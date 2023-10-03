U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,229.45
    -58.94 (-1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,002.38
    -430.97 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,059.47
    -248.31 (-1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.15
    -29.66 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.42
    +0.19 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.30
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.36
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0470
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.8020
    +0.1190 (+2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2080
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9920
    -0.8430 (-0.56%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,360.84
    -47.39 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    585.30
    -4.68 (-0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.16
    -40.56 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,237.94
    -521.94 (-1.64%)
     

Ex-Twitter Executives Win $1.1 Million Legal Fees From Musk’s X

Jef Feeley
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- X Corp., formerly known as Twitter, must pay $1.1 million in legal fees racked up by a group of the social-media platform’s former top executives, a judge ruled.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Lawyers for the group — led by ex-Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal and former top lawyer Vijaya Gadde – Tuesday persuaded Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick that Twitter violated its duties to cover legal expenses generated by their work for the company.

The former executives argued Twitter violated its own bylaws by refusing to cover the sums even though they were tied to investigations of the social-media platform’s operations. They were ousted when billionaire Elon Musk bought the company for $44 billion last year.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.