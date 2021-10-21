Exagen Showcases Eight Scientific Presentations at ACR’s Virtual Annual Meeting in November 2021

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, announced today it will be presenting new scientific research at the American College of Rheumatology’s (ACR) virtual annual meeting, ACR Convergence 2021. The event is being held online from November 6-9, 2021.



Exagen’s Chief Scientific Officer, Anja Kammesheidt, shared, “Exagen is honored to have had the opportunity to partner with such great collaborators on this year’s abstracts. Our clinical research and development teams are committed to advancing the understanding of the role of cell-bound complement activation products (CB-CAPs) in lupus, and to contribute to advancing patient care. We are pleased to be sharing this data at this year’s virtual ACR event.”

Below is the list of accepted abstracts along with links to each:

Saturday, November 6th

Poster Presentation | Presented by Roberta Alexander, PharmD, PhD | Abstract #0325

Title: A Multianalyte Assay Panel with Cell-bound Complement Activation Products Demonstrates Clinical Utility for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes Poster I: Diagnosis (0323-0356)

Session Time: 8:30am – 10:30am ET

Poster Presentation | Presented by Richard Ramonell, MD | Abstract #0003

Title: Clinically Identifiable Autoreactivity is Common in Severe SARS-CoV-2 Infection

Session Title: B Cell Biology & Targets in Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Poster

Session Time: 8:30am – 10:30am ET

Poster Presentation | Presented by Matthew Woodruff, PhD | Abstract #0010

Title: Relaxed Peripheral Tolerance Drives Broad de Novo Autoreactivity in Severe COVID-19

Session Title: B Cell Biology & Targets in Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Poster

Session Time: 8:30am – 10:30am ET

Poster Presentation | Presented by Tyler O’Malley, BS | Abstract #0336

Title: The Incremental Clinical Utility of a Multianalyte Assay Panel with Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products Versus a Traditional ANA Testing Strategy for the Diagnosis and Treatment of SLE

Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes Poster I: Diagnosis (0323-0356)

Session Time: 8:30am – 10:30am ET

Sunday, November 7th

Poster Presentation | Presented by Jennifer Rogers, MD | Abstract #0868

Title: Cell-bound Complement Activation Products (CB-CAPs) Predicts Type 1 SLE Activity

Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes Poster II: Diagnosis (0855-0896)

Session Time: 8:30am – 10:30am ET

Poster Presentation | Presented by Kai Sun, MD | Abstract #0877

Title: Association of HCQ Blood Levels with Type 1 and 2 SLE Activity

Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes Poster II: Diagnosis (0855-0896)

Session Time: 8:30am – 10:30am ET

Monday, November 8th

Poster Presentation | Presented by Mark Rudolph, PhD | Abstract #1086

Title: Lack of Effect of SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination on Cell Bound Complement Activation Products (CB-CAPs), Multianalyte Assay Panel (MAP) with Algorithm and Inflammatory Biomarkers

Session Title: Miscellaneous Rheumatic & Inflammatory Diseases Poster II: Clinical Features & Diagnostics (1083-1117)

Session Time: 8:30am – 10:30am ET

Tuesday, November 9th

Poster Presentation | Presented by Kelley Brady, B.S. | Abstract #1764

Title: Estimation of the Prevalence of Hydroxychloroquine-Induced Retinopathy in a Cohort of Hydroxychloroquine-Compliant Patients

Session Title: SLE – Treatment Poster (1732-1772)

Session Time: 8:30am – 10:30am ET

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE® brand. Several of these products are based on our proprietary CB-CAPs, technology. CB-CAPs assess the activation of the complement system, a biological pathway implicated in systemic lupus erythematosus, or SLE. Exagen’s goal is to enable rheumatologists to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including SLE and rheumatoid arthritis, or RA. Exagen’s model of integrating testing products and therapeutics positions Exagen to offer targeted solutions to rheumatologists and, ultimately, better serve patients. For more information, please visit www.Exagen.com

Forward Looking Statements

Exagen cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our clinical research and development teams commitment to advancing the understanding of the role of CB-CAPs in lupus, and its contribution to advancing patient care, scientific abstracts for presentation at ACR Annual Conference and the potential to lead to increased adoption of any AVISE® test. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Exagen that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Exagen’s business, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations, including as a result of shutdowns of our facilities and operations as well as those of our suppliers and courier services, impeding patient movement and interruptions to healthcare services causing a decrease in test volumes, disruptions to the supply chain of material needed for our tests, our sales and commercialization activities and our ability to receive specimens and perform or deliver the results from our tests, delays in ongoing and planned clinical trials involving our tests; the company’s commercial success depends upon attaining and maintaining significant market acceptance of its testing products and promoted therapeutics among rheumatologists, patients, third-party payers and others in the medical community; the company’s ability to successfully execute on its business strategies, including its strategy of integrating the promotion of its existing and future proprietary testing products with the promotion of therapeutics; third party payers not providing coverage and adequate reimbursement for the company’s testing products or promoted therapeutics; the company’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its testing products; regulatory developments affecting the company’s business; and other risks described in the company’s prior press releases and the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Exagen undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

