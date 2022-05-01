U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,131.93
    -155.57 (-3.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,977.21
    -939.19 (-2.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,334.64
    -536.86 (-4.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.10
    -53.84 (-2.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.69
    -0.67 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.70
    +20.40 (+1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    -0.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    +0.0240 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2576
    +0.0116 (+0.93%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8000
    -1.0370 (-0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,467.07
    +117.96 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.12
    -27.23 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

Exagen Announces Five-Week Campaign for Lupus Awareness Month

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Exagen Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • XGN
Exagen Inc.
Exagen Inc.

SAN DIEGO, May 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, today announced, in recognition of Lupus Awareness Month, the launch of a five-week awareness campaign to highlight important and impactful work being done to help those suffering from Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE).

For each of the five weeks in the month of May, Exagen will focus on a different theme that, when combined, provides a holistic view of the work being done within the lupus community. These themes include:

  1. Diagnosis: highlighting the role and importance of an early and accurate diagnosis.

  2. Advocacy: sharing the stories of patient advocates, and their impact on the community.

  3. Community: shedding light on the regional and local efforts bringing people together.

  4. Research: providing insight into the future of lupus diagnostics and therapies.

  5. Motivation: spreading encouragement to those suffering from lupus.

To better deliver on these initiatives, and to properly shed light on the challenges those with lupus face, Exagen is partnering with the Lupus Foundation of America, Lupus LA, and patient advocates throughout the month.

Ron Rocca, President and CEO of Exagen, shared, “The landscape of lupus therapies and testing has changed over the past few years. We’re in a position now where we can make a real impact for those suffering from lupus, not only through a shorter diagnosis timeframe, but with a more individualized approach. Spreading awareness of what that impact looks like is imperative. We are thrilled to be working with our partners to promote that awareness.”

Interested in learning more? Visit AviseTest.com/patient for helpful resources or follow Exagen social media platforms here: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE® brand, several of which are based on our proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen’s goal is to enable providers to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

For more information, please visit Exagen.com and follow @ExagenInc on Twitter.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations
Exagen Inc.
Ryan Douglas
rdouglas@exagen.com
760.560.1525

Company
Exagen Inc.
Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer
kadawi@exagen.com
760.477.5514


Recommended Stories

  • WSJ Opinion: The Tough Politics of Student Debt Forgiveness

    Journal Editorial Report: It insults the millions who paid their loans back. Images: Getty Images for We The 45 Million Composite: Mark Kelly

  • Cases Are Rising in Nearly Every Corner of the U.S.

    Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are rising in a majority of U.S. states, in what appears to be the first widespread increase since the peak of the omicron surge in January. Reports of new cases were nearly flat in the U.S. at the beginning of April, but as the month draws to a close, they are increasing in all but three states, signaling a wave that is increasingly national in scope. “Most of the cases are relatively mild,” said Dr. Eric Toner, a senior scholar at the Center for Health Se

  • Danica Patrick removes her breast implants, claims they were making her sick

    Danica Patrick shared a wide variety of symptoms she attributed to her breast implants, including weight gain and adrenal fatigue.

  • Retirement: Financial planner explains health care choices to consider

    Dr. Carolyn McClanahan, a CFP at Life Planning Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down health care and Medicare options that investors should consider when planning for retirement.

  • Milestone Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Data from Phase 3 NODE-302 Study of Etripamil for the Treatment of PSVT

    Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced data from NODE-302, its Phase 3 open-label extension study of etripamil nasal spray, the Company's novel, investigational, calcium channel blocker in patients with paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT). The presentation, titled "Etripamil Nasal Spray Is Effective and Safe for Conversion of Repeated Spontaneous

  • Danica Patrick Reveals She Got Her Breast Implants Removed After Scary Health Issues

    Danica Patrick is opening up about getting her breast implants removed after suffering several severe health issues. The 40-year-old former race car driver took to her Instagram on Friday to share the personal news. Danica explained the backstory of when and why she decided to get implants, and reflected on the health issues she faced for many years after the surgery. She had removal surgery Wednesday and seems to feel better already.

