Ex-Twitter Executives Win $1.1 Million Legal Fees From Musk’s X
(Bloomberg) -- X Corp., formerly known as Twitter, must pay $1.1 million in legal fees racked up by a group of the social-media platform’s former top executives, a judge ruled.
Lawyers for the group — led by ex-Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal and former top lawyer Vijaya Gadde – Tuesday persuaded Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick that Twitter violated its duties to cover legal expenses generated by their work for the company.
The former executives argued Twitter violated its own bylaws by refusing to cover the sums even though they were tied to investigations of the social-media platform’s operations. They were ousted when billionaire Elon Musk bought the company for $44 billion last year.
