U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,659.50
    -8.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,030.00
    -77.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,565.00
    -16.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,168.10
    -7.80 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.52
    -0.38 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.20
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1356
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    +0.0380 (+2.19%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    -0.85 (-4.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3592
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6300
    +0.0800 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,990.61
    +430.62 (+1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,042.55
    -0.33 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Exact Sciences and OncXerna Announce Licensing Agreement to Help Predict Immunotherapy Response for More Patients

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

<span class="legendSpanClass">Agreement grants a license to Exact Sciences for OncXerna's Xerna™ TME Panel adding to its comprehensive tumor profiling solution, GEM ExTra®</span>

<span class="legendSpanClass">Arrangement expands Exact Sciences' ability to support immuno-oncology clinical development programs</span>

MADISON, Wis., and WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS) and OncXerna Therapeutics, Inc., a precision medicine company, announced today they have entered an exclusive license agreement to bring OncXerna's Xerna TME Panel lab services to more U.S. patients. The Xerna TME (tumor microenvironment) Panel is an innovative gene expression score that helps identify patients likely to respond to anti-angiogenic and immunotherapies. The agreement allows Exact Sciences to provide more critical answers to cancer patients and physicians facing difficult therapy selection decisions while supporting biopharma partners in patient selection for their therapeutic programs.

(PRNewsfoto/Exact Sciences Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Exact Sciences Corporation)

"As the role of immunotherapy in cancer treatment grows, a critical unmet need among oncologists and healthcare professionals is being able to predict a patient's response to specific drugs prior to starting treatment," said Matt Franklin, general manager of Precision Oncology for Exact Sciences. "The immunotherapy prediction ability of OncXerna's Xerna TME Panel, coupled with the comprehensive profiling capabilities of Exact Sciences' GEM ExTra test, has the potential to significantly impact patient outcomes."

The Xerna TME Panel uses proprietary RNA-based gene expression data and a machine learning-based algorithm to classify patients based on the interplay between angiogenic and immunogenic dominant biologies of the TME. Early clinical evidence suggests that it may be the first RNA TME signature to predict immunotherapy benefit.1 Exact Sciences plans to offer the Xerna TME Panel as part of its GEM ExTra test, further enhancing its sequencing offerings. GEM ExTra includes a comprehensive whole exome genomic profile and deep transcriptome analysis to identify actionable alterations associated with targeted therapy benefit or resistance. The Xerna TME Panel will provide additional insights into the benefit of immunotherapy alone or in combination with other therapies from the same patient sample.

Laura Benjamin, CEO of OncXerna Therapeutics, commented, "With this licensing agreement, Exact Sciences can now expand their GEM ExTra offering beyond genomic and transcriptomic-profiling options and provide customers with an expression signature to analyze biologies that are relevant for emerging therapeutics from across the industry. OncXerna continues to use the Xerna TME Panel to support its two internal clinical programs and is pleased to make it available more broadly to accelerate additional advances in precision oncology."

In the future, Exact Sciences expects to provide clinicians broad access to the Xerna TME Panel through its existing Precision Oncology team and to biopharma partners as a companion diagnostic.

About the Xerna TME™ Panel

The Xerna TME Panel uses proprietary RNA-based gene expression data and a machine learning-based algorithm to classify patients based on the interplay between angiogenic and immunogenic dominant biologies of the tumor microenvironment (TME). The Xerna TME Panel is an investigational assay and has not been approved by the FDA.

About OncXerna Therapeutics

OncXerna Therapeutics is a clinical stage oncology company developing novel monoclonal antibodies to treat solid tumors. In combination with its innovative precision medicine platform, the Xerna TME Panel, OncXerna leverages artificial intelligence technologies and RNA expression-based biomarkers to match a specific patient's tumor with the drugs best suited to treat that tumor. Our current clinical pipeline includes the company's lead product candidate, Navicixizumab, which is a bispecific antibody that targets both VEGF and DLL4 to treat solid tumors and is currently entering a Phase 2/3 study for the treatment of ovarian cancer. By integrating our novel Xerna TME Platform with our deep expertise in clinical development, we believe we can accelerate the development, approval and commercialization of drug product candidates and bring meaningful new treatments to patients at an earlier point in time in their disease progression. For more information, please visit oncxerna.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Exact Sciences' Therapy Selection Program and GEM ExTra® test

