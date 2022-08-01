U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,124.75
    -8.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,795.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,940.75
    -30.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,879.10
    -6.20 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.15
    -1.47 (-1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.80
    +9.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    20.45
    +0.25 (+1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0253
    +0.0026 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.31
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2246
    +0.0065 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0000
    -1.1900 (-0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,187.00
    -593.36 (-2.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.05
    -16.35 (-2.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,453.82
    +30.39 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,993.35
    +191.71 (+0.69%)
     

Exact Sciences to participate in August investor conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EXAS
    Watchlist

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that company management will participate in the following conference and invited investors to participate by webcast.

(PRNewsfoto/Exact Sciences Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Exact Sciences Corporation)

  • UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit, Dana Point
    Fireside chat on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. ET

The webcast can be accessed in the investor relations section of Exact Sciences' website at www.exactsciences.com.

About Exact Sciences Corp.
A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to support patients before and throughout their cancer diagnosis and treatment. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

Contact:
Megan Jones
Exact Sciences Corp.
meganjones@exactsciences.com
608-535-8815

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exact-sciences-to-participate-in-august-investor-conference-301596625.html

SOURCE Exact Sciences Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • This Is the No. 1 Food That Spikes Your Stomach Cancer Risk, Experts Say

    Every year, doctors diagnose over 25,000 new cases of stomach cancer, the fifth most common type of cancer worldwide. And while many factors may increase your risk of being included in that number, experts say one of them is related to your diet. Read on to learn which type of food is linked with an increased risk of stomach cancer, and why limiting your intake could help bring that risk back down.READ THIS NEXT: This Popular Party Snack May Cause Colon Cancer, Experts Say. Certain factors can r

  • Eating Fish Prepared This Way May Cause Cancer, Experts Say

    Though none of us are guaranteed a clean bill of health as we age, we can do plenty of things to reduce our risk of serious chronic illnesses. In particular, lowering your cancer risk is among the most important measures you can take to ensure a long and healthy life. Maintaining a healthy diet is a key component of cancer prevention—along with quitting smoking and exercising. Now, experts are calling out particular foods that could be putting you at high risk of cancer, including fish prepared

  • I'm A Cancer Nurse, But I Didn't Spot My Own Son's Cancer. Here's What I Wish I'd Known.

    "By Christmas, the purple velvet robe he wore, as the King carrying frankincense to baby Jesus in the preschool reenactment, dwarfed his rail-thin body."

  • Perkin Elmer to raise $2.45 billion in cash by selling Applied, Food and Enterprise Services businesses

    Shares of PerkinElmer Inc. rose 1.4% in premarket trading Monday, after the disease diagnosis company announced an agreement to sell its Applied, Food and Enterprise Services businesses for $2.45 billion in cash to private-equity firm New Mountain Capital. As part of the deal, PerkinElmer will receive $2.30 billion at closing, which is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2023, and $150 million will be payable contingent on exit valuation. "Following the close of the transaction, we will be

  • Gold Extends Gains as Investors Await US Economic Data This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended gains as investors waited for fresh indicators on the state of the global economy and the pace of US interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Bullion rose 2.2% last week -- paring a fourth monthly decline -- as the risk of a recession cooled

  • 10 Day Trading Tips for Beginners

    This day trading tutorial covers general principles and common day trading strategies including how to limit losses and decide when to buy and sell.

  • HSBC posts second-quarter surprise as profit jumps unexpectedly by 61 per cent on deferred tax gain, helping bank to beat estimates

    HSBC, the biggest of Hong Kong's three currency-issuing banks, reported an unexpected increase in its second-quarter profit, as it overcame a weaker performance in its biggest market and benefited from a US$1.8 billion deferred tax gain. Net profit jumped by 61 per cent to US$5.49 billion in the three months ended June 30, beating the US$3.98 billion expected by analysts. Revenue advanced by 1.6 per cent to US$12.8 billion, while net interest income rose 13.6 per cent to US$7.5 billion during th

  • Australia’s Aggressive Tightening Is Set to Weigh on Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Australia is on track for its steepest tightening of monetary policy in a generation, raising the risk of an economic slowdown as the hous

  • Huobi Group registered as digital currency exchange provider in Australia

    Huobi Group, one of the world’s leading digital asset service providers, has completed its registration as a digital currency exchange provider with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis ...

  • Income Obsession Sweeps Across Asset Classes as Stocks Swerve

    (Bloomberg) -- Behind the scenes of the latest rebound in stocks is a growing penchant for steady income streams as risk appetite runs hot and cold this year.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?In the $6.6 trillion exchange-traded fund arena, three dividend-focused ETFs rank among the

  • What are the Best Mutual Funds for Investing in the Aerospace Sector?

    Discover mutual funds and some other possible investments that can be utilized by investors seeking exposure to the aerospace industry.

  • Fujitsu shares tumble after its Q1 operating profit slips 24%

    Fujitsu Ltd.'s shares fell sharply Monday morning after the company reported its operating profit for the fiscal first quarter slipped around 24%.

  • US Equity Futures Fall With Oil as Rally Wobbles: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US futures dipped with the dollar and oil as investors assessed recession risks against remarks from central bankers that higher interest rates are needed to bring inflation under control.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Contracts on both the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 w

  • Las Vegas' Best Stock Bet Has Good News for the Las Vegas Strip

    The U.S. economy might be struggling but Sin City, Caesars, and MGM may not have to worry, according to the company that might be Vegas' safest bet.

  • The Euro Feels the Pressure as Economy Tips Toward Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?The euro, already beaten down this year to the lowest in two decades, remains an unloved currency stuck under relentless pressure as its economy stumbles toward a recession.It’s hanging on just above parity with the dollar, after a br

  • I want to refinance my mortgage, but I’m about to turn 70. Is it wise to refinance at my time of life?

    'I may not — likely will not — live long enough to pay off the loan, or even conclude the 11 years remaining on my current mortgage, for that matter.'

  • First grain ship to leave Ukraine from Odesa on Aug 1 -Turkey's defence ministry

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -The first ship carrying grain to depart Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion will leave Odesa port at 0530 GMT on Monday under a guaranteed safe passage agreement, Turkey's defence ministry said, adding that more ships will follow. The ship's departure was made possible after Moscow, Kyiv, Ankara and the United Nations signed a grain-and-fertiliser export agreement in July. The deal aims to allow safe passage for grain shipments in and out of Chornomorsk, Odesa and the port of Pivdennyi.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Stock Market Rally Bets On Just-Right Outlook; Apple, Exxon Flash Buy Signals

    The market rally had big gains in a critical week. Apple and Exxon flashed aggressive buys. China EV sales loom.

  • Chinese developer Evergrande's unit ordered to pay out $1.1 billion

    Struggling developer China Evergrande Group said on Sunday that one of its subsidiaries, Evergrande Group (Nanchang) Co, Ltd, had been ordered to pay a guarantor 7.3 billion yuan ($1.08 billion) for failing to honour its debt obligations. In July 2021, the guarantor, who was not named in the statement, provided a guarantee for the borrowings of certain entities controlled by Evergrande, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. Nanchang provided counter-guarantees in the form of a pledge of a total of 1.3 billion shares that it held in Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd.

  • Sony Group shares fall sharply after net-profit forecast is cut

    Sony Group Corp. shares fell sharply Monday morning after the Japanese electronics and entertainment company cut its fiscal-year net profit forecast, citing weaker game earnings.