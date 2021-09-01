U.S. markets open in 3 hours 4 minutes

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS) today announced that company management will participate in the following virtual conferences and invited investors to participate by webcast.

Exact Sciences Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/EXACT SCIENCES CORP)
Exact Sciences Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/EXACT SCIENCES CORP)

  • Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference
    Fireside Chat on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. EDT

  • Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference
    Fireside Chat on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 12:15 p.m. EDT

The webcasts can be accessed in the investor relations section of Exact Sciences' website at www.exactsciences.com.

About Exact Sciences Corp.
A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard and Oncotype DX, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to take on some of the deadliest cancers and improve patient care. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

Contact:
Megan Jones
Exact Sciences Corp.
meganjones@exactsciences.com
608-535-8815

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exact-sciences-to-participate-in-september-investor-conferences-301366904.html

SOURCE EXACT SCIENCES CORP