Exact Sciences' therapy selection program includes two comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) tests to help physicians identify the genomic mutations driving advanced cancers, leading patients to better care through targeted cancer treatments. The GEM ExTra test detects damage in tumor genes and provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers. With an extensive panel of approximately 20,000 genes and 169 introns, the GEM ExTra test is one of the most comprehensive genomic (DNA) and transcriptomic (RNA) panels available today. The GEM ExTra test provides physicians, academic medical centers, and biopharma researchers with vital interpreted information to understand changes to a patient's tumor genomic profile and recommend therapeutic treatment plans.2 For patients with advanced and metastatic cancer, the company offers the Oncotype MAP® test, a rapid, comprehensive tumor profiling panel, which delivers results in three to five business days3 and allows physicians to understand a patient's tumor profile and recommend actionable targeted therapies or clinical trials.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of the Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to take on some of the deadliest cancers and improve patient care. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

Exact Sciences Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Exact Sciences' management has made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that Exact Sciences will successfully develop, launch, or market additional therapy selection products or services. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may affect Exact Sciences' forward-looking statements are described in the Risk Factors sections of Exact Sciences' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Exact Sciences undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Exact Sciences Media Contact: Stephanie Spanos, sspanos@exactsciences.com, 608-556-4380

Exact Sciences Investor Contact: Megan Jones, meganjones@exactsciences.com, 608-535-8815

OncXerna Investor and Media Contact: Ashley R. Robinson, LifeSci Partners, LLC, arr@lifesciadvisors.com

1Chau, I. Phase 2 Study of Bavituximab, a First-in-class Antibody Targeting Phosphatidylserine, Plus Pembrolizumab in Advanced Gastric or Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer. Poster presented at: The European Society for Medical Oncology; September 16-21, 2021.
2 Science Translational Medicine, 15 Apr 2015: Vol. 7, Issue 283, pp. 283ra53, DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.aaa7161
3 Exact Sciences internal data on file. Turnaround time based on qualified sample receipt.

OncXerna
OncXerna
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exact-sciences-and-oncxerna-announce-licensing-agreement-to-help-predict-immunotherapy-response-for-more-patients-301456787.html

SOURCE Exact Sciences Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Big FDA Approvals to Watch For in Q1 2022

    Get ready for a deluge of important approval decisions. This year, before April showers get a chance to bring any May flowers, the FDA is expected to make a slew of important approval decisions. Cancer patients in the U.S. could get some important new treatment options.

  • Latest Covid Wave Likely Peaking on East Coast, Gottlieb Says

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb said while East Coast cases are peaking, other parts of the country where the Omicron variant isn't as prevalent yet probably have a couple more weeks of the current surge.

  • My 3 Top Biopharma Stock Picks for 2022

    Thanks to the dual headwinds of sky-high inflation and the threat of rising interest rates, biopharmaceutical stocks appear poised for a turbulent 2022. Underscoring this point, investors have been dumping risky clinical and early commercial-stage biopharma stocks over the past several weeks in response to these closely intertwined macro variables. This year thus seems destined to be a bona fide "stock-picker's market" for biopharma investors.

  • 3 No-Brainer Big Pharma Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Here's why they chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Prosper Junior Bakiny (AbbVie): The bears have been predicting AbbVie's doom since the company lost patent protection for its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira, back in 2018. While Humira's sales have been dropping like a rock in international markets, the drug continues to make headway in the U.S. During the third quarter, Humira's domestic sales grew by 10.1% year over year to $4.6 billion.

  • Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus

    A few months into the coronavirus pandemic, it became clear that some people weren't recovering from the virus. They have come to be known as long haulers, and their condition, Long COVID. Researchers continue to study the strange manifestation of the virus. Research published in the medical journal Lancet had pinpointed nine of the top symptoms reported by long haulers, whose initial infections were severe. "Three quarters of patients hospitalized with COVID had at least one ongoing symptom 6 m

  • Surefire Signs Omicron is in Your Body

    If you feel like you know a lot of people who are coming down with COVID-19 these days, you're not alone. The highly contagious Omicron variant is, in the words of doctors, "everywhere" right now—it's accounting for 95% of new COVID cases, which are hitting all-time highs nationwide. So how do you know if the symptoms you might be feeling are likely to be COVID, and what should you do then? Here's the very latest guidance from medical experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health a

  • Considering Bone or Joint Surgery? You May Not Need It.

