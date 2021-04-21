U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,148.09
    +13.15 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,998.34
    +177.04 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,810.53
    +24.26 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,219.67
    +31.46 (+1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.21
    -0.46 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.70
    +16.30 (+0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    26.51
    +0.67 (+2.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2032
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5700
    +0.0080 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3929
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.1480
    +0.0780 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,177.73
    -89.02 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,291.89
    +28.93 (+2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,909.58
    +49.71 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,508.55
    -591.83 (-2.03%)
     

Exadel Marketing Technology Practice Releases Exadel Toolbox for Adobe Experience Manager at Adobe Summit 2021

·4 min read

Exadel Toolbox is a comprehensive set of developer tools that compliment Adobe Experience Manager

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), a software engineering company that delivers digital platforms and products, announced that its Marketing Technology Practice released Exadel Toolbox for Adobe Experience Manager, a comprehensive set of developer tools that compliment Adobe Experience Manager. Exadel is an Engagement Sponsor of Adobe Summit 2021 where they will be giving away a free consultation on the Exadel Toolbox for Adobe Experience Manager.

(PRNewsfoto/Exadel Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Exadel Inc.)

Learn more about Exadel's Toolbox for Adobe Experience Manager: (https://exadel.com/solutions/toolbox-for-aem/).

This initial release includes four different solutions — Exadel Authoring Kit, Exadel Backpack, Exadel Link Inspector and Exadel Environment Switcher — which each add to the developer experience while using Adobe Experience Manager:

  • Exadel Authoring Kit — is Exadel's open-source solution that offers a set of tools that create Granite UI authoring interfaces for Adobe Experience Manager components from Java source code. The kit has grown from a basic set of routines into a comprehensive solution that makes different widgets work in a coordinated manner, provides greater interactivity with Adobe Experience Manager dialogues, and introduces some additional features (such as customizable data lists). The Exadel Authoring Kit makes Adobe Experience Manager development faster, easier to debug, and more accurate, while improving the overall user experience.

  • Exadel Backpack — is Exadel's open-source take on the Package Manager that comes standard with Adobe Experience Manager. The intuitive Exadel Backpack allows authors to bundle data along with its dependencies and references (such as referenced images or documents), saving time, reducing errors, and adding transparency to the authoring experience.

  • Exadel Link Inspector — is a solution for discovering, reporting on, and remedying broken links. The tool expands on the out-of-box functionality offered by Adobe Experience Manager. Exadel Link Inspector identifies the page, location, and component of each broken link and gives the option to fix links once and propagate the change throughout all locations that contain it. Exadel Link Inspector also comes with a wide array of filters to narrow down link results. This is especially useful for sites with a high volume of pages, because it makes results easier to digest, analyze, and act upon.

  • Exadel Environment Switcher — switching between a wide variety of environments (Dev, QA, Pre-Prod, Production) and modes (Author, Publish) can be cumbersome and is solved by Exadel Environment Switcher. Once configured, this Chrome browser plug-in makes accurate switching as seamless as a couple of clicks. Configurations can also be shared across teams.

"We are very excited to launch Exadel Toolbox for Adobe Experience Manager and its four initial solutions," said Lev Shur, President of Exadel Solutions. "We consider this to be the beginning of a larger expansion of developer tools to help the marketing technology community get the most out of Adobe Experience Manager. We use our own tools on a daily basis, as they help us deliver additional value to our customers. Through Exadel Toolbox and the other solutions created by our Marketing Technology Practice, we are able to develop faster and more accurately. We look forward to sharing more with Adobe Summit attendees."

During Adobe Summit 2021, attendees will have the ability to contact Exadel's Marketing Technology Practice team to set up a consultation with the creators of Exadel Toolbox. The consultation will include:

  • Demonstrations on how to use the various tools in the Exadel Toolbox

  • Consultation on how they can be applied to current project(s)

  • Help with installing the tools to save time while improving the quality of code

"We're very happy to see our partner Exadel making solutions that complement Adobe Experience Manager," said Adam Egbert, Head of Solution Partner Programs at Adobe.

