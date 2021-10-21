U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,549.78
    +13.59 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,603.08
    -6.26 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,215.70
    +94.02 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.18
    +6.42 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.65
    -0.77 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.70
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    -0.24 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1625
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    +0.0400 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    -0.0034 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0290
    -0.3000 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,643.67
    -3,139.37 (-4.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,483.31
    -51.33 (-3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Exagen Showcases Eight Scientific Presentations at ACR’s Virtual Annual Meeting in November 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Exagen Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, announced today it will be presenting new scientific research at the American College of Rheumatology’s (ACR) virtual annual meeting, ACR Convergence 2021. The event is being held online from November 6-9, 2021.

Exagen’s Chief Scientific Officer, Anja Kammesheidt, shared, “Exagen is honored to have had the opportunity to partner with such great collaborators on this year’s abstracts. Our clinical research and development teams are committed to advancing the understanding of the role of cell-bound complement activation products (CB-CAPs) in lupus, and to contribute to advancing patient care. We are pleased to be sharing this data at this year’s virtual ACR event.”

Below is the list of accepted abstracts along with links to each:

Saturday, November 6th

Poster Presentation | Presented by Roberta Alexander, PharmD, PhD | Abstract #0325
Title: A Multianalyte Assay Panel with Cell-bound Complement Activation Products Demonstrates Clinical Utility for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes Poster I: Diagnosis (0323-0356)
Session Time: 8:30am – 10:30am ET

Poster Presentation | Presented by Richard Ramonell, MD | Abstract #0003
Title: Clinically Identifiable Autoreactivity is Common in Severe SARS-CoV-2 Infection
Session Title: B Cell Biology & Targets in Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Poster
Session Time: 8:30am – 10:30am ET

Poster Presentation | Presented by Matthew Woodruff, PhD | Abstract #0010
Title: Relaxed Peripheral Tolerance Drives Broad de Novo Autoreactivity in Severe COVID-19
Session Title: B Cell Biology & Targets in Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Poster
Session Time: 8:30am – 10:30am ET

Poster Presentation | Presented by Tyler O’Malley, BS | Abstract #0336
Title: The Incremental Clinical Utility of a Multianalyte Assay Panel with Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products Versus a Traditional ANA Testing Strategy for the Diagnosis and Treatment of SLE
Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes Poster I: Diagnosis (0323-0356)
Session Time: 8:30am – 10:30am ET

Sunday, November 7th

Poster Presentation | Presented by Jennifer Rogers, MD | Abstract #0868
Title: Cell-bound Complement Activation Products (CB-CAPs) Predicts Type 1 SLE Activity
Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes Poster II: Diagnosis (0855-0896)
Session Time: 8:30am – 10:30am ET

Poster Presentation | Presented by Kai Sun, MD | Abstract #0877
Title: Association of HCQ Blood Levels with Type 1 and 2 SLE Activity
Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes Poster II: Diagnosis (0855-0896)
Session Time: 8:30am – 10:30am ET

Monday, November 8th

Poster Presentation | Presented by Mark Rudolph, PhD | Abstract #1086
Title: Lack of Effect of SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination on Cell Bound Complement Activation Products (CB-CAPs), Multianalyte Assay Panel (MAP) with Algorithm and Inflammatory Biomarkers
Session Title: Miscellaneous Rheumatic & Inflammatory Diseases Poster II: Clinical Features & Diagnostics (1083-1117)
Session Time: 8:30am – 10:30am ET

Tuesday, November 9th

Poster Presentation | Presented by Kelley Brady, B.S. | Abstract #1764
Title: Estimation of the Prevalence of Hydroxychloroquine-Induced Retinopathy in a Cohort of Hydroxychloroquine-Compliant Patients
Session Title: SLE – Treatment Poster (1732-1772)
Session Time: 8:30am – 10:30am ET

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE® brand. Several of these products are based on our proprietary CB-CAPs, technology. CB-CAPs assess the activation of the complement system, a biological pathway implicated in systemic lupus erythematosus, or SLE. Exagen’s goal is to enable rheumatologists to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including SLE and rheumatoid arthritis, or RA. Exagen’s model of integrating testing products and therapeutics positions Exagen to offer targeted solutions to rheumatologists and, ultimately, better serve patients. For more information, please visit www.Exagen.com

Forward Looking Statements

Exagen cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our clinical research and development teams commitment to advancing the understanding of the role of CB-CAPs in lupus, and its contribution to advancing patient care, scientific abstracts for presentation at ACR Annual Conference and the potential to lead to increased adoption of any AVISE® test. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Exagen that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Exagen’s business, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations, including as a result of shutdowns of our facilities and operations as well as those of our suppliers and courier services, impeding patient movement and interruptions to healthcare services causing a decrease in test volumes, disruptions to the supply chain of material needed for our tests, our sales and commercialization activities and our ability to receive specimens and perform or deliver the results from our tests, delays in ongoing and planned clinical trials involving our tests; the company’s commercial success depends upon attaining and maintaining significant market acceptance of its testing products and promoted therapeutics among rheumatologists, patients, third-party payers and others in the medical community; the company’s ability to successfully execute on its business strategies, including its strategy of integrating the promotion of its existing and future proprietary testing products with the promotion of therapeutics; third party payers not providing coverage and adequate reimbursement for the company’s testing products or promoted therapeutics; the company’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its testing products; regulatory developments affecting the company’s business; and other risks described in the company’s prior press releases and the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Exagen undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Relations

Exagen Inc.
Ryan Douglas
rdouglas@exagen.com
760.560.1525

Company
Exagen Inc.
Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer
kadawi@exagen.com
760.477.5514



Recommended Stories

  • Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

    The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Most People Who Get Sick From COVID

  • Why Cortexyme Thinks It Could Be Next In The Mega Alzheimer's Drug Market

    The next donnybrook in Alzheimer's disease is looming. Biogen gained the first approval, and a slew of biotech stocks are now lining up.

