Ex-Vodafone boss handed £4m pay package despite sacking for lacklustre performance

Mr Read spent four years as chief executive of Vodafone - Vodafone/Reuters

Former Vodafone boss Nick Read took home more than £4m in pay and bonuses last year despite being ousted following a dramatic slump in the company’s share price.

Mr Read, who left Vodafone in December after four years as chief executive, received a payout of £3.9m in the year to March, which included a £900,000 annual bonus.

He was also handed £270,000 in the first three months of 2023 for his work advising the board and will be paid more than £730,000 over the remainder of his 12-month notice period.

In its annual report published today, Vodafone also said it will provide £7,000 towards legal fees linked to his departure, as well as £50,000 to help him find a new job.

Mr Read was this week named chairman of Exa Infrastructure, a London-based company that owns fibre networks and subsea cables connecting Europe with North America.

The payday comes despite a troubled tenure for the former Vodafone boss, who was ousted amid pressure from activist investors over the company’s lacklustre performance and a near-50pc drop in its share price.

Mr Read announced a €1bn (£860m) plan to cut costs, slash jobs and increase prices in November, but was sacked just weeks later.

Vodafone launched a protracted five-month search for his successor before eventually elevating chief financial officer Margherita Della Valle to the top job.

Since taking the helm, Ms Della Valle has unveiled plans to cut 11,000 roles as she admitted the ailing telecoms giant “must change”.

Earlier this month she also announced a £15bn merger with rival network Three after more than a year of wranglings over price and delays caused by Mr Read’s exit.

The new chief executive is looking at other deals to slim down its sprawling business. The company has reportedly hired Morgan Stanley to consider options for its Spanish division.

Ms Della Valle was paid £3.7m last year, including the three months as interim chief executive to the end of March. Her new salary has been set at £1.25m, plus bonus and benefits.

She also remains chief financial officer while Vodafone searches for her replacement.

Vodafone revenues stagnated at €45.7bn last year, while earnings fell 1.3pc, which the company blamed on high energy costs and continued underperformance in Germany.