About the Exadel Marketing Technology Practice

The Exadel Marketing Technology Practice works hand-in-hand with client marketing teams to help them get the most out of the software and platforms that power their marketing strategies.

Exadel provides the customization clients need to add content across multiple channels, integrate their existing systems, get their sites running perfectly for optimal user experience and authority and ultimately drive sales.

About Exadel

Exadel is a software engineering company that delivers the digital platforms and products our clients need to run and grow their businesses. For more than 20 years we have developed solutions that accelerate the speed, quality, and efficiency of our delivery while adding value to our customers. Since the advent of the cloud, Exadel has helped companies get the most out of their data, reducing expenditure and increasing scalability and access. A Forrester-recognized market leader in distributed Agile, we are proud of our long history of partnering with the largest brands across all industries. For more information on Exadel services and areas of expertise, visit exadel.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter @exadel.

Media Contact:
Olivia Heel
Catapult PR-IR
303-581-7760
oheel@catapultpr-ir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exadel-marketing-technology-practice-releases-exadel-toolbox-for-adobe-experience-manager-at-adobe-summit-2021-301273967.html

SOURCE Exadel

Recommended Stories

  • Ark Investment Management Ups Holdings in Coinbase

    The firm has continued to sell shares in Square.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rally as Yields Drop

    The dollar stablizes

  • Nikola’s Stock Selloff Accelerates as Shares Fall Below $10

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. shares fell Tuesday to the lowest since December 2018, accelerating a selloff that has now erased all their gains since the electric-vehicle startup went public via blank-check company last year.The electric-truck maker -- once briefly more valuable than Ford Motor Co. -- closed down 6.2% at $9.65 in New York, bringing it below the $10 level at which VectoIQ Acquisition Corp., the special-purpose acquisition company that acquired Nikola, debuted in June 2018.Nikola’s shares have lost their luster after much fanfare since it closed its reverse merger with VectoIQ in June 2020. That month, it rallied to an intraday high of $93.99, catapulting Nikola’s market capitalization above $28 billion. The company’s valuation has since slumped to $3.8 billion.Since then, it has been mired in bad news: a collapsed deal to build trucks with General Motors Co., an internal probe that found it made several inaccurate statements, and an inability to meet initial production guidance for its first commercial zero-emission vehicles.Read more: Nikola Faces Daunting Future With Far Fewer Friends Than BeforeNikola’s slump is also part of broader weakness for electric-vehicle stocks this year as the threat of competition from incumbent players increased and rapid economic growth fueled a rotation into value stocks. Now traditional automakers are making a comeback as they vow to rapidly expand their presence in the EV market, shrinking the potential market share of startups like Nikola.Last week, shares of another electric truck startup, Lordstown Motors Corp., also fell below the $10 level, the price at which the blank-check company it merged with debuted in April 2019.Shares of the big three Detroit automakers have rallied this year on aggressive plans to compete in the EV market. General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis NV -- the owner of Chrysler -- all announced plans to shift into EV technology during the March quarter, joining a growing list of peers including Volkswagen AG and BMW AG in trying to convince investors they too offer exposure to the industry.For many of Nikola’s private early investors -- including Fidelity and P. Schoenfeld Asset Management LP -- the slump could mean they’ve suffered losses if they’ve held onto shares. The ValueAct Spring fund, which was another early investor in Nikola, moved to Inclusive Capital Partners in the summer of 2020. The Spring Fund was led by Jeff Ubben, who remains invested in Nikola though Inclusive.(Updates stock move in second and third paragraphs, investor details in eighth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Survey Finds Insurers With $13 Trillion Ready for Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Insurance executives responsible for investing more than $13 trillion in assets worldwide are planning to take on more risk as the global economy recovers, according to an annual survey conducted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Of 286 chief investment officers and chief financial officers polled, 34% said they plan to increase portfolio risk, compared with 8% planning a decrease, according to survey results released Wednesday. The spread -- 26 percentage points -- is significantly above the survey’s historical average of 15%.