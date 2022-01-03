U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

Exact Sciences to participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS) today announced that company management will participate in the following virtual conference and invited investors to participate by webcast.

(PRNewsfoto/Exact Sciences Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Exact Sciences Corporation)

  • J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
    Presentation followed by Q&A on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. ET

The webcast can be accessed in the investor relations section of Exact Sciences' website at www.exactsciences.com.

About Exact Sciences Corp.
A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard and Oncotype DX, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to take on some of the deadliest cancers and improve patient care. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

Contact:
Megan Jones
Exact Sciences Corp.
meganjones@exactsciences.com
608-535-8815

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exact-sciences-to-participate-in-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301452545.html

SOURCE Exact Sciences Corporation

