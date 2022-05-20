U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.36
    +0.57 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,261.90
    +8.77 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,354.62
    -33.88 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,773.27
    -2.96 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.70
    +0.49 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    -0.0680 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2496
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8500
    +0.0560 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,251.29
    -866.04 (-2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.34
    -23.03 (-3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.98
    +87.24 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

Excavators Market Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report| SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK , May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Excavators market will register an incremental spend of about USD 14.69 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.29% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Excavators sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Global Excavators Market 2022-2026
Global Excavators Market 2022-2026

Download free sample report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report: 

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation on pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Get a free sample report for more information

Major Pricing Trends in Excavators Procurement:

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the Moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for Excavators with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

Flat-fee pricing, and project-based pricing are the most widely adopted pricing models in the Excavators. Each pricing model offers optimum benefits and fitment in specific situations. Buyers should identify the model that suits their operations in the best manner and link supplier performance to the pricing models.

For More Insights on Buyer Strategies and Tactical Negotiation Levers: www.spendedge.com/report/excavators-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 4.00%-6.00%.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Excavators TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Some of the Top Excavators Suppliers Listed in This Report:

This Excavators procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Komatsu

  • Atlas Copco

  • Hitachi Construction Machinery

Smart Procurement Starts Here:

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy to use platform:

Subscribe Now for FREE, to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge: 
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/excavators-market-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report-spendedge-301551081.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Nasdaq Plunged

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, Wall Street and investors tend to pay close attention. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return of 20.1% for Berkshire's Class A (BRK.A) shareholders (himself included).

  • Why Ford Stock Got Crushed by the Market Today

    What happened The ride in Ford (NYSE: F) stock wasn't very smooth on Friday. The big American carmaker saw its shares decline by nearly 3% on a day when the S&P 500 index essentially traded sideways. A ruling from a court overseas was the key catalyst in that deceleration.

  • Gas prices: ‘July and August are going to be sizzling months,’ analyst says

    Gas prices hit record highs on Friday, as consumers are grappling with soaring inflation.

  • Google's ad business targeted by GOP-led bill

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan joins the Live show to break down how Google’s ad business will be the&nbsp; target of a GOP-led bill.

  • Why TherapeuticsMD Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) shares are trading higher after FDA approved the supplemental application, including minor revisions to Annovera's in vitro release testing specification that allowed for normal manufacturing variability. The FDA approved Annovera in August 2018 as the only long-lasting, reversible, procedure-free birth control. With the approval of the supplemental application, the company believes approximately 7,000 additional rings will be able to enter the supply chain and

  • Finland says Russia suspending natural gas supplies

    Russia will cut off natural gas to Finland after the Nordic country that applied for NATO membership this week refused President Vladimir Putin's demand to pay in rubles, the Finnish state-owned energy company said Friday, the latest escalation over European energy amid the war in Ukraine.

  • Gas prices: Demand destruction is the only way to stop increases, says trader

    Gasoline prices will stop rising once consumer demand destruction kicks in, according to one energy trader.

  • Why a Massive Divergence Has Been Building in Crypto Mining Stocks This Week

    This week has been a rather disparate one among various Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining stocks. Chinese-based cryptocurrency miners and mining-related stocks have outperformed their U.S. counterparts by an incredible degree, due to reports that underground mining operations have made China the second-largest Bitcoin mining market in the world. As of 10:30 a.m. ET today, Hong Kong-based Bit Mining (NYSE: BTCM) rose 54% over the past week, with Beijing-based Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) surging 9.7% since last Friday's close.

  • China quietly increases purchases of low-priced Russian oil

    China is quietly ramping up purchases of oil from Russia at bargain prices, according to shipping data and oil traders who spoke to Reuters, filling the vacuum left by Western buyers backing away from business with Russia after its invasion of Ukraine in February. The move by the world's biggest oil importer comes a month after it initially cut back on Russian supplies, for fear of appearing to openly support Moscow and potentially expose its state oil giants to sanctions. China's seaborne Russian oil imports will jump to a near-record 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, up from 750,000 bpd in the first quarter and 800,000 bpd in 2021, according to an estimate by Vortexa Analytics.

  • Procter & Gamble Is Still Firing on All Cylinders, But It May Not Last

    Procter & Gamble turned in an incredible quarter, with a truly astounding performance, but this can't go on forever.

  • Top Producing Oil Play In The Permian Set To Break Records In 2022

    Hydrocarbon production in the Permian Basin’s top producing play is set to break records in 2022, spurred by high oil prices and appealing well economies

  • This REIT Sees a $3.9 Trillion Opportunity Open for the Taking

    STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) has homed in on a profitable niche in the commercial real estate sector. The real estate investment trust (REIT) concentrates on owning profit-center real estate. It's the only REIT focused on the profitability of the underlying property, leaving it with a wide-open opportunity.

  • Deere Plunges Most Since 2008 on Supply Chain Snarls, Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Deere & Co. slid the most in 14 years after the world’s largest manufacturer of agricultural equipment was the latest major US company bruised by supply chain snags and rising inflation. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightElon Musk Gets Defensive Over Twitter Meme as Harassment Report SurfacesStocks Avert Bear Market, Slide for Seventh Week: Markets WrapApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress

  • Computer chip giant ASML places big bets on a tiny future

    ASML, a semiconductor industry and stock market giant, has to think smaller. It is building machines the size of double-decker buses, weighing over 200 tonnes, in its quest to produce beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in everything from phones and laptops to cars and AI. It's now preparing to roll out a new $400 million machine for next-generation chips which it hopes will be its flagship by the late 2020s but for now remains an engineering challenge.

  • Largest Corporate Holder of Bitcoin Predicts a Single Coin to Be Worth 'Millions'

    CEO of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, said in a broadcast interview that the current crypto winter will accelerate crypto regulation and showcase Bitcoin's digital supremacy.

  • Tesla Forecast – Stock Price Vulnerable to Collapse Over Twitter Uncertainty

    According to our analysis, if prices drop below $680, they could begin to plummet.

  • Harley-Davidson Suspends Motorcycle Production, Shipping For Two Weeks

    Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) said it has suspended all vehicle assembly and shipments, excluding its electric motorbike, LiveWire, for a two-week period. The motorbike maker has taken the decision in caution of a regulatory compliance matter relating to a supplier's component part. Related: Harley-Davidson Clocks 5% Revenue Growth In Q1; Margin Shrinks Due To Supply Chain Constraints So far, production at two manufacturing plants in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania have been halted, Reuters reporte

  • Germany and Italy approved Russian gas payments after nod from Brussels - sources

    Germany and Italy told companies they could open rouble accounts to keep buying Russian gas without breaching sanctions against Moscow following discussions with the European Union, sources said. The debate over Russia's demand that foreign buyers pay for gas in roubles has tested the resolve of European governments to take a hard line against Moscow over the war in Ukraine. Poland, Bulgaria and Finland have refused to comply with Moscow's demand that importers pay for gas via rouble accounts with Gazprombank and their supplies have been cut.

  • Worried About Retiring During a Market Crash? Here's What You Need to Know

    With bonds and stocks selling off side by side, retirees may have a reason to fear their well-diversified portfolios may not prove enough for retirement. Fixed-income investments are experiencing one of the worst years in decades, and stocks have fallen … Continue reading → The post Worried About Retiring During a Market Crash? Here's What You Need to Know appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • If you thought Walmart and Target had disappointing results, these retailers did so much worse

    Rising expenses and inflation are hurting retail companies. As a result, analysts are lowering their price targets for their stocks.