Exadel to Host Webinar on Building Global Culture as a Remote-first Company

·3 min read

Experts share guidance on how to nurture a global culture, retain teams and create better tech by attracting the best talent available

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), a global software engineering, business consultancy and solutions company, today announced it is hosting a webinar that explores how to build company culture in remote-first organizations with people from various geographies, nationalities and backgrounds.

Exadel Inc. logo
Exadel Inc. logo

"Building the Team of Tomorrow: How to Nurture a Global Culture as a Remote-first Company," will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. EST. To register, please visit: https://cutt.ly/WVl545Q

Webinar Overview:

Join a panel of global corporate culture experts to uncover the secrets to working with remote-first teams – exploring whether it should be remote, hybrid or in-office; gauging what the future of work looks like; determining how to actually measure culture; and, learning how to engage people across a range of geographies, regions, customs, ages and languages – all working under one vision.

Attendees will Learn:

  • The challenges you may face on the way to building global corporate culture

  • How to measure global culture in your organization

  • Understanding why people leave

  • How to build company culture remotely

  • How to create a remote environment that embraces a range of generations and cultures

  • The link between culture and project success

  • How to create a community around your business

  • How to engage both introverts and extroverts

  • The impact culture has on your bottom line

About the speakers:

  1. Christian Bailey, Chief of Staff at Exadel. Bailey drives operational excellence across the company with a strong change management consultancy background. His specialties include P&l Governance, General Management, Consulting Delivery, Marketing, Talent Management, Sales and Client Relationship Management.

  2. Christo Peev, Head of Innovation at Exadel. As the CEO of Motion Software, Peev led a collective of world-class software developers. He is a software developer and business executive with substantial entrepreneurial experience, a BSc in Computer Science, and an MSc in Innovations and Technology Management. Since 2013, he has spent most of his time working on business and product development in FinTech, blockchain, data processing and visualization, as well as web and mobile applications.

  3. Ayesha Shah, People and Culture Executive. Shah is a people & culture leader, professor, trained coach, and the founder of C-Potential, a human development and coaching practice hyper-focused on curating the potential of diverse talent. Shah's specialties include Leadership Development, Behavior & Culture Change, Equity, Inclusion and Wellbeing, and Change Management.

  4. Steve Karagioules, Motivational Speaker and a Consultant in HR and Leadership at Pathfinder SBS. Karagioules has more than 20 years of experience in human resources, training and operations management. Today, he helps businesses and business leaders achieve a competitive advantage by improving how they lead their teams and overcome the people challenges they face. His specialties include HR, Organizational Development, Operational Excellence, and Leadership.

About Exadel
Exadel is a global software engineering, business consultancy and solutions company, creating the transformative strategies, platforms, and products our clients need to run and grow their businesses. For more than 20 years we have developed solutions that accelerate the speed, quality, and efficiency of our delivery while adding value to our customers. Since the advent of the cloud, Exadel has helped companies get the most out of their data, reducing expenditure and increasing scalability and access. A Forrester-recognized market leader in distributed Agile, we are proud of our long history of partnering with the largest brands across all industries. For more information on Exadel services and areas of expertise, visit exadel.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @exadel.

Media Contact:
Olivia Heel
Catapult PR-IR
303-581-7760
oheel@catapultpr-ir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exadel-to-host-webinar-on-building-global-culture-as-a-remote-first-company-301660109.html

SOURCE Exadel

