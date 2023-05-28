Exasol AG (ETR:EXL) Doing What It Can To Lift Shares

It's not a stretch to say that Exasol AG's (ETR:EXL) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.2x seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for Software companies in Germany, seeing as it matches the P/S ratio of the wider industry. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does Exasol's Recent Performance Look Like?

Exasol could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to lift, which has kept the P/S from declining. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

Keen to find out how analysts think Exasol's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Exasol's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 12% last year. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 42% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 24% per year as estimated by the two analysts watching the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 7.2% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

In light of this, it's curious that Exasol's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Exasol currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the wider industry. When we see a strong revenue outlook, with growth outpacing the industry, we can only assume potential uncertainty around these figures are what might be placing slight pressure on the P/S ratio. This uncertainty seems to be reflected in the share price which, while stable, could be higher given the revenue forecasts.

Having said that, be aware Exasol is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Exasol, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