  • If You're Over 65, Never Eat This One Kind of Fish, Says CDC

    High in protein, low in calories, and rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish is generally considered to be a healthy addition to your diet. But experts say that those over the age of 65 should consider the risk of fish poisoning before planning their next seafood meal. Unfortunately, there's little you can do to spot the problem, experts from Johns Hopkins Medicine explain. "Fish containing these toxins do not look, smell, or taste bad. Cooking, marinating, freezing, or stewing does not destroy the t

  • Hundreds Sickened After Onion-Linked Salmonella Outbreak

    (Bloomberg) -- People across the U.S. have been advised to throw away all unlabeled red, white and yellow onions after a mass salmonella outbreak sickened hundreds of people across 37 states.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing T

  • Houston biotech cos. begin clinical trials for cancer, Covid-19 treatments

    Iterion Therapeutics and Moleculin Biotech — began clinical trials for drug candidates Oct. 19. Here's a look at how these Houston-based companies are moving through the regulatory pipeline: Houston-based oncology firm Iterion Therapeutics Inc. is initiating clinical trials for its lead drug candidate with the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.

  • CDC: Salmonella outbreak linked to onions

    The CDC says whole onions are the cause of a salmonella outbreak in 37 states that's sickened 652 people; the source is whole red, white, and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed in the U.S. by ProSource.

  • 5 Ways Scientists Think You Can Live Longer

    Adalberto Roque/AFP via GettyMost people want to live a long and happy life—or at least avoid a short and miserable one. If you’re in that majority, then you’re in luck. Over the last decade, a quiet research revolution has occurred in our understanding of the biology of aging.The challenge is to turn this knowledge into advice and treatments we can benefit from. Here we bust the myth that lengthening healthy life expectancy is science fiction, and show that it is instead scientific fact.Nutriti

  • This New Nasal Swab Test Can Predict Whether COVID Patients Will Be Hospitalized

    Tauseef Mustafa/GettyFor nearly two years, public health systems have been playing a game of Russian roulette when it comes to severe COVID-19. Some people get extremely sick or die. Others escape with few or no short-term symptoms.We do have some ways of predicting who might get very sick. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports, people at high risk are usually above the age of 65 or have underlying medical conditions or are people of color who are not well served by the U.S.

  • Onions Linked To Salmonella Outbreak In 37 States, Including Massachusetts, CDC Says

    WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

  • Alejandro Mayorkas: Homeland Security secretary tests positive for Covid-19 days after attending event with Bidens

    Mayorkas stood alongside president and first lady unmasked at outdoor ceremony at Capitol on Saturday

  • Even Doctors Struggle To Tell A Cold And COVID Apart, But There Are Some Signs To Watch

    Many cold and COVID-19 symptoms are similar, including runny nose, sore throat, and cough. Here's how to tell the difference between the two.

  • These are 5 promising ways to live healthier for longer – and it’s more than diet and exercise

    However fit you are and well you eat, your immune system will, unfortunately, get less effective as you get older. Here's how to fight back.

  • Here's what Cernostics' acquisition means for the longtime Pittsburgh company

    The $30 million deal — which could include $50 million more depending on the progress of benchmarks — a growing field for the Texas-based biotech company.

  • The 37-state salmonella outbreak that might make you toss your onions (in the trash)

    The FDA and CDC have linked the outbreak to fresh, whole onions.

  • Olivia Newton-John Gives Update on Stage 4 Diagnosis, Says She and Hoda Kotb are Breast Cancer 'Sisters'

    Olivia Newton-John and Hoda Kotb got emotional bonding over their shared battles with breast cancer

  • Russia’s COVID Nightmare Spirals With a Viral Corpse and a Hospital Suicide Leap

    via TelegramNIZHNY NOVGOROD—A gut-wrenching video has been circulating in Russia showing a dead COVID-19 patient on his hospital bed in the town of Novouralsk, apparently neglected by nurses and doctors. In the clip, another patient—the man who posted the video—is seen running around the hospital’s empty hallways screaming at the top of his lungs in an effort to flag down medical staff to tend to the deceased. “Girls, anybody?! Nurses, doctors!,” he can be heard shouting. No one responds to his

  • Vaccinated people dying of Covid have average age of 85 and five underlying illnesses

    People who are vaccinated against Covid are highly unlikely to die of the virus unless they are very old and already ill, a study in Italy has shown.

  • The #1 Worst Food to Eat for Dementia, Says Science

    Dementia can be a scary topic for some people to discuss as they get older, especially if they don't know much about what it is or what causes it.Dementia is not a specific disease, but is instead a general term for impaired memory and brain function that sometimes occurs as people age. Although many people use Alzheimer's and dementia interchangeably, Alzheimer's is actually a leading cause of dementia.Dementia is a complex issue with multiple risk factors, including things like genetics, age,

  • Analyst Report: Gilead Sciences, Inc.

    Gilead Sciences is a California-based biopharmaceutical company that researches, develops, and sells therapies for treating HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and certain cancers. In October 2020, Gilead's Veklury (remdesivir) became the first approved treatment for COVID-19 in the U.S. Founded in 1987, the company is located in Foster City, California. It has operations in more than 35 countries and approximately 13,600 employees.

  • Salmonella outbreak in 37 states linked to onions imported from Mexico

    Officials have linked a salmonella outbreak across 37 states to whole red, yellow and white onions that were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed nationwide by ProSource Inc. As of Oct. 18, a total 652 people infected with the outbreak strain of salmonella Oranienburg have been reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been no reported deaths linked to the outbreak.