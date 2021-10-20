U.S. markets close in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,535.76
    +16.13 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,619.75
    +162.44 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,118.97
    -10.12 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,290.03
    +14.11 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.74
    +0.78 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.60
    +16.10 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    +0.56 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1658
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6390
    +0.0040 (+0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3834
    +0.0040 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2260
    -0.1340 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,682.26
    +3,339.07 (+5.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,553.04
    +72.24 (+4.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Excelin Health, A Corinthian Capital Portfolio Company, Expands Its Healthcare Service Offerings With The Purchase Of Texas Hospice Licenses And Louisiana-Based Grace Home Health

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelin Health ("Excelin"), a superregional home health and hospice platform, is pleased to announce the completion of multiple transactions that will allow it to expand into new markets and offer new services in existing markets. The acquisition of three Texas-based hospice providers enables Excelin to provide additional hospice services in the state, complementing its established home health platform. The acquisition of Grace Home Health ("Grace"), headquartered in Lafayette, LA, expands its skilled home health platform into Louisiana markets.

(PRNewsfoto/Corinthian Capital Group, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Corinthian Capital Group, LLC)

"We are very excited about Excelin's expansion into Louisiana...," said Jackson Yang, a VP at Excelin and Corinthian.

Founded in 2015 by Tim Bergeron, Grace provides nursing and therapy care for patients in the comfort of their own homes. Grace primarily serves patients in Lafayette, Eunice, and New Iberia.

In partnership with Excelin's existing family of agencies, management intends to build upon Grace's leading clinical programs and presence throughout Louisiana. The Grace locations will be added to Excelin's 19 other branch locations, which operate in several major metropolitan and rural markets in Texas and California.

"The acquisitions of Texas hospice licenses and Grace Home Health represent Excelin's fourth and fifth investments as part of our consolidation strategy in the home health and hospice space", said Jackson Yang, Vice President of Corinthian and Board Member of Excelin. "We are very excited about Excelin's expansion into Louisiana in partnership with the Grace team, who we believe shares our goals of building a leading home health provider focused on driving better patient outcomes. Our view remains that the post-acute care model will continue to evolve and shift to a cost-effective home-based care setting."

Peter Van Raalte, Partner and Co-Founder of Corinthian, stated, "We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of Grace. We welcome the entire Grace team to the Excelin family and look forward to continuing to grow the company in a new state."

"We are incredibly excited about these expansion opportunities. We believe hospice is an integral component of our service model and look forward to the ability to support our Texas patients and referral sources," said Alicia Marr, Excelin's Chief Executive Officer. "The additional opportunity to expand our home health care delivery footprint into a contiguous state has also been a high priority for our team. Grace is a great fit for this expansion as their culture and philosophy regarding the excellent care of the patient mirrors that of Excelin's."

For inquiries regarding this investment, please contact Jackson Yang at jyang@corinthiancap.com.

About Corinthian Capital Group, LLC

Corinthian Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in services, niche manufacturing, and distribution with EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, located primarily in North America. Corinthian Capital is based in New York, NY with a branch office in Boston, MA. For more information, please visit www.corinthiancap.com.

About Excelin Health, LLC

Excelin Home Health is a home health company offering the highest level of skilled medical and therapeutic care for patients and their families from the comfort of their own homes across California, Texas, and Louisiana. The company is focused on building an industry leading professionally-managed home healthcare platform. For more information, please visit www.excelin.com.

For more information about Grace Home Health, visit www.gracehomehealth.net

Except as otherwise specified herein, Corinthian is the source of all information contained in this document. Corinthian believes the information contained herein is believed to be accurate as of the date set forth above. No assurance is made as to its continued accuracy after such date and Corinthian has no obligation to any recipient of this document to update any of the information provided herein. Past performance is not indicative nor a guarantee of future results.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/excelin-health-a-corinthian-capital-portfolio-company-expands-its-healthcare-service-offerings-with-the-purchase-of-texas-hospice-licenses-and-louisiana-based-grace-home-health-301404959.html

SOURCE Corinthian Capital Group, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Pinterest soars as PayPal reportedly mulls acquisition

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick discusses Pinterest stock surge amid reports that PayPal is mulling its acquisition.

  • Tesla reports earnings on Wednesday — here's what to expect

    Emily McCormick breaks down what the Street is expecting ahead of Tesla’s third-quarter results, which the electric automaker is set to report after the bell on Wednesday.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Wednesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst boosted his bank's rating on the stock in a bullish note. As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Ford's shares were up about 4% from Tuesday's closing price. In a new note on Wednesday morning, Credit Suisse Group analyst Dan Levy raised his bank's rating on Ford's stock to outperform, from neutral, and increased its price target to $20 from $15.

  • Novavax falls on production delay report, but this analyst expects good sales in the future

    Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh discusses the latest developments in the vaccine space, the state of biotech and why he thinks despite the recent selloff in Novavax, the company will deliver good sales in 2023 and beyond.

  • Analyst calls Coinbase a 'must own' stock, sees price going to $600

    Lisa Ellis, MoffettNathanson Senior Equity Analyst, discusses Coinbase's new partnership with Facebook for new 'Novi' cryptocurrency wallet.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Breakeven On The Horizon For Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INO ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would...

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • Pinterest Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Look For

    Investors will be laser-focused on Pinterest's monthly-active-user trends when it reports Q3 earnings.

  • Why IBM's Non-GAAP Reporting Isn't as Bad as People Are Saying

    A big-time fund chief says Big Blue isn't nearly as profitable as the featured figures imply, but there's a good reason.

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • 28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented. See Also: Are Stock

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Spike Over 200%

    Wall Street has mixed feelings about penny stocks. These tickers changing hands for less than $5 per share either draw investors in with their high return potential or send them running for the hills, but why? When we say high return potential, we aren’t exaggerating. The bargain price points allow investors to snap up more shares than possible when investing in other more well-known names. What’s more, even what feels like trivial share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gai

  • Why Netflix is down despite Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi, and Brian Cheung break down Netflix’s Q3 earnings report, and outlook for the streaming landscape.

  • 1 Big Reason This Coffee Company's Value Is Soaring

    After launching with an approximate $3 billion valuation, coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) continues flexing its market cap muscles. Unlike many IPOs, whose share price spikes briefly and then slumps in profit-taking, Dutch Bros' market capitalization has grown more than threefold since its debut at $23 a share on Sept. 15. The momentum seems to be causing a feedback loop of new investment, while Wall Street analysts are giving the newly public company a slew of bullish ratings.

  • Pinterest Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold Ahead of Possible Buyout?

    Following the visual search and media specialist stock's sharp gain on Wednesday, some investors may be facing a dilemma.

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see