U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,020.05
    +48.78 (+1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,659.04
    +264.79 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,907.24
    +191.16 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,766.93
    +14.30 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.92
    -0.28 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.00
    -4.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0842
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2313
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6810
    +1.8060 (+1.38%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,344.15
    +1,009.36 (+3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    618.16
    +17.19 (+2.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Ex-Tesla worker suing for race bias takes stand in damages trial

Daniel Wiessner
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Tesla's primary vehicle factory in Fremont

By Daniel Wiessner

(Reuters) - A Black former elevator operator at Tesla Inc's flagship California assembly plant began testifying on Wednesday in a trial over how much the electric vehicle maker must pay for subjecting him to severe racial harassment by coworkers.

The plaintiff, Owen Diaz, is expected to testify for roughly four hours about the psychological toll exacted on him by a torrent of racial slurs, threats and other incidents during the nine months in 2015 that he worked at the automaker's factory in Fremont, California.

Diaz's testimony will likely stretch into Thursday. The five-day trial on damages, in federal court in San Francisco, comes after a jury in 2021 found Tesla liable for discrimination and ordered the company to pay Diaz $137 million. The trial began on Monday.

A judge last year agreed with the jury that the EV maker had fostered a hostile work environment but slashed the award to $15 million. Diaz rejected the lower payout and opted for a new trial on damages before a different jury.

Bernard Alexander, a lawyer for Diaz, during opening statements on Monday compared the Fremont plant to a "plantation" where Black workers were targeted for harassment and their complaints were ignored by managers.

Tesla has maintained that it does not tolerate workplace harassment and takes discrimination complaints seriously. The company's lawyer, Alex Spiro, told jurors on Monday that Diaz was exaggerating his claims of emotional distress and there was no evidence warranting a multimillion-dollar award.

Jurors have heard testimony from five workers and supervisors at the Fremont plant, a Tesla human resources manager and a lawyer who conducts investigations into workplace disputes and served as an expert witness for Diaz.

The lawyer testified that while Tesla had adopted adequate anti-bias policies, the company failed to properly investigate and respond to complaints from Diaz and other Black workers.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Google Partners with AI Startup Replit to Take on Microsoft’s GitHub

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google is striking a partnership to combine its artificial intelligence language models with software from startup Replit Inc. that helps computer programmers write code, a bid to compete with a similar product from Microsoft Corp.’s GitHub and OpenAI.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot

  • Should U.S. airlines pay passengers for delays like the EU?

    The airline reimbursed passengers for the cost of alternative travel arrangements and sent many travelers additional loyalty points. The U.S. has no federal laws mandating that airlines compensate passengers for delays. An EU regulation, commonly referred to as EU261, requires airlines to compensate travelers for cancellations, denied boarding or delays of two or more hours.

  • UK To Deeply Scrutinize Broadcom-Vmware Deal

    On March 29, Britain's Competition and Markets Authority referred to the anticipated takeover of Vmware, Inc (NYSE: VMW) by Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) for an in-depth investigation for concerns over the substantial lessening of competition within the U.K. markets. The Phase 2 investigation has a statutory deadline of September 12, 2023. On March 22, 2023, Broadcom informed the CMA that it would not offer any undertakings to the CMA in the five days after it published its concerns. Last December

  • Wall St regulator seeks budget boost, cites market growth, misconduct risk

    Wall Street's top regulator on Wednesday asked lawmakers to approve a 12% boost to his agency's budget, citing burgeoning growth in financial markets and the rising risk of wrongdoing. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler made the appeal before a panel of the House Appropriations Committee. It was his first appearance on Capitol Hill since Republican lawmakers, including some of his sharpest critics, took control of the lower chamber of Congress in November.

  • Elon Musk, Other AI Experts Call for Pause in Technology’s Development

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk and AI pioneer Yoshua Bengio are among those who want a moratorium of at least six months to set safety standards and head off potential harms.

  • JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to be interviewed under oath in Epstein case

    The deposition is expected in early May, according to Brad Edwards, a lawyer representing women who claim they were sexually abused by Epstein and are suing the largest U.S. bank for allegedly enabling the financier's sex trafficking. JPMorgan declined to comment. Epstein had been a JPMorgan client from 2000 to 2013 - five years after he pleaded guilty to a Florida prostitution charge.

  • Nashville Police Release School Shooting Body-Camera Footage

    Nashville police released body-camera footage on Tuesday showing officers responding to a shooting at Covenant School that killed six people. The footage shows officers searching rooms and firing at the suspect. Photo: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/AP

  • Exxon’s Climate Opponents Were Infiltrated by Massive Hacking-for-Hire Operation

    A charity created by some Rockefeller heirs is among the groups targeted by hackers. The oil giant hasn’t been accused of wrongdoing.

