Ex-YC partner Daniel Gross rethinks the accelerator

Amid skyrocketing operating expenses, remote work has become an obsession for Bay Area founders looking to have it both ways, accessing Silicon Valley's networks of capital and opportunity without paying steep premiums for talent.

Daniel Gross has a deeper understanding than most of Silicon Valley's opportunities. The Jerusalem native was one of Y Combinator's early successes, joining with an AI startup that, at 23, he sold to Apple (we reported the deal was between $40-60 million). Gross served as a director of machine learning at Apple before returning to YC -- this time as a partner.

At age 28, his role at YC behind him, Gross is now working to revamp the startup accelerator model for a remote future with his startup Pioneer. He's received backing from Marc Andreessen and Stripe to build a program he hopes can give founders access to funding streams and talent networks that are nearly impossible to find outside Silicon Valley.

"In the way software is eating the world, remote is almost eating earth in the sense that it may very well be the way large companies are created, but also perhaps the way that venture funding takes place," Gross told TechCrunch in an interview. "With Pioneer, the product experiment we're running is an attempt to build a San Francisco or Mountain View -- to build a city on the internet."

Marc Andreessen, one of Pioneer's early investors.

That lofty goal has required quite a bit of tinkering on Gross's part over the past 18 months since he launched the startup. During that time, he's shifted the program's structure from a Reddit-like online contest to win cash grants to what he calls a "fully remote startup generator" that can help remote founders create companies that later apply to Y Combinator or raise money from Pioneer.

"People were really taking advantage of Pioneer as kind of an online accelerator almost organically," Gross says. "We decided to kind of operationalize that inside and focus more on funding people that are working on things that will turn into companies and potentially offer them more funding."

Pioneer has already backed more than 100 founders, who have created solutions like remote team product There, desktop app generator ToDesktop and software search engine Metacode.

Pioneer is hoping their efforts can provide opportunities to founders in underserved geographies and regions, but like other investors in Silicon Valley, the startup hasn't been backing nearly as many female founders as their male counterparts. From funded entrepreneurs publicly announced on Pioneer's blog, less than 15 percent are women.

"Pioneer is an engine for finding, funding and mentoring underrated people, many of whom I suspect are female. Our minds are constantly spinning on ways to raise awareness amongst female founders and we're working with our community to improve female representation," Gross wrote in an email response. "The world could stand to have many more founders like Mathilde Collin (of Front) and Laura Behrens Wu (of Shippo), and we are eager to find them.”

One of Pioneer's livestream discussions during its remote program.

Pioneer's existence is partially the result of an advent of remote work and communication tools, but another real enabler is the competitive market for early stage investing. Mega VC funds are competing over pre-seed deals for the buzziest startups and Y Combinator's batch sizes are ballooning, leaving little room for accelerators with similar pitches. As the world of early stage startup investing gets more crowded, investors are having to get creative. For Gross and his investors, Pioneer also represents an opportunity to scout deal flow earlier in the pipeline.