“This survey really took a significant turn toward risk-on,” Mike Siegel, Goldman’s global head of insurance asset management, told reporters on a conference call Tuesday. The survey hasn’t offered similar readings favoring risk since the period following the Great Recession in 2012 and 2013.Siegel said that appetite spanned industries and risk types as investors continue to hunt for returns.“As global interest rates maintain historically low levels, investors continue to prioritize return-enhancing assets -- private equity, middle-market corporate loans, infrastructure debt, collateralized loan obligations and emerging-market debt,” Goldman Sachs Asset Management said in the report.Globally, 37% of respondents listed private equity as an asset class they would target for further investment, and 55% included it among a list of three classes expected to deliver the highest total returns in the next year. Emerging-markets equities and U.S. equities rounded out the list of expected high performers.Meanwhile, 78% of respondents said they expect government and agency debt to be among the three asset classes delivering the lowest total returns in the next 12 months.One issue creeping into the picture is inflation. This year, 37% of respondents reported they expect it to be a concern for their domestic market in the next two to three years. That figure was 17% a year ago.Another worry for investors is volatility in equity and credit markets, with 19% of CFOs and CIOs ranking it as the greatest macroeconomic risk to portfolios in the next year. Meanwhile, 52% of respondents identified the global pandemic as the greatest geopolitical risk over the next 12 months.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Iron Ore Giants Challenged in Race to Meet China Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s top two iron ore miners struggled to keep up with strong Chinese demand in the first quarter of 2021, hit by operational challenges and weather disruptions, in a positive sign for prices that are already at decade highs.Brazil’s Vale SA churned out less ore than expected last quarter after lower productivity at one mine and a ship loader fire, with its recovery from an early-2019 tailings dam disaster proving a little slower than expected. Rio Tinto Group’s shipments were disrupted by wetter-than-average weather at its Pilbara operations in Western Australia.Benchmark iron ore surged Monday over $180 a ton -- the highest since May 2011 -- following news that China’s crude steel production jumped 19% last month from a year earlier to near a record. The nation’s output of the alloy is booming at the same time as a pollution crackdown has lifted prices and benefited profit margins at mills.“With the market relatively tight at the moment, it will certainly see any failure to meet current guidelines as relatively positive for the price,” said Daniel Hynes, senior commodities strategist at ANZ Banking Group Ltd. Vale and Rio both maintained their forecasts for full-year production, though a slower-than-expected recovery at Vale could see the market reset its expectations, he said.Rio cautioned that its guidance for annual output of up to 340 million tons was subject to logistical risks associated with bringing 90 million tons of replacement mine capacity on stream. It also said that Tropical Cyclone Seroja had impacted its Pilbara mine and port operations in April.It was a “mediocre quarter” for Rio, Tyler Broda, mining analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note. Quarterly production was 6% less than the bank’s estimate, he said. “Not all that much is going in the right direction from a bottom-up basis for Rio Tinto as they continue to tackle the various challenges at their operations and projects, but main commodities iron ore and aluminum are both benefiting from the China decarbonisation theme.”Iron ore futures in Singapore rose as much as 3.7% to $182.80 a ton before trading at $182.75 by 2:48 p.m. local time. Prices in Dalian gained as much as 4.7%, while hot-rolled coil and rebar both rose in Shanghai. Rio Tinto’s shares settled 0.5% lower in Sydney.Steel prices in China finished the quarter at decade highs as construction activity and demand in the first quarter exceeded both 2020 and 2019, Rio said. Strong demand and margins -- at their highest since 2018 -- have lifted demand for higher quality iron ore products and the nation’s renewed focus on reducing steelmaking emissions will likely restrain exports in 2021, supporting margins globally, the company said.The short-term outlook for iron ore prices remained strong, ANZ’s Hynes said, with Chinese steel mills content to accept current high prices for their main feedstock while their margins were so strong. However, he added the cost of ore was now well above fair value, with the risk of a pullback later in the year if Beijing’s plans to curb steel production to control greenhouse gas emissions start to impact on demand.“If we saw a 1% fall in Chinese steel production that would potentially wipe out about 15-20 million tons of iron ore,” said Hynes(Closes shares in 7th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Giving Back Earlier Force Majeure Gains

    Libya’s state-owned NOC has declared force majeure on crude exports from the eastern Marsa el-Hariga terminal.