  • US court sanctions Google for deleting evidence in antitrust cases

    Alphabet Inc's Google LLC intentionally destroyed employee "chat" evidence in antitrust litigation in California and must pay sanctions and face a possible penalty at trial, a U.S. judge ruled on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco said in his order that Google "fell strikingly short" in its duties to preserve records. The ruling is part of a multidistrict litigation that includes a consumer class action with as many as 21 million residents; 38 states and the District of Columbia; and companies including Epic Games Inc and Match Group LLC.

  • Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz testifies before Congress about unionization response

    Former Starbucks (SBUX) CEO Howard Schultz is scheduled to testify before the Senate HELP. Here's how it could impact the rest of the industry.

  • Starbucks' ex-CEO Schultz resists 'union busting' claims by U.S. Senators

    WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Starbucks' former Chief Executive Howard Schultz defended himself and the coffee chain against allegations of "union busting" at a U.S. Senate committee hearing in Washington on Wednesday. The Seattle-based company has previously denied allegations that it illegally fired pro-union baristas or spied on workers as hundreds of U.S. stores organized unions starting in late 2021. It also says it did not violate federal labor law by offering some new benefits - including higher wages, student loan repayment tools, and a savings account program - only to non-unionized stores, as the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has alleged.

  • Greece Foils Attack on Jewish and Israeli Targets, Authorities Say

    Greek authorities arrested two Pakistanis for an alleged plot that Israel blamed on Iran, officials said Tuesday.

  • Credit Suisse has violated U.S. tax evasion deal, Senate Committee finds

    LONDON (Reuters) -Credit Suisse violated a 2014 plea deal with U.S. authorities by continuing to help ultra-wealthy Americans evade taxes and concealing more than $700 million from the government, the U.S. Senate Finance Committee found on Wednesday. After concluding a two-year investigation into Credit Suisse - which this month agreed to a rescue takeover by rival UBS - the committee said it had uncovered "major violations" of the 2014 agreement between the Swiss lender and the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) for enabling tax evasion. New owner UBS or the Swiss government should assume responsibility for any future fines, the committee said, calling on the DoJ and the Internal Revenue Service to investigate whether Credit Suisse should face more penalties.

  • Hedge fund Standard General sues FCC over delay in Tegna deal

    The third-largest shareholder of Tegna alleged the FCC Media Bureau's decision to hold was "an unprecedented and legally improper maneuver", as in its nearly year-long review it had not expressed any concerns with the transaction. Media Bureau of the FCC, which regulates telecommunications in the country, last month said it would hold a hearing on the planned acquisition of Tegna, which manages 64 stations in 51 U.S. markets.

  • Adidas U-turns after fighting against Black Lives Matter’s merchandise designs

    The sportswear giant U-turned 48 hours after asking officials not to approve the activist group’s trademark application.

  • FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried accused of bribing Chinese officials

    A newly unsealed indictment accuses Sam Bankman-Fried of conspiring to pay a $40 million bribe to Chinese government officials.

  • U.S. judge 'troubled' by Alex Jones' bankruptcy evasion

    A U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Monday he was "troubled" by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' recent effort to shift advertising revenue away from his bankrupt company Free Speech Systems, saying he was on high alert for other signs of misconduct. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez, at a hearing in Houston, said the payments appeared to ignore existing court orders that limit Jones' ability to withdraw money from his bankrupt company. Jones had claimed that the killing of 20 students and six staff members in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, was staged with actors as part of a government plot to seize Americans' guns.

  • Binance faces legal battle as US regulator gets ready to rumble

    Top blockchain and crypto news: Binance targeted in CFTC lawsuit. Law catches up with Do Kwon. Chinese banks bet on Hong Kong crypto.

  • CFTC: U.S. regulators needed to step in aggressively on Binance

    Activity at Binance was a pretty clear case of evasion and U.S. authorities needed to step in aggressively and as quickly as possible, the chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Tuesday. The U.S. agency sued Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, on Monday. "This seemed to be a pretty clear case of evasion and something that we needed to step in aggressively with and do it as quickly as possible because this was an ongoing fraud - going back to 2019 - and ongoing violation of the Commodity Exchange Act," CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam said in an interview with CNBC.

  • Gun deaths of children have surged 62% in the US since Sandy Hook

    On December 14, 2012, a mass shooting at Sandy Hook elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, left 26 people dead. Twenty of them were children. The collective shock and outrage after such an unspeakable massacre was enormous, and the call for gun regulation grew stronger. It seemed the murder of 20 children would finally move the needle in favor of curtailing access to firearms in America.