. Pinterest thrived at the pandemic's onset after hundreds of millions of people flocked to its website for inspiration and entertainment.

  • Shopify (SHOP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Shopify (SHOP) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Lithia Motors (LAD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Lithia Motors (LAD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -0.33% and 3.61%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Strength Seen in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT): Can Its 11.9% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.

  • Strong week for Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

    Over the last month the Butterfly Network, Inc. ( NYSE:BFLY ) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 31...