  • Dogecoin cryptocurrency slumps after hashtag-fueled surge to record high

    Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin fell on Tuesday after hitting an all-time high in a wild session that saw supporters of the token once considered a parody use hashtags to fuel a rally until it lost steam. Dogecoin ultimately fell 15.4% to US$0.33, but during the session when it hit a record peak, its market capitalization soared to more than $50 billion. Dogecoin fans used the hashtags #DogeDay and #DogeDay420 to post memes, messages and videos on Twitter, Reddit and TikTok, referring to the informal April 20 holiday to celebrate cannabis which is marked by smoke-ins and street parties.

  • Tech Leads Stock Retreat; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks retreated from an all-time high as investors awaited the heart of the earnings season and more economic data later in the week. The dollar fell.Technology shares dragged down the S&P 500, which posted its biggest drop in almost four weeks. Tesla Inc. contributed the most to the decline as one of its electric cars that “no one” appeared to be driving crashed and killed two passengers. Small caps underperformed, with more than three-quarters of the stocks in the Russell 2000 closing lower. Copper prices surged to a seven-week high on prospects for strong demand and a pickup in inflation as economies rebound.In the U.S., the economic calendar is light this week until Thursday, with reports on unemployment claims and home sales among those scheduled for release. Robust economic data helped push stocks to another record last week despite concerns surrounding the spread of Covid-19 variants. Traders will look for further confirmation of the private sector’s recovery from the pandemic as the earnings season gathers pace. United Airlines Holdings Inc. and International Business Machines Corp. are among those with reports after the closing bell on Monday.“With a deluge of earnings activity this week from across industries, we may be in a bit of a holding pattern until investors digest any beats or misses on that front,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “Bottom line is that short-term volatility is typical when we’re knocking around market highs as traders look to uncover value.”For Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co., the sharp drop in Bitcoin over the weekend is having an impact on trading as well.“Whenever a headline-grabbing asset sees a big decline at a time when the broad market stands at an expensive level, it usually has a negative impact on the stock market, even if it’s only short-lived,” he wrote.Here are some key events to watch this week:Apple’s first product unveiling of the year on Tuesday.Reserve Bank of Australia releases minutes of its policy meeting on Tuesday.EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.European Central Bank rate decision and President Christine Lagarde briefing on Thursday.U.S. releases new home sales data.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 4:03 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 1%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%The Russell 2000 Index fell 1.4%The MSCI World index fell 0.3%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%The euro rose 0.5% to 1.2037The British pound rose 1.1% to 1.3986The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 108.17 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 2.1 basis points to 1.601%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 2.8 basis points to 0.235%Britain’s 10-year yield declined 0.9 basis points to 0.755%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $63 a barrelGold futures fell 0.5% to $1,771/oz(An earlier story misstated the copper price move in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Fed will limit any overshoot of inflation target, Powell says

    The U.S. economy is going to temporarily see "a little higher" inflation this year as the recovery strengthens and supply constraints push up prices in some sectors, but the Federal Reserve is committed to limiting any overshoot, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in an April 8 letter to Senator Rick Scott. "We do not seek inflation that substantially exceeds 2 percent, nor do we seek inflation above 2 percent for a prolonged period," Powell said in a five-page response to a March 24 letter in which the Florida Republican raised concerns about rising inflation and the U.S. central bank's bond-buying program. Those modifiers - "substantially" exceeding 2% inflation or above that level for a "prolonged" period - help to more sharply define the upper bounds of the Fed's comfort zone as prices rise.

