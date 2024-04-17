Exact Sciences Corporation's (NASDAQ:EXAS) Profit Outlook

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Exact Sciences Corporation's (NASDAQ:EXAS) future prospects. Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. On 31 December 2023, the US$12b market-cap company posted a loss of US$204m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Exact Sciences' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 22 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Exact Sciences is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$6.5m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 62%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Exact Sciences' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that by and large a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Exact Sciences currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Exact Sciences' case is 75%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of Exact Sciences which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview.

