ExactCare Partners With National Dialysis Provider to Improve Outcomes for Patients With Kidney Disease

ExactCare
·3 min read
ExactCare
ExactCare

Preliminary program data demonstrates improved clinical outcomes that support better patient health and CMS quality measures for renal care providers

CLEVELAND, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExactCare, a national medication management and pharmacy care provider for people with chronic medical needs, has partnered with a national dialysis provider to improve medication management for patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) receiving renal replacement therapy. Preliminary data from the program demonstrates notable clinical outcomes that support improved patient health and requirements for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Quality Incentive Program (QIP) for dialysis providers.

Through the partnership, patients receive ExactCare’s comprehensive long-term pharmacy care at home service to help address polypharmacy risks and medication-related challenges commonly experienced by dialysis patients—which include taking 10 to 12 medications from an average of 4.7 prescribers for an average of 19 medications per day. Patients enrolled in the program receive medication reconciliation; monthly medication reviews by a pharmacist; ongoing patient-centered medication therapy management; 30-day medication compliance packaging with customized accommodations for phosphate binders to promote medication adherence; and more.

Preliminary Program Outcomes:

  • Provider Cost Savings: The ExactCare monthly medication review is relayed to the dialysis clinic to support medication reconciliation by a dialysis nurse. This process saves the nurse an average of 28 minutes per patient compared to patients not in the ExactCare program.

  • Improved Medication Management: ExactCare pharmacists have identified at least one clinical recommendation for 36% of participating patients—over 280 clinical recommendations. Drug-related problems—such as drug duplications, drug interactions, and gaps in therapy—account for 78% of these.

  • Improved Adherence: Patients receiving ExactCare services are >90% adherent to their medications, based on the proportion of days covered (PDC) measure used by CMS for Medicare Star Ratings for the three triple-weighted adherence measures.

“The early results we have achieved through this program demonstrate the value of providing access to enhanced clinical pharmacy care for patients who are undergoing renal replacement therapy,” said Graham Gravley, SVP of Clinical Services, ExactCare. “This can be a very stressful and confusing time in a patient’s healthcare journey. Enabling convenient and easy access to ExactCare gives patients the option of receiving support to more successfully navigate the extreme clinical complexity of their health and get the most out of their medication therapy. We are pleased to provide patients this added support to help improve their quality of life.”

About ExactCare
ExactCare, a CarepathRx company, provides solutions to overcome medication-related and chronic care challenges for patients with complex, chronic medical needs. Founded in 2009, the company drives better health for patients and better clinical, quality and economic outcomes for the healthcare organizations that care for them—including payers, health systems and hospitals, home health organizations, primary care practices and other providers. ExactCare provides comprehensive long-term pharmacy care to patients in assisted and independent living facilities, throughout transitions of care, and in their homes—with a focus on improving patient adherence to prescribed medications and enabling safer, more effective medication regimens. ExactCare also provides a number of additional value-based solutions, including HEDIS Gap Closure Assistance and Medication Therapy Management (MTM) Programs. ExactCare is licensed to serve patients nationwide. For more information, visit www.exactcare.com.

CONTACT: Contact Marty Butler, President & CFO, ExactCare mbutler@exactcarepharmacy.com