  • Analysis: Faux meat growth doubts give market food for thought on Impossible

    A cooling of the U.S. stock market's taste for plant-based meat makers has raised doubts among some investors and analysts about Impossible Foods' plans to achieve a $10 billion flotation. Impossible is seeking to go public through an initial public offering or via a merger with a blank-check company within the next 12 months, sources told Reuters this month. "It's pretty shocking when you see some of these valuations come out," said Patrick Morris, whose Eat Beyond vehicle has invested in three Canada-listed plant-based ventures.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Stable Yields Could Lead to Rangebound Gold Prices

    It is possible that bond yields have stabilized as traders accept the Fed’s reiteration that the rise in inflation will be short-term.

  • Merkel Received Incomplete Information on Wirecard From Ministry

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s finance ministry provided Angela Merkel’s office with selective information about Wirecard AG which implied that the payments company was a victim of manipulation, according to an internal email exchange seen by Bloomberg.Ahead of Merkel’s trip to China in late 2019, when she lobbied on behalf of Wirecard, the ministry provided little information on apparent wrongdoing by the company, such as critical reports in the Financial Times newspaper or details of an official investigation of the allegations.Instead, in its response to the chancellery’s information request, it singled out reports about how a private detective taped a conversation which Wirecard said proved that the FT and short-sellers were jointly conspiring against it. It also referred to a controversial ban by Germany’s financial regulator BaFin on the short-selling of Wirecard stock, which appeared to benefit the company.Wirecard’s crash last year from rising star to national disgrace was Germany’s biggest financial scandal in recent memory, and led to BaFin’s top leadership resigning and a parliamentary probe in Berlin. Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Kukies is due to face lawmakers’ questions later on Wednesday, when he will be asked about the ministry’s handling of the scandal. Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz will testify later this week.Lawmakers want to know why Merkel lobbied for Wirecard in China, even after allegations of wrongdoing at the company had long been circulating in the media. Wirecard revealed in June last year that 1.9 billion euros ($2.3 billion) it had reported as assets probably never existed, rattling Germany’s finance industry and damaging the country’s reputation.Asked to comment for this article, a finance ministry spokeswoman said the ministry pointed the chancellery toward allegations of wrongdoing at Wirecard in August 2019. The information included responses to questions raised in parliament about the payments company, the spokeswoman said by email.The chancellery requested only general information about Wirecard, and did not say why it wanted it or mention Merkel’s planned China visit, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.Merkel’s economic adviser, Lars-Hendrik Roeller, told the parliamentary investigation committee in January that the chancellery had no information about apparent irregularities at Wirecard at the time his team planned Merkel’s trip. He said he hadn’t read the FT articles published in early 2019 that helped uncover the scandal and his team was relying on the finance ministry and BaFin to keep it informed.Danyal Bayaz, a Bundestag lawmaker for the Greens party and a member of the Wirecard inquiry, told Bloomberg that neither the chancellery nor the finance ministry “did their job properly in the Wirecard case.”“It is not appropriate to promote a company abroad on the basis of superficial information from lobbyists,” Bayaz said. “It is equally inappropriate to conceal important information in the responsible ministry of finance for an important trip abroad by the chancellor,” he added.The finance ministry asked BaFin to limit the information on Wirecard provided to the chancellery to what was publicly available, according to a separate email exchange.As a result, BaFin didn’t mention an investigation by the Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel, or DPR, which looked into the FT’s allegations of Wirecard accounting fraud. The DPR is appointed by the government but privately run.The finance ministry also gave BaFin an assurance that it would pass on the information it had provided to the chancellery without any changes or comment.BaFin’s decision to ban short-selling in Wirecard stock prompted accusations that it was trying to protect the company while failing to investigate alleged wrongdoing. BaFin rejects that view, saying it had to protect the wider market.A BaFin spokesman declined to comment for this article. The chancellery did not immediately respond to a request for comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Swedish court to hear Huawei's case against 5G ban

    A Swedish administrative court on Wednesday will start hearing arguments in a case filed by Huawei Technologies Co Ltd against the country's telecom regulator for banning the Chinese company from its 5G networks. While several countries across Europe are still formulating telecom policies, only the United Kingdom and Sweden have so far banned Huawei and ZTE Corp from supplying critical 5G network equipment. Sweden's telecom regulator PTS in October banned the Chinese companies from rolling out 5G, citing security risks.

