Examine the Growing Ambitions of Major Technology Companies in Healthcare with Case Studies from Amazon, Steth, Microsoft, Apple, Google, IBM

The march of tech giants in healthcare continues-but to what end?

COVID-19 has accelerated the digital health agenda and raised stakeholder awareness of the value of technology across the healthcare landscape.

As more tech companies enter the health arena, pharma is challenged to engage, utilizing tech capabilities in AI and machine learning to unlock the insights from its vast data stores and to improve its scientific and commercial operations and performance. Partnerships and co-working may increasingly characterize pharma/tech relations, but at what point does collaboration become competition?

To examine the growing ambitions of major technology companies in health, we interviewed pharma and health technology experts. In Ambitions in Health: Tech Giants they reveal how, from their perspective, the pharma/tech relationship is working out, the touchpoints of mutual interest, and the operational challenges each sector faces.

Pharma and Tech experts explore key questions:

How are tech giants changing the healthcare stakeholder landscape?

Alphabet (Google), Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and IBM: where are they having an impact, and what are their ambitions?

What impact will the COVID-19 pandemic have on tech giants' ventures into health and on the relationship between big tech and pharma?

How have data protection laws affected the development of digital health solutions offered by tech giants?

Are big tech companies vying for the same opportunities as pharma? If so, what are the implications of this tension between the industries?

How are AI-led technologies changing the future of drug discovery?

It's all about the people: How can pharma compete for digital, analytical, and AI talent?

Case studies included

Amazon's improvement of prescription drug delivery and patient assistance

Dealing with high volume COVID enquiries: Google's Rapid Response Virtual Agent program

Steth IO's device for remote COVID-19 monitoring

Premier Health collaborate with IBM to develop solutions for administrative workflow

Microsoft improves clinical trial recruitment processes with AI

Johnson & Johnson's partnership with Apple for clinical atrial fibrillation research

What to expect

A detailed report exploring where and how tech giants are driving the digital health revolution and the implications and opportunities for pharma:

An examination of 14 key issues that are driving tech giants' behavior and ambitions

20 targeted questions put to pharma and health technology experts

Their responses which provided 65 insights supported by 108 directly quoted comments

