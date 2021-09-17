U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

Examine the Growing Ambitions of Major Technology Companies in Healthcare with Case Studies from Amazon, Steth, Microsoft, Apple, Google, IBM

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ambitions in Health: Tech Giants [2020]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The march of tech giants in healthcare continues-but to what end?

COVID-19 has accelerated the digital health agenda and raised stakeholder awareness of the value of technology across the healthcare landscape.

As more tech companies enter the health arena, pharma is challenged to engage, utilizing tech capabilities in AI and machine learning to unlock the insights from its vast data stores and to improve its scientific and commercial operations and performance. Partnerships and co-working may increasingly characterize pharma/tech relations, but at what point does collaboration become competition?

To examine the growing ambitions of major technology companies in health, we interviewed pharma and health technology experts. In Ambitions in Health: Tech Giants they reveal how, from their perspective, the pharma/tech relationship is working out, the touchpoints of mutual interest, and the operational challenges each sector faces.

Pharma and Tech experts explore key questions:

  • How are tech giants changing the healthcare stakeholder landscape?

  • Alphabet (Google), Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and IBM: where are they having an impact, and what are their ambitions?

  • What impact will the COVID-19 pandemic have on tech giants' ventures into health and on the relationship between big tech and pharma?

  • How have data protection laws affected the development of digital health solutions offered by tech giants?

  • Are big tech companies vying for the same opportunities as pharma? If so, what are the implications of this tension between the industries?

  • How are AI-led technologies changing the future of drug discovery?

  • It's all about the people: How can pharma compete for digital, analytical, and AI talent?

Case studies included

  • Amazon's improvement of prescription drug delivery and patient assistance

  • Dealing with high volume COVID enquiries: Google's Rapid Response Virtual Agent program

  • Steth IO's device for remote COVID-19 monitoring

  • Premier Health collaborate with IBM to develop solutions for administrative workflow

  • Microsoft improves clinical trial recruitment processes with AI

  • Johnson & Johnson's partnership with Apple for clinical atrial fibrillation research

What to expect

A detailed report exploring where and how tech giants are driving the digital health revolution and the implications and opportunities for pharma:

  • An examination of 14 key issues that are driving tech giants' behavior and ambitions

  • 20 targeted questions put to pharma and health technology experts

  • Their responses which provided 65 insights supported by 108 directly quoted comments

Deliverables: Includes a PDF report and PowerPoint slide deck

Ambitions in Health: Tech Giants is delivered as:

  • A detailed PDF report including all insights, quotes, and intelligence exhibits

  • A useful PowerPoint slide deck providing a summary of the report's key findings for presentations and sharing with colleagues



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2qlc3q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/examine-the-growing-ambitions-of-major-technology-companies-in-healthcare-with-case-studies-from-amazon-steth-microsoft-apple-google-ibm-301379629.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