  • Covid Shock and Ark Effect to Spur $1 Trillion Boom in ESG ETFs

    (Bloomberg) -- As the global pandemic intensifies the boom in ethical investing, Citigroup Inc. now projects ESG stock ETFs in the U.S. alone will boast more than $1 trillion in assets by 2030.Analysts at the bank reckon the global pandemic has stirred investor demand for companies doing good, especially those with strong labor practices. Add the frenzy for tech-focused thematic funds -- many of which fall within the environmental, social and governance category -- and the sustainability boom is smashing Wall Street projections.“The past year’s Covid circumstance has accelerated equity ESG ETF adoption,” the team led by Scott Chronert wrote in a note. “Increased social awareness, and a growing interest in related structural themes, is causing us to rethink the appropriate roadmap for assessing the ESG ETF opportunity.”A little over a year ago Citigroup expected $65 billion of assets in equity ESG exchange-traded funds by 2024 and $300 billion by the end of the decade. Both projections looked ambitious at the time. But the total is already at $112 billion, according to the U.S. bank.The pandemic isn’t the only thing to draw attention to investments with a conscience. The Democratic control of U.S. Congress has triggered a rush into green funds as investors seek to front-run a potential wave of new environmental policies.Another big reason for the accelerated growth is the increasing convergence between thematic and ESG categories. Thematic funds, which invest according to market niches like robotics or artificial intelligence, have been one of the past year’s hottest trends thanks to the high-profile success of firms like Ark Investment Management.Read more: Robinhood Army Propels Thematic ETFs to a Record-Setting YearThe categorization for certain funds is tricky and often comes down to a matter of labeling. But futuristic themes like genomics and cybersecurity are often considered ESG since they address social and governance concerns. A fund like BlackRock’s iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV), for instance, ticks both thematic and ESG boxes.Chronert and team predict that ESG ETFs will account for 4.5% of total equity ETF market share by 2024 and 8.5% by 2030, which assumes about $4 billion per month of flows with zero market appreciation factored in. In the past year, monthly inflows have averaged closer to $5 billion, according to Citigroup.These kind of bullish projections find support across the industry.“It’s our view this next decade will all be about action and this action will be driven by what we’re observing everyday -- the pandemic, climate change, social issues,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for the U.S. SPDR exchange-traded fund business at State Street Global Advisors.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Have Rough ride

    Crude oil markets have had a rough ride during the trading session on Tuesday, as we have initially rally, only to turn around and break apart.

  • Stellantis scraps digital speedometers for Peugeot car in chips shortage

    Carmaker Stellantis said on Wednesday it would replace digital speedometers with more old-fashioned analogue ones in one of its Peugeot models, in a fallout from a global shortage of semiconductor chips that is roiling the auto industry. The change will only affect Peugeot 308 cars, among group brands that include Chrysler, Citroen and Jeep since France's PSA Group merged with Italian-American company Fiat-Chrysler this year to form Stellantis. "It's a nifty and agile way of getting around a real hurdle for car production, until the 'chips' crisis ends," a spokesman for Stellantis told Reuters.

  • Wall Street set for lower open as Netflix slides, cases rise

    Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Wednesday as Netflix kicked off quarterly earnings for technology behemoths with a disappointing report, while concerns about a surge in global coronavirus cases hit demand for equities. The streaming service provider tumbled 9.2% in premarket trading after its report showed slower production of TV shows and movies during the pandemic hurt subscriber growth in the first quarter. Shares of mega-cap firms, including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Tesla Inc, fell between 0.4% and 0.7%.