    Considering bone or joint surgery? In many cases, surgery may be no more effective than options like exercise, physical therapy and drug treatments. Hip and knee replacements, surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other orthopedic procedures are among the most common elective surgeries performed today, but they involve cost, risk and sometimes weeks or months of recovery. Many of these surgeries are not supported by evidence from randomized trials, a review found. Even when surgery has been sho

  • Sotomayor's false claim that 'over 100,000' children are in 'serious condition' with covid

    "Those numbers show that omicron is as deadly and causes as much serious disease in the unvaccinated as delta did. . . . We have over 100,000 children, which we've never had before, in serious condition and many on ventilators." - Justice Sonia Sotomayor, during oral argument at the Supreme Court, Jan. 7 Several readers questioned these remarks by Sotomayor, made during a hearing on whether the Biden administration's nationwide rules ordering a vaccination-or-testing requirement on large employe

  • Surefire Ways to Catch Omicron, Warn Experts

    The U.S. continues to set records for new daily COVID-19 cases, as the super-contagious Omicron variant surges nationwide. "The margin of error with Omicron is much lower than with previous variants. Virtually every activity is riskier," warned Dr. Leana Wen in her Washington Post newsletter on Thursday. "In addition, in just about every setting, there is a much greater chance of encountering someone infected with the coronavirus." That's why it's important to be especially careful—in addition t

  • The #1 Oatmeal Habit If You Don't Want Visceral Fat, Says Dietitian

    With a brand new year beginning, many people are focusing on shedding pounds or adding healthier habits to their daily routines. And if you're someone who is trying to lose weight this year, it's important to know that not all body fat is created equal.That's because visceral fat, which sits around the abdominal organs, can lead to dangerous health problems such as heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and even Alzheimer's disease.If you're looking to lose weight and shrink visceral fat, eating healt

  • Experts Explain Why These Cold Symptoms Are Clues of an Omicron Infection

    Here's why sore throats and cold symptoms are clues into possible Omicron infections, and how to tell the difference between a cold and COVID-19, according to medical experts.

  • ‘Meet The Press’: Covid-19 Advisory Board Member Says Virus Could Become Endemic This Year

    The US could become a place where Covid-19 transforms into a situation where we “learn to live with it,” according to a former member of President Biden’s coronavirus task force. Speaking on NBC’s Meet The Press today, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel cited vaccines, new treatments, and other mitigation measures that he claims will help make the coronavirus […]

  • I Have Omicron and This is What it Feels Like

    We entered 2022 while watching Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19, drop into the country with the inevitability of the New Year's ball in Times Square. Coronavirus infects over 300,000 Americans every day — setting the record in the short but violent pandemic history. Between running countless COVID tests for himself and his family, your Eat This, Not That! Health writer chatted with a New York City health worker who fought COVID from both sides— first while saving lives on the RiCU respirator

  • Know the signs of kidney failure in your cats. Treatment is available. | Pet Peeves

    Is your cat drinking more water than usual? It may not be a good thing. Vet. Dara Johns explains the signs of kidney failure and available treatment.

  • With Omicron Spreading Fast, Experts Say Americans Should Upgrade Their Face Masks

    Health officials are advising adults and children to wear masks inside regardless of vaccination status to stop the spread of Omicron. These expert-approved masks can best protect you against contagious COVID-19 variants.

  • Ground beef sold at Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons recalled for possible E. coli contamination

    Interstate Meat Dist. Inc. is recalling 28,000-plus pounds of ground beef sold at Safeway, Kroger, Walmart, Albertsons, WinCo stores for E. coli risk.

  • Walensky Dodges on How Many U.S. Covid Deaths Are Actually Caused by Covid

    During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, CDC director Rochelle Walensky faltered in explaining how many of the 836,000 U.S. patients whose deaths were attributed to Covid in the last two years had underlying medical conditions.

  • Teenager gives birth to UK’s smallest premature baby in 20 years

    Hannah Paton weighed just 325g at birth

  • Virus Expert Just Predicted When This Surge May End

    Skyrocketing COVID case numbers and surges in hospitalizations, amid reports that the Omicron variant causes less severe illness than previous iterations of the virus—it's all part of the good-news, bad-news ambiguity that accompanies living with COVID-19, which is not going away anytime soon, said Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on the latest episode of his podcast. That said, Osterhol

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said When Surge May End

    Coronavirus cases are at all-time record highs and even though experts say hospitalizations are the true metric of how bad things are—well, hospitalizations are rising, too, if only because so many people are catching COVID. How can you stay safe? And when might this Omicron surge end? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with NBC New York's David Ushery. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces