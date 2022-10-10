U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,641.75
    -11.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,295.00
    -58.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,051.00
    -50.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,704.00
    -2.70 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.09
    -0.55 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,686.20
    -23.10 (-1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    19.81
    -0.45 (-2.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9710
    -0.0033 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.92
    +2.40 (+7.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1061
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4730
    +0.1430 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,306.12
    -118.23 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.45
    -14.58 (-3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,967.15
    -23.94 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Exact Sciences schedules third quarter 2022 earnings call

·2 min read

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that the company plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on November 3, 2022. Following the release, company management will host a webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and business progress.

(PRNewsfoto/Exact Sciences Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Exact Sciences Corporation)

Third quarter 2022 webcast & conference call details

Date:         

Thursday, November 3, 2022

Time:           

5 p.m. ET

Webcast:     

The live webcast can be accessed at www.exactsciences.com

Telephone:     

Domestic callers, dial 888-330-2384


International callers, dial +1 240-789-2701


Access code for both domestic and international callers: 4437608

An archive of the webcast will be available at www.exactsciences.com. A replay of the conference call will be available by calling 800-770-2030 domestically or +1 647-362-9199 internationally. The access code for the replay of the call is 4437608. The webcast, conference call, and replay are open to all interested parties.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to support patients before and throughout their cancer diagnosis and treatment. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

Contact:
Megan Jones
Exact Sciences Corp.
meganjones@exactsciences.com 
608-535-8815

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exact-sciences-schedules-third-quarter-2022-earnings-call-301644408.html

SOURCE Exact Sciences Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks Down 78% to 80% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    In case you haven't noticed, it's been a rough year for Wall Street and everyday investors. Since each of the three major U.S. stock indexes hit their all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, they've all fallen by 22% to 34%, which firmly places them in a bear market. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are a perfect example.

  • ‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

    It may not be practical — at least for now.

  • Cathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood flagged the risk of “serious losses” in the trillion-dollar auto debt market, after statistics showed US used vehicle prices decreased in September. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastRussia Blitzes Ukraine After Putin Blames Kyiv for Bridge BlastThe Ark Investment Management LLC founder and c

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is Wall Street Closed For Columbus Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2022.

    Columbus Day arrives this year after investors navigated choppy waters last week. The marked its largest two-day gain since April 2020 on Tuesday, after a weak ISM manufacturing activity report and other economic data suggested the Federal Reserve might ease future interest-rate hikes. This week, investors can expect third-quarter earnings results, the September consumer price index reading, and other macro data to give better clues as to whether the Fed will be able to negotiate a soft landing or plunge the U.S. into a recession.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With High-Yielding Dividends

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. Volatility is up, and the main indexes are showing deepening losses. As if that wasn't enough, at least one market bull is turning a bit more pessimistic. JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has been one of the more bullish voices on Wall Street in recent months, but current conditions have him pushing the timeline back. While he still believes that the S&P 500 can hit 4,800, or a 32% gain from current

  • PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change

    PayPal is in trouble. "You are independently responsible for complying with all applicable laws in all of your actions related to your use of PayPal's services, regardless of the purpose of the use," the document, called "Acceptable Use of Policy," said.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000

    There aren't a lot of stocks that have produced the kind of dividend income that MPLX and Petrobras have over the past year.

  • Global Chip Stocks Tumble as Biden Expands Technology Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor stocks across the globe retreated Monday after fresh US curbs on China’s access to American technology added to a disappointing start to the earnings season, stoking concerns that the industry’s downturn is far from over.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastRussia Blitzes Ukraine After Putin B

  • 5 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In October

    Each month I buy several dividend stocks to help build my passive income stream toward my goal of having it eventually offset my expenses. This October, I plan to add to my positions in Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) as more cash flows into my portfolio.

  • Elon Musk's Private Messages with Billionaire Pals

    In Musk v. Twitter, a part of the business life of the richest man in the world is revealed. Private messages exchanged with his inner circle immerse us into his process when he conceives an idea. The messages were released by the Delaware Chancery Court as part of the proceedings between the two parties.

  • Verizon Communications Inc.'s (NYSE:VZ) Prospects Need A Boost To Lift Shares

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.4x Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) may be sending bullish...

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The company is reaping benefits from investments in 5G technology, but that's not necessarily enough to make AT&T stock a buy.

  • 4 High-Yield Energy Stocks You Can Hold for Years

    These companies have the fuel to continue piping income into their investors' pockets in the coming years.

  • What Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) P/E Is Not Telling You

    Alphabet Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.9x might make it look like a sell right now...

  • 10 Best EV Battery Stocks to Buy in Late 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best EV battery stocks to buy in late 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out the 5 Best EV Battery Stocks to Buy in Late 2022. The share of EV sales has taken up more than 5% of the total new automobile […]

  • Credit Suisse CEO Tries to Shield Employees from the Storm

    This is the mission that Ulrich Körner set for himself at a time when Credit Suisse, founded in 1856, is going through one of the most difficult and painful periods in its history. Körner, who took over as CEO last August, wants to give the impression that all is well, that the boat is sailing smoothly, despite the fact that the waters are threatening. In his last memo sent to employees on Oct. 7, the chief executive officer tries to portray the image of a calm captain, a captain who is in control of his boat.

  • Have $2,000? 2 Market Crash-Ready Stocks to Buy

    Specifically, there are a pair of pharmaceutical companies whose roster of in-demand medicines makes their prospects better than most in the face of market turbulence of any kind, so let's analyze each and see why they could be a smart pickup for some downside protection. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is a company that needs no introduction, especially not after its rapid development and commercialization of Comirnaty, its coronavirus vaccine. Furthermore, Pfizer has a veritable cornucopia of other medicines that people rely on, too.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Walgreens Stock, and 2 Reasons to Sell

    If you want income, you're in the right spot, but if you want growth, you might want to look elsewhere.