  • Chinese Edtech Startup Zuoyebang Weighs $500 Million U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese online tutoring platform Zuoyebang is considering a U.S. initial public offering that could raise at least $500 million, according to people familiar with the matter.The education startup is working with advisers on the potential offering, which could take place as soon as the second half of this year, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.Zuoyebang, backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., recruited Bing Jin, a senior executive from Nasdaq-listed Joyy Inc. to become its chief financial officer, Bloomberg News reported last month. The company is particularly interested in Jin’s experience in the American capital markets, the people have said.Loosely translated as “homework assistant,” Zuoyebang is a spinoff of China’s search engine titan Baidu Inc. Founded by former Baidu executive Hou Jianbin in 2015, the startup has raised at least $3.4 billion from investors including SoftBank Vision Fund, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Sequoia Capital China.The company offers live-steaming classes as well as other remote study services to more than 170 million monthly active users throughout China, according to its website. On any given day, at least 50 million students -- the equivalent of the entire population of Spain -- are using its platform, the company has claimed.Zuoyebang could be joining a list of Chinese companies that are looking for a U.S. listing despite political tensions between Beijing and Washington. Didi Chuxing, China’s ride-hailing giant, has filed confidentially for a U.S. IPO that could raise several billion dollars, Bloomberg News has reported, while Chinese insurance tech firm Waterdrop Inc. has also lodged a filing for a first-time share sale there. Any deal would add to the nearly $4.6 billion raised by Chinese companies in the U.S. this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Deliberations of Zuoyebang’s IPO are ongoing and details including size and timeline could still change, the people said. A representative for the company didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.(Adds IPO data in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Romanian Programmer Turns ‘Crazy Idea’ Into $6 Billion Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- Daniel Dines struggled with life in the U.S. after leaving his native Romania in 2001 to work for Microsoft Corp., but the experience created the foundation for one of the world’s biggest fortunes.The software programmer returned to his homeland in 2005 to start the business known today as UiPath Inc., an automation-software maker that debuts Wednesday after raising $1.3 billion in a U.S. initial public offering. Dines, the company’s chief executive officer, controls a stake worth more than $6 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“For someone coming in his 20s to the U.S. from Europe, it was a big challenge for me to adapt to the States, even though professionally speaking my experience at Microsoft was great,” Dines, 49, said last year at the annual Montgomery Summit technology conference.As a result, “I had a crazy idea to go back and start a company,” he added.‘Hidden Advantage’UiPath, which was valued at $7 billion in 2019, is now worth about $30 billion after its shares priced at $56, above a marketed range. That puts Dines among the world’s 500 richest, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. A company representative declined to comment.“Starting a company from a small place with no market has a hidden advantage: It forces you to think globally from day one,” Dines said in a letter included in UiPath’s registry filings for its listing. He had already indicated his company was preparing for a listing back in early 2020.The company’s software performs many low-skilled tasks that businesses once outsourced to humans in cheaper-wage countries such as India or the Philippines. Known as robotic process automation technology, the technique takes over repetitive, routine data-entry and processing tasks. Some of its software has been used in hospitals and health-care projects to help with Covid-19, according to UiPath’s website.Dines, who studied math and computer science at the University of Bucharest, grew up in Romania while the nation was still ruled by dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. He founded the company as DeskOver and renamed it UiPath in 2015, running it out of an apartment in the capital before relocating its headquarters to New York in 2017.Funding RoundUiPath raised $750 million in a funding round led by Alkeon Capital and Coatue that gave it a value of $35 billion, according to a February statement. Altimeter Capital Management, Dragoneer, IVP, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management and funds advised by T. Rowe Price Associates also chimed in.Dines owns all of the company’s Class B shares, which carry 35 votes apiece compared with one each for Class A stock. He will continue to control UiPath after the IPO, according to filings.“You have to become a public company at some point to allow your employees to get more liquidity, give them stock options,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg last year. “We’re almost there.”(Updates with company no comment in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Historic Oil Glut Amassed in the Pandemic Almost Gone