  • Families of people who died after taking Covid vaccine ‘ignored’ as zero compensation payouts made

    More than 1,200 claims have been made to the government’s Vaccines Damages Payment Scheme, but no compensation has yet to be paid out

  • Several people injured after 'pedal pub' overturns

    Multiple people were listed in critical condition after the pedal pub rolled over at 14th Street and West Peachtree Street in Midtown.

  • Watch a Bodybuilder Try to Follow the 'Military Diet' for 72 Hours

    YouTuber and bodybuilder Will Tennyson shares what it feels like to eat "the hardest diet in the world" after spending 3 days eating the "military diet."

  • This Popular Med Is "The Most Dangerous OTC Drug," According to Doctors

    In cases of mild sickness, your pharmacy often has everything you need to put you back on the path to wellness. But experts warn that convenience can come with consequences: Some over-the-counter (OTC) drugs that many consumers consider safe can cause a range of adverse effects. In particular, one popular medication has been linked to roughly half of all cases of acute liver failure in the U.S.—a fact that's prompting experts to sound the alarm about its safety. Read on to find out which medicat

  • ‘Was damage done? I don’t know’: Health experts are slow to criticize Fauci but quick to correct his claim that we are ‘out of the pandemic’

    Public health officials need to be “careful with wording,” one expert said.

  • BA.2 Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

    As we inch closer to normal life, experts warn that COVID-19 is still around and not going anywhere just yet. While restrictions have been relaxed across the United States, cases are slowly rising in some states thanks to the new variant BA.2, which is now the dominant strain. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who explain what to know about BA.2 and how symptoms usually appear. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had

  • Ways to Reduce Blood Sugar "Almost Instantly"

    High blood sugar—also known as hyperglycemia—is linked to diabetes and prediabetes, and can lead to serious issues if left untreated. "The way I explain prediabetes to my patients is that your body is struggling to keep your blood glucose levels in a healthy range," says nutritionist Lauren Antonucci, RD. "You shouldn't panic, but you should start making real changes in your diet and lifestyle to prevent your blood sugar from rising and turning into type 2." Here are five ways to lower your bloo

  • Kylie Jenner says she is 'trying to be healthy and patient' after gaining 60 pounds during her second pregnancy

    Kylie Jenner says walking and Pilates have become a part of her post-pregnancy routine.

  • AOC botches facts in viral tweet attacking Texas abortion law

    "Squad" leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. ,botched the facts while attacking Texas' hotly debated abortion law in a tweet that quickly went viral among progressives.

  • The Next Move on Covid-19 Vaccines Is Up for Debate. The FDA Set a Key Date.

    A late June meeting will likely bring a clash over the future of the Covid-19 vaccine campaign, as experts hash out what should happen this fall.

  • What Is Pea Protein and Why Is it In Everything?

    Contrary to what you might assume, pea protein does not come from green peas

  • Black doctors say they face discrimination based on race

    Dr. Dare Adewumi was thrilled when he was hired to lead the neurosurgery practice at an Atlanta-area hospital near where he grew up. Biases, conscious or not, can become magnified in the fiercely competitive hospital environment, they say, and the underrepresentation of Black doctors can discourage them from speaking up. “Too many of us are worried about retaliation, what happens when you say something," said Dr. Rachel Villanueva, president of the National Medical Association, which represents Black doctors.

  • 7 Secrets to Living Your Longest Life

    Life expectancy has been attracting headlines for all the wrong reasons: In America, it's declined for the past two years, largely because of the effects of COVID-19. Ironically, in the past few years, science has discovered that people who have certain habits demonstrably live longer. Which ones? Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Dump This Diet and Adopt This One In research published in PLOS Medi

  • ‘Chickenshit’ Move: Columbia Quietly Cuts Ties With Dr. Oz

    Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia SummitAfter years of criticism, Columbia University Medical Center has finally—quietly—cut public ties with celebrity doctor turned Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz.The acclaimed teaching hospital, where Oz held senior positions like vice chair of surgery and director of integrated medicine for years, stripped his personal pages from their website in mid-January.The move came a day after HuffPost reported on Jan. 12 that Columbia had established a ne