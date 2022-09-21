U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

Ex-VP of Global Marketing of Apple Joins Inery As Principal Advisor to Help Drive Mainstream Adoption

0
Inery
·2 min read
Inery
Inery

Singapore, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 21, 2022, Singapore: Satjiv S. Chahil, the ex-Senior Vice President of Global Marketing of Apple, is joining Inery’s team as the new Principal Advisor bringing irreplaceable experience prior to company’s first listing, set to go live on Huobi on 28th of September.


“When you have someone like Satjiv in your corner, you know that you’re doing something right. We are proud to have him join our team. With his extensive career in Silicon Valley and reputation, he will help Inery streamline the shift from Web2 to Web3 spaces and mass adoption of decentralized data management,” said Naveen Singh, Inery founder and CEO.

Satjiv is a Silicon Valley digital marketing pioneer, innovator, and thought leader, with over 40 years of experience in commercializing technology and driving startups to scale. Having previously worked as the Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Corporate Communications at Apple Inc., the Chief Marketing Officer of Newbridge Networks and Palm Inc., and led some of Silicon Valley's most notable names to success, he is recognized as the ‘whiz’ in the digital marketing arena.

During his time at Apple, Satjiv Chahil helped create partnerships with entertainment media companies, and alliances with creative communities, as well as recording artists and labels. He also played an integral role in the inception of the first ATM and the adoption of barcode tech, while working at IBM. His tenure at Hewlett-Packard (HP) as the Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Head of SME department saw the company take the top spot in the worldwide PC market.

He has also held leading and advisory positions at leading corporations like Xerox, BMW, Beats by Dr. Dre, Quickoffice (formerly Mobile Digital Media), Sony, Starkey Hearing Technologies, TechCrunch, Engadget, Mercedes, Omnicell, and Swarovski.

Satjiv brings his extensive experience to Inery as the Principal Advisor to help Inery achieve its mission of decentralizing data globally. Chahil will offer his invaluable expertise and insights to enable Inery’s solutions to enter mainstream and make a lasting impact on the Web2 and Web3 spaces.

About Inery

Inery is a decentralized data system and blockchain solution. The project integrates key functionalities of blockchain to facilitate immutability, security, and user-controlled data assets using its infrastructure and enable high throughput, low latency, and complex query functions.

Apart from the primary solution of database management, Inery also integrates a novel blockchain network with unparalleled speed, key architecture solutions, and high scalability for deploying decentralised applications.

To learn more about Inery, visit:

Website | Telegram | Twitter | Discord | Instagram | Medium 

CONTACT: Tijana Gertner Director of Marketing & PR INERY PTE LTD. tg -at- inery.io