    (Bloomberg) -- The unprecedented oil inventory glut that amassed during the coronavirus pandemic is almost gone, underpinning a price recovery that’s rescuing producers but vexing consumers.Barely a fifth of the surplus that flooded into the storage tanks of developed economies when oil demand crashed last year remained as of February, according to the International Energy Agency. Since then, the lingering remnants have been whittled away as supplies hoarded at sea plunge and a key depot in South Africa is depleted.The re-balancing comes as OPEC and its allies keep vast swathes of production off-line and a tentative economic recovery rekindles global fuel demand. It’s propping international crude prices near $67 a barrel, a boon for producers yet an increasing concern for motorists and governments wary of inflation.“Commercial oil inventories across the OECD are already back down to their five-year average,” said Ed Morse, head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc. “What’s left of the surplus is almost entirely concentrated in China, which has been building a permanent petroleum reserve.”The process isn’t quite complete. A considerable overhang appears to remain off the coast of China’s Shandong province, though this may have accumulated to feed new refineries, according to consultants IHS Markit Ltd.Working off the remainder of the global excess may take some more time, as OPEC+ is reviving some halted supplies and new virus outbreaks in India and Brazil threaten demand.Still, the end of the glut at least appears to be in sight.Oil inventories in developed economies stood just 57 million barrels above their 2015-2019 average as of February, down from a peak of 249 million in July, the IEA estimates.It’s a stark turnaround from a year ago, when lockdowns crushed world fuel demand by 20% and trading giant Gunvor Group Ltd. fretted that storage space for oil would soon run out.Stockpile SlumpIn the U.S., the inventory pile-up has effectively cleared already.Total stockpiles of crude and products subsided in late February to 1.28 billion barrels -- a level seen before coronavirus erupted -- and continue to hover there, according to the Energy Information Administration. Last week, stockpiles in the East Coast fell to their lowest in at least 30 years.“We’re starting to see refinery runs pick up in the U.S., which will be good for potential crude stock draws,” said Mercedes McKay, a senior analyst at consultants FGE.There have also been declines inside the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the warren of salt caverns used to store oil for emergency use. Traders and oil companies were allowed to temporarily park oversupply there by former President Trump, and in recent months have quietly removed about 21 million barrels from the location, according to people familiar with the matter.The oil surplus that gathered on the world’s seas is also diminishing. Ships were turned into makeshift floating depots when onshore facilities grew scarce last year, but the volumes have plunged, according to IHS Markit Ltd.They’ve tumbled about by 27% in the past two weeks to 50.7 million barrels, the lowest in a year, IHS analysts Yen Ling Song and Fotios Katsoulas estimate.A particularly vivid symbol is the draining of crude storage tanks at the logistically-critical Saldanha Bay hub on the west coast of South Africa. It’s a popular location for traders, allowing them the flexibility to quickly send cargoes to different geographical markets.Inventories at the terminal are set to fall to 24.5 million barrels, the lowest in a year, according to ship tracking data monitored by Bloomberg.For the 23-nation OPEC+ coalition led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the decline is a vindication of the bold strategy they adopted a year ago. The alliance slashed output by 10 million barrels a day last April -- roughly 10% of global supplies -- and is now in the process of carefully restoring some of the halted barrels.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has consistently said its key objective is to normalize swollen inventories, though it’s unclear whether the cartel will open the taps once that’s achieved. In the past, the lure of high prices has prompted the group to keep production tight even after reaching its stockpile target.Mixed BlessingTo consuming nations the great de-stocking is less of a blessing. Drivers in California are already reckoning with paying almost $4 for a gallon of gasoline, data from the AAA auto club show. India, a major importer, has complained about the financial pain of resurgent prices.For better or worse, the re-balancing should continue. As demand picks up further, global inventories will decline at a rate of 2.2 million barrels a day in the second half, propelling Brent crude to $74 a barrel or even higher, Citigroup predicts.“Gasoline sales are ripping in the U.S.,” said Morse. “Demand across all products will hit record levels in the third quarter, pushed up by demand for transport fuels and petrochemical feed-stocks.”(Corrects date range in first chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.