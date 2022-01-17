U.S. markets closed

Exavalu and Topa Insurance Company Successfully Implement Digital Claims Payment Capabilities with One Inc and Guidewire Technology

·3 min read

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exavalu Inc., a leading global digital solutions and IT consulting company and Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Select partner, announced today that they have partnered with Topa Insurance Company to successfully enable digital claims payment capabilities for the insurer. Topa Insurance Company seeks to achieve faster claims processing, improved customer experience, and lower operational costs through its use of digital payment capabilities from One, Inc., a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Advantage partner, integrated with its Guidewire InsuranceNow core suite.

Topa Insurance Company engaged Exavalu Inc, a One Inc. partner and a Guidewire PartnerConnect Select Consulting partner, to deliver the digital payments capability. Exavalu provided technical and business process expertise around Guidewire InsuranceNow integrations with One Inc, helping with requirements definition and overall implementation of the integration.

"I was very impressed with the skills and experience demonstrated by both One Inc and Exavalu in making this a successful project," said Tracy Tillinghast, Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Topa Insurance Company. "In a very short period of time, we were able to greatly improve user experience in claims payment processing, while creating efficiencies for our claims examiners."

Smitha Sasidharan, Guidewire InsuranceNow Practice Leader, Exavalu, said "The One Inc. implementation was completed successfully within three months from inception to deployment of the product. The integration between Guidewire InsuranceNow and One Inc. was a unique feature of the implementation as was the range of payment methods that we helped enable with the initial deployment."

Saurav Basu, President and Founder, Exavalu, said "Digital payments is a critical component of the digital journey for insurers to help improve customer experience and reduce costs. We've been a trusted partner to Topa on their technology needs and glad to have collaborated successfully on this initiative."

One Inc. enables insurance carriers to digitally pay claimants, vendors, mortgagees, lienholders, third party carriers and multiple parties. Payments can be made with a variety of payment methods including direct debit, ACH, claims cards, Venmo, PayPal, and checks.

About Topa Insurance Company
Topa Insurance Company is one of the wholly owned subsidiaries of Topa Insurance Group, a boutique insurance holding company which provides insurance products through the wholesale market. Other subsidiaries include Dorchester Insurance Company (USVI) and Topa Insurance Services (USVI). The group is led by President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Day. Topa Insurance Group is focused on underwriting profit, operational excellence and agility for continuous growth. For more information, please visit www.topa-ins.com.

About Exavalu
Exavalu is a Specialized Digital Transformation Advisor & Digital Solutions Partner for the Insurance Industry. Founded by former Industry CIOs and Consulting Executives with background in complex transformation and change Initiatives within the Insurance Industry, Exavalu brings the best in Strategic Advisory and Digital Solutions delivery on Industry leading technology platforms. For more information, please visit www.exavalu.com

About One Inc
One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payment, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payment platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com

Media Contacts
Topa Insurance Company
Delaney O'Brien
818-466-5905
327690@email4pr.com

Exavalu
Nidhi Jaiswal
1-888-EXAVALU
327690@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exavalu-and-topa-insurance-company-successfully-implement-digital-claims-payment-capabilities-with-one-inc-and-guidewire-technology-301461577.html

SOURCE Exavalu

