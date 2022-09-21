U.S. markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,872.64
    +16.71 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,839.23
    +133.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,453.20
    +28.15 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.17
    +13.67 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.46
    -0.48 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.00
    +4.90 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    19.41
    +0.22 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9877
    -0.0096 (-0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    -0.0200 (-0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1327
    -0.0053 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1310
    +0.4280 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,239.59
    +167.21 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.58
    +3.70 (+0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,227.06
    +34.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

Ex-VP of Global Marketing of Apple Joins Inery As Principal Advisor to Help Drive Mainstream Adoption

0
Inery Blockchain
·2 min read

Singapore, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Satjiv S. Chahil, the ex-Senior Vice President of Global Marketing of Apple, is joining Inery’s team as the new Principal Advisor bringing irreplaceable experience prior to company’s first listing, set to go live on Huobi on 28th of September.

“When you have someone like Satjiv in your corner, you know that you’re doing something right. We are proud to have him join our team. With his extensive career in Silicon Valley and reputation, he will help Inery streamline the shift from Web2 to Web3 spaces and mass adoption of decentralized data management,” said Naveen Singh, Inery founder and CEO.

Satjiv is a Silicon Valley digital marketing pioneer, innovator, and thought leader, with over 40 years of experience in commercializing technology and driving startups to scale. Having previously worked as the Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Corporate Communications at Apple Inc., the Chief Marketing Officer of Newbridge Networks and Palm Inc., and led some of Silicon Valley's most notable names to success, he is recognized as the ‘whiz’ in the digital marketing arena.

During his time at Apple, Satjiv Chahil helped create partnerships with entertainment media companies, and alliances with creative communities, as well as recording artists and labels. He also played an integral role in the inception of the first ATM and the adoption of barcode tech, while working at IBM. His tenure at Hewlett-Packard (HP) as the Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Head of SME department saw the company take the top spot in the worldwide PC market.

He has also held leading and advisory positions at leading corporations like Xerox, BMW, Beats by Dr. Dre, Quickoffice (formerly Mobile Digital Media), Sony, Starkey Hearing Technologies, TechCrunch, Engadget, Mercedes, Omnicell, and Swarovski.

Satjiv brings his extensive experience to Inery as the Principal Advisor to help Inery achieve its mission of decentralizing data globally. Chahil will offer his invaluable expertise and insights to enable Inery’s solutions to enter mainstream and make a lasting impact on the Web2 and Web3 spaces.

About Inery 

Inery is a decentralized data system and blockchain solution. The project integrates key functionalities of blockchain to facilitate immutability, security, and user-controlled data assets using its infrastructure and enable high throughput, low latency, and complex query functions.  Apart from the primary solution of database management, Inery also integrates a novel blockchain network with unparalleled speed, key architecture solutions, and high scalability for deploying decentralised applications.

To learn more about Inery, visit:  Website | Telegram | Twitter | Discord | Instagram | Medium |

CONTACT: Yousef Al Alami yousef@lunapr.io Senior Project Manager, Luna PR


Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's ordered to face Byron Allen's $10 billion discrimination lawsuit

    McDonald's Corp has been ordered by a U.S. judge to defend against media entrepreneur Byron Allen's $10 billion lawsuit accusing the fast-food chain of "racial stereotyping" by not advertising with Black-owned media. In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said Allen could try to prove that McDonald's violated federal and California civil rights laws by deeming his networks ineligible for the "vast majority" of its advertising dollars. Allen accused McDonald's of relegating his Entertainment Studios Networks Inc and Weather Group LLC, which owns the Weather Channel, to an "African American tier" with a separate ad agency and much smaller ad budget, depriving them of tens of millions of dollars of annual revenue.

  • Boeing to slash nearly 150 finance jobs in U.S

    The company will reduce staffing in its information technology and finance departments, Boeing said in an emailed statement to Reuters. Boeing, which has dealt with engineering and production issues in the past, said it increased its workforce by about 10,000 employees earlier this year and ramped up hiring in its engineering and manufacturing departments to respond to the market demand. In the aftermath of two 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) pledged to scrutinize Boeing more closely and delegate fewer responsibilities to the company for aircraft certification.

  • Democrats Want to End Lucrative Backdoor Roth IRA Loophole: What You Need to Know

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. Retirees Aren't Waiting Till Age 70 to Collect Social Security

    There's big money in waiting to collect Social Security, but most U.S. seniors leave that cash on the table.

  • Facebook parent Meta faces setback in challenge to German antitrust order

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss Meta’s EU setback against German antitrust and privacy rules as well as reports that Mark Zuckerberg lost $70 billion in net worth this year.

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    At first glance, these stocks don't seem to fit Buffett's investing style at all. But if you take a deeper look, it all makes sense.

  • Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE:PFE) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) recent performance, when its stock has declined 8.9...

  • Social Security’s retirement age is 70

    An informal survey of the Center for Retirement Research staff regarding “What is the current retirement age for Social Security?” produced a range of responses. Age 70 is a relatively new development, and most of the conversation about Social Security focuses on the so-called “Full Retirement Age.” Read: Will Social Security’s COLA for 2023 be high enough?

  • How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Do I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Twitter founder Jack Dorsey gives deposition in lawsuit with Elon Musk

    Legal correspondent Alexis Keenan details Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's participation in the lawsuit against Elon Musk and when Musk himself is expected to give his testimony.&nbsp;

  • Op-Ed: Prevent a legal catch-22 that could push thousands of generic drugs off the market

    To avert a collision of patents and safety regulations, the Supreme Court must ensure that a damaging ruling is quickly undone.

  • China says it has been talking MAX return with Boeing

    China's aviation regulator says it met with Boeing the day before the company revealed plans to find new buyers for some MAX jets destined for Chinese carriers.

  • Jamie Dimon: 'The U.S. economy today is a classic tale of two cities'

    As megabank CEOs set out for their annual congressional hearings on Capitol Hill, we look at the prepared testimony.

  • How Much You'll Spend In Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors

    How much will you spend in retirement? This is a vital question to ponder as you approach your golden years. After all, a successful retirement plan not only focuses on the accumulation of money and assets, but also the sustainable … Continue reading → The post How Much Less You'll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russian Oil Flows Dive, Hurting Putin's War Chest

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports have fallen sharply in the first half of September, hit first by a storm in the Pacific and then by an unexplained decline in shipments from the Baltic. Flows to the big Asian buyers — China and India — aren’t offsetting a drop in volumes for Europe.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth

  • Oil gives up gains as soaring US dollar offsets Putin's troop mobilization

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices gave up early gains on Wednesday as a soaring dollar and global recession fears offset worries about a Russian military mobilization. A big increase in U.S. crude stocks could also weaken oil prices. Analysts forecast U.S. crude stocks rose 2.2 million barrels last week.

  • General Mills Boosts Outlook. Higher Prices and Asset Sales Are Helping.

    The company expects adjusted earnings for the full fiscal year to increase by up to 5%, compared with a prior prediction for an increase of up to 3%.

  • $600K Buys You This Much Retirement

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Big Changes Coming to Starbucks in Kroger, Airports

    Starbucks has been in Kroger and airport locations for well over two decades. The ease of being able to add essentially a coffee kiosk or mini coffee shop to airports and many retailers like Kroger , Hy-Vee among many others, has been a great asset to both the host company and Starbucks. The mini locations are licensed to run by the retailers and pay a royalty or percentage back to Starbucks for use of its business